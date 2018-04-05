20 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Apr. 6-8

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Garden State Comic Fest: Atlantic City Edition

New Jersey's coolest comic convention, Garden State Comic Fest's coming to Atlantic City. As usual the Comic Fest will bring comics, vendors, exhibitors, creators, like Kevin Eastman, co-creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, actors, like Eric Roberts, costume clad cosplayers and Awesome Fun for everyone from the serious collectors and to the superhero movie fans. Contests, dazzling prizes, games and panels will also be part of what is the premier comic event in New Jersey. Now Children 13 & under are FREE with a paying adult! We are pleased to offer a $5 discount to attendees who are active and former military (use code USHero). Must present military ID with ticket at the door. Buy & Sell New & Rare Comics, toys and collectibles. Get autographs & art and much more! Tickets are now available online.

Date: April 7th, 2018 - April 8th, 2018

Location: ShowBoat Hotel

801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Dandelion Release Party

Spring is here again and with it comes warmer weather and the release of 2017 Dandelion Wine at Bellview Winery! On April 7th and 8th, flights of past Dandelion vintages will be available so you can experience the aging process of this complex and flavorful wine. Floral, herbal, and sweet, our Dandelion Wine is perfect for dessert now… or ten years from now. We will also have vineyard tours running throughout the day. Flights of Dandelion Wine are $6. Standard wine tastings are available as well for $6.

Date: April 7th, 2018 - April 8th, 2018

Location: Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Dennis Malloy's Holy Cross HS Benefit

Join Dennis Malloy for a night of comedy at his alma mater, Delran's Holy Cross High School this Saturday. Your ticket includes dinner, a great line-up of comics and chances to win great prizes. All proceeds go to keep holy cross high school alive for future generations. Get your tickets at newholycross.org.

Date: April 4th, 2018

Location: Holy Cross Academy

5035 US-130, Riverside, NJ 08075

CAMDEN COUNTY

An Evening of Wine and Chocolate

At this event, guests will enjoy sampling various wines paired with chocolates and learning from wine expert Dr. Gary Pavlis, Rutgers University Professor, Member of the American Wine Society, and contributor to edible jersey with his wine column Liquid Assets. Guests will also enjoy door prizes and a tricky tray. Tickets are $25 per person and the proceeds benefit Prevent Child Abuse-NJ. Tickets may be purchased by check or credit card via e-mail or phone at x123.

Date: April 7th, 2018

Location: The Haddon Fortnightly

301 Kings Hwy. East, Haddonfield, NJ 08033

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Fishing and Boating Expo

The ULTIMATE expo for fishing and boating enthusiasts! Up to 85 vendors will cover all of your fishing and boating needs at the Wildwoods Convention Center from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. From the back bays to the canyons, we'll have you covered. There is a $4 admission charge; all Military, LOE's, Firefighters and children under 12 are free of charge. Door prizes will also be drawn. Come chat with local experts who not only make but also fish the tackle that catches fish! Meet back bay legend, Fred Uhlman, who hosts South Jersey's longest running fishing show "Jersey Cape Fishing." The Wildwoods Convention Center is a fully handicapped accessible building and will also offer plenty of FREE parking. Sat. 9 am - 6 pm; Sun. 9 am - 3 pm.

Date: April 5th, 2018 - April 8th, 2018

Location: Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Girls Weekend

It's time to put yourself first! Enjoy girls weekend in downtown Ocean City (Asbury Ave. between 6th & 14th St.) Special shopping discounts, demonstrations, restaurant specials and more!

Date: April 7th, 2018 - April 8th, 2018

Location: Downtown Ocean City

861 Asbury Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

PAWS for Art

PAWS for Art is an annual, free admission event celebrating our four-legged friends and their owners. Hosted in partnership with the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter, this outdoor event includes the Wheaton Barks Dog Show, animal (and family!) friendly activities, pet-themed retail exhibitors, local non-profit animal rescue organizations, and much more. Refreshments will be available for purchase from local food vendors.

Date: April 8th, 2018

Location: Wheaton Arts And Cultural Center

1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX

Opening: Discovery In The Detail (Exhibit)

Studio Montclair (SMI) announces “Discovery in the Detail,” an exhibit on view from April 6 to May 19, 2018, featuring the work of its artist members. The exhibit will take place at Studio Montclair Gallery, a nonprofit gallery located at 127 Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair, NJ. All are invited to a free opening reception on Friday, April 6, from 7 to 9pm. The gallery is open to the public 10am to 2pm Monday through Friday and by appointment. Discovery in the Detail explores a compelling visual exploration through focus on a close-up view of art. The curator for this show is Nette Forne Thomas.

Date: April 6th, 2018

Location: Studio Montclair Gallery

127 Bloomfield Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042

Essex County Cherry Blossom Bike Race

Race through the Park in the Cherry Blossom Challenge, a competitive New Jersey tradition, or cheer on the cyclists while enjoying a day in the fresh spring air. Registration fees apply. Various races occur throughout the morning.

Date: April 7th, 2018

Location: Branch Brook Park

Lake Street & Park Avenue, Oval Northern Div., Newark, NJ 07104

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Spring Artisan Market

Join us at the winery for two days of delicious foods, artisan food products, and specialty craft shopping. Live music on the winery floor each day will make for a relaxing afternoon with many of our friends from the food & craft world. There is no admission fee, tastings are $10. Wine is available by the glass or bottle. Please, no outside food or beverage during this weekend.

Date: April 7th, 2018 - April 8th, 2018

Location: Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

NY/NJ Mineral, Fossil, Gem & Jewelry Show

The signature East Coast event where miners, prospectors, paleontologists, fossil preparators, geologists, jewelry artisans, importers, gem cutters, and related folks mingle with appreciators of Earth sciences, and the awesome things that come from the Earth - and space! Just $1 can buy a fossil shark tooth, a 300 million year old trilobite, or perhaps a rock that glows under UV light. Others may appreciate the real dinosaurs or investor grade specimens of the rarest minerals on earth. Browse 400 dealer booths. Weekend child admission includes choice of 1 carat zirconia, a fools' gold chunk, a fossil fish, or a Herkimer Diamond. Special Exhibits are Titanoboa: Monster Snake from the Smithsonian Institution and Trilobite Treasures: Arthropods of the Ancient Seas. Our dinosaur skeletons are courtesy of Dinosaur Brokers. The Dinosaurs Rock Kids Corner is 6,000 sq. ft. section of kid activities. Our Jr Ballroom will be full of glowing UV minerals courtesy of the Franklin Mineral Museum.

Date: April 6th, 2018 - April 8th, 2018

Location: NJ Convention & Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

The Best of The Eagles

iPlay America presents The 2018 Dinner Show Series! Enjoy monthly live musical performances and a delicious dinner buffet. Doors/Buffet: 4:30 pm. Event Start: 5:30 – 7 pm. This ultimate Eagles tribute band will recreate the songs, the music, the vocals and the magical aura of one of America's greatest rock bands! This is a show not to be missed by any Eagles fan!

Date: April 8th, 2018

Location: iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Bathroom Tiling Workshop + Brunch

Join NEMO Tile + Stone for our next FREE Hands-on DIY tiling workshop. Roll up your sleeves and learn the skills of grouting, setting and even removing & replacing bathroom tile straight from the pros first-hand and put them to use with your own at-home projects. RSVP required, as workstations are limited and fill up quickly. For more information or to RSVP, please email events@nemotile.com or call 732-677-1044.

Date: April 7th, 2018

Location: 21 White St., Red Bank, NJ 07701

Claudia Klein: One Woman Show

Join us in our beautiful gallery as we celebrate the talent of Local Artist Claudia Klein in her - One Woman Show -. "Art enables people to reflect on their own experiences. Creating art is the vehicle I use to share my observations of life. What I find interesting, is how everyone brings their own understanding to a piece of art." This Artist Reception is Free and The Public is welcome by THE STRAND Center for the ARTS. 3-7pm. Cash bar available.

Date: April 7th, 2018

Location: 400 Clifton Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701

MORRIS COUNTY

Deirdre's House Whiskey Tasting Event

In honor of April being Child Abuse Awareness Month Deirdre's House is hosting the 1st Annual Whiskey Tasting at the Morristown Hyatt. There will be several whiskey distributors offering tastings of a variety of products, as well as wine, dinner, dessert, a spirit and wine pull, and a Silent Auction. Brands include: KOVAL, Glenfiddich, Tellamore DEW, Monkey Shoulder, Westland, and many more! Individual tickets or sponsorship opportunities can be found online.

Date: April 6th, 2018

Location: Hyatt Regency Morristown

3 Speedwell Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

2018 Morris Open Figure Skating Competition

Come cheer on the skaters to see who will win in each event. FREE admission. Friday, 2 - 10 pm; Saturday, 7 am - 9 pm, Sunday, 7 am - 5 pm.

Date: April 6th, 2018 - April 8th, 2018

Location: William G. Mennen Sports Arena

161 E. Hanover Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

African Violet Show & Plant Sale

The flower show will include numerous horticultural exhibits, flower arrangements, planted gardens and more, using