20 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Feb. 8-10

Steve Trevelise at the Super Pet Expo

Join New Jersey 101.5's Steve Trevelise and the Jersey Prize Team on Saturday, February 9th at 1:00 PM for the Super Pet Expo at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center in Edison! Super Pet Expo! New Jersey’s Largest Pet Shopping Extravaganza is back! February 8th through 10th at the New Jersey Expo Center in Edison! Shop for cool pet products as well as great family entertainment like the Marvelous Mutts and the World’s Top Canine Athlete’s, sponsored by Supreme Source Pet Nutrition and Vita Bone Artisan! Join fun events, like The Best Dressed Pet Competition. The Cat Agility Show. Rabbit Jumping. REPTICON. Rizzo’s Reptile Discovery. The Lure Course. The Legendary New Jersey Birdman, and the World Stunt Dog Champion! As always, Leashed pets are welcome!

Feb 8. 2019 - Feb 10, 2019

Feb 9, 2019 (Steve)

NJ Convention and Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave. Edison NJ 08837 United States

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekend

Let's celebrate your loved one, with Wine & Chocolate. Chocolate is the confectionery match to wine. Perhaps this is because the process of making chocolate is very similar to wine. Bring your Valentine to our boutique winery for an afternoon of fun! Our doors open at 11 am on Saturday & Sunday. The Wine & Chocolate Tasting is $12 per person and includes 10 wines and 5 gourmet chocolates. Reservations are required for parties of 6 or more.

Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019

Plagido's winery

570 N. 1st Rd., Hammonton, NJ 08037

Wine and Chocolate Weekend

Feel the love this Valentine’s Day Weekend with a gourmet wine and chocolate pairing at our Wine and Chocolate Weekend. Enjoy a glass of wine and a chocolate or cheese pairing while the sound of acoustic guitar sets the mood in our tasting room for you and your special someone. In addition to our normal tasting menu, we’ve prepared a flight of our wines to pair with Ecuadorian premium organic chocolates from 1892 Chocolates which will be available for $8 per person. While love is in the air, it can also be in your glass with our release of our “Love Potion” on tap! A perennial favorite, our Love Potion is a sweet blend of Cayuga wine and Pomegranate juice that will make your Valentine’s Day even better! And if the weather is nice we’ll have some toasty outdoor fire pits rolling for you and your date to cuddle up around, if you’re feeling so bold. Admission is free with optional tastings available for $6.

Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019

Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

BURLINGTON COUNTY

RED by John Logan

"What is Art? And, who gets to decide, anyway? It's 1958, and abstract expressionist Mark Rothko has just been offered the biggest commission in the history of modern art. He and assistant, Ken, work feverishly in his New York studio -- until Ken begins to realize his answers to those fundamental questions about art are very different from his mentor's. Don't miss this intellectually riveting 90 - drama.

Feb 8, 2019 - Feb 9, 2019

432 High St

Burlington, New Jersey 08016

CAMDEN COUNTY

WinterFest on the Cooper River

Cooper River Park has once again transformed into a winter wonderland with tasty treats and ice skating family fun! WinterFest is the perfect place to spend your holiday nights skating with friends and family. While you're there, make sure you visit The Lodge and Winter Forest. You can even take an ice skating lesson!

Feb 7, 2019 - Feb 18, 2019

Cooper River

5300 N. Park Dr., Pennsauken, NJ 08109

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Wine & Chocolate Weekend at Hawk Haven Vineyard

Bring your Valentine to romantic Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery for an afternoon of adventure! Our doors open at 11 am on Saturday & Sunday and the first 50 ladies each day will receive a rose!. The Wine & Chocolate Tasting is $14 per person and includes 8 wines and 4 gourmet chocolate pairings. After your tasting, indulge in a variety of treats to dip in our chocolate fountain, then head to the crushpad for some live music. Also offering our Winemaker's Gourmet Cheese Board, or put together your own selection of cheeses, charcuterie, chocolates and more from our Barrel Room Kitchen. Reservations are required for parties of 6 or more. Email kenna@hawkhavenvineyard.com to reserve your spot! Bella Buds Flower Truck will be here on Feb 9th & 16th with gorgeous flower arrangements for your sweetheart! Live Music 2:30 - 5:30 pm. February 9 - The Honeyhawks. February 16 - Jim Doran.

Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 16, 2019

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

HUDSON COUNTY

Midnight Market Jersey City

Hey Jersey City... we're coming home! MIDNIGHT MARKET IS BACK! Midnight Market Jersey City offers a one of a kind Night Market experience for foodies. This 21 and older event features the area's hippest foodie trends. Our vendors bring small bites for a small price! Every vendor has menu options for $5 or less and prices are capped at $7! Dance all night to our DJ and take advantage of our amazing specials at the bar! Midnight Market is an exciting take on the classic night market scene. Bring your crew, bring a date, or just bring yourself. The most important thing is that your bring your appetite! $5 Pre-Sale: Limited number of tickets available now until January 10 $7 General Admission: Online ticket purchases are guaranteed preferred entrance until 9pm $11 True Foodie: Score preferred entrance until 9pm and Midnight Market swag! $10 Door Sale Tickets: Tickets available at the door all night. Come early to avoid a wait at the door!

Feb 8, 2019 - Apr 12, 2019

Harborside Atrium

210 Hudson St., Jersey City, NJ 07311

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Wine and Chocolate Trail Weekend

February 9th & 10th is Wine & Chocolate Trail Weekend across New Jersey wine country. Sponsored by the Garden State Wine Growers Association, participating wineries will showcase some sweet treats to enjoy with their wines. At Unionville, we will showcase complimentary chocolate parings from Sciascia Confections of Ferry Market in New Hope and The Stockton Market. Wine tasting are $10 a person, wines by the glass and bottle available. Additional indoor seating for you to enjoy with your friends and family will be available.

Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

Valentine's "Sweetest Tabooze" Food & Wine Pairing

Give them the "Sweetest Tabooze" and remind them why they're in love with you! This exclusive seated sampling features a Sparkling Rosé toast and a selection of sweet and savory treats. Each food item will be paired with a wine chosen to enhance the already delectable flavors. Yum!

Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019

Old York Cellars Winery

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

Cirotti Trio to Perform at Old Stone CoffeeHouse

The Cirotti Trio will play its unique blend of American roots music, bluegrass, folk and the blues on stage at the Old Stone Church on Friday, February 8 at 7:30 p.m., opening the new season at the Old Stone CoffeeHouse in Baptistown, New Jersey. Advance tickets are $15 (plus processing fee online). For tickets, visit www.hunterdonuu.org or purchase them before the concert, starting at 7 p.m., when doors open. The Cirotti Trio, formed in 2015, is guitarist Joe Cirotti, bassist Peter Lister, and mandolinist Mike Alexander. Their unique chemistry allows them to create a show that is an eclectic collage of original music and covers spanning decades. All three are multi-instrumentalists and songwriters who perform with multiple acts.

Feb 8 , 2019

1 Oak Summit Road

Route 519 and Oak Summit Road

Frenchtown, NJ 08825

MERCER COUNTY

Wine and Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend

Visit us at the Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery as we join other wineries across the state for a weekend of wine and chocolate. Enjoy chocolate baked goods homemade in Terhune's own bakery paired with our award-winning wines. Bring your loved ones, friends and family to enjoy sweet treats on this festive Wine Trail Weekend. For this weekend, we are offering a special wine and chocolate pairing of locally made chocolates and Terhune wines. Catch up with friends by the fire pit outside the winery. Inside the cozy wine barn, enjoy our 14 wine varieties. On Sunday, enjoy the music of Kevin McGowen.

Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Victorian Pressed Flower Workshop

Spend a wintry afternoon as Victorian women, such as Harriet Stockton might have, and create pressed flower art with Morven’s Curator of Education Debra Lampert-Rudman. Learn the “love language” of flowers, suggestions for planning a pressing garden, and create valentine or notecard and beribboned bookmark of your own special design. All flowers, materials, and art instruction provided. No previous experience required and space is limited, ages 12 and up. $25; $15 for members of Morven.

