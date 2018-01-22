Contact Us
2018 NJ Women’s March — Rutgers wants your signs for its archives

By Dino Flammia January 22, 2018 3:22 PM
NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University does not want to miss out on grabbing a piece of history — a piece of history we’re living through right now.

Archivists at the university are asking for donations of signs, posters, buttons and other items from individuals who participated in the Women’s March in Morristown on Saturday.

“This collection, I think, will be used by students who study feminism, grassroots activism,” said Stephanie Crawford with Special Collections and University Archives at Rutgers. “And I think that researchers would be very interested.”

The archive, which already includes about 60 items from last year’s marches in New York City and Washington, DC, is on display for the public to view as well, inside Alexander Library.

Crawford said all of the items collected from 2017 have been digitized. Working with the Women’s March on Washington Archives Project, the ultimate goal is to create a website packed with oral histories and images.

The Morristown event, along with others throughout New Jersey and the country, marked a year since the initial marches that protested President Trump’s inauguration and his administration’s potential impact on women’s rights.

Crawford said the archive project has heard from an “outpouring” of New Jersey demonstrators who are interested in donating their Women’s March memorabilia.