Feb 9, 2019

Morven Museum & Garden

55 Stockton Street, Princeton, New Jersey 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Asbury Park Valentine's Bazaar

Fall in love in a galaxy by the beach! Grab your sweetie and friends and join us in the Grand Arcade of Convention Hall in Asbury Park! We've curated a Valentine's Bazaar featuring the best in local and regional vendors selling goods and gifts hand made with love. Vendors will be selling gifts ranging from handcrafted jewelry, art, home goods, and chocolates for your Valentine's Day sweetheart. Pick up gorgeous flower bouquets from Faye + Renee or make your own at their Flower Bar. Make it a date! Join us at The Anchor’s Bend for a delicious lunch, cocktails and Hawaiian-inspired music by Slowey + The Boats hosted by Hi-Tide Recordings. Enjoy oysters and champagne at the Asbury Oyster Bar or grab a delicious hot toddy at our hot drink bar & cozy fireplace lounge. Be sure to stop by Little Detour photo booth for a cute vintage-inspired Valentine's Day photo strip. Bring your pet for a photo and learn how to adopt one! Our non-profit partner this year is See Spot Rescued, a 501(c)3 all volunteer, foster-based rescue in Jersey City, NJ. The event is free, all ages, rain or shine and pet-friendly.

Feb 9, 2019

Asbury Park Convention Hall

1300 Ocean Avenue, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

A Perfectly Choreographed Pairing of Wine and Chocolate

Pairings of award-winning wines and locally crafted chocolates! Join us with your best pal, mom, or significant other…..A Sweet Way to say I love you!

Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019

4JGS Orchards & Vineyards

127 Hillsdale Rd., Colts Neck, NJ 07722

Valentine's Dinner Show with The Jersey Four

The Cast of The Jersey Four will take you on a journey from the very beginning of The Four Season's Number #1 Hit's – Frankie Valli's solo career – to present day Four Seasons shows. This is an explosive tribute to Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, in which they perform all of their original hits while incorporating Trivia, Narratives, Humor, and encourages you, the audience to sing along with their wonderful cast (who by the way are all accomplished singers and musicians from Jersey) that stay true to The Four Seasons music.

Feb 10, 2019

iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

MORRIS COUNTY

Chocolate Family Fun Day

Join us for a sweet adventure by participating in chocolate inspired activities, "Touch the Music" with Claudia Lemmerz, and a special performance of "Morgan's Journey" in the Bickford Theatre.

Feb 9, 2019

Morris Museum

6 Normandy Heights Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

All About Kids Fair

All About Kids Fair is a family friendly expo for nursery schools, summer camps, and kids activity programs. It is a chance for families to get to know our local kid friendly businesses while the kids get to have some fun also. Event includes performances by local dance schools, gymnastics programs, a story time, Mr. Scott the Music Man. There will be face painting, balloon art, tattoos and more.

Feb 10, 2019

Ocean County Mall

1201 Hooper Ave., Toms River, NJ 08753

Stand-Up Comedy Night at Bill's BBQ Shack Bayville NJ

Join us for the inaugral evening of food, drinks and laughs with the Jersey Shore Comedy team.

Feb 9, 2019

140 Atlantic City Blvd

Bayville, New Jersey 08721

WARREN COUNTY

Valentine's Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend

Celebrate Valentine's Day with that special someone at Iron Plow this year. With your wine tasting this weekend we have complimentary artisan chocolates by the Farmer's Daughter to pair along with your wine and live music.

Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 10, 2019

Iron Plow Vineyards

26750 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Mansfield, NJ 08022

Wine & Chocolate Weekend

Two weekends to celebrate wine and chocolate! February 9 & 10 and February 16 & 17 Stop in anytime from 11 AM to 5 PM. No Reservations. Treat your Valentine to our special wine tasting! Taste a flight of Alba’s estate wines paired with a sampling of gourmet truffles, chocolate caramels, and a selection of French macarons, mini-cheesecakes, and chocolate mocha cookies. The tasting experience is $20 per person (21 and older), which includes samples of Alba's estate wines, special chocolates, and an etched Alba wine glass. We will be open on Monday, February 18 for Presidents’ Day.

Feb 9, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019

Alba Vineyard

269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Rd., Finesville, NJ 08848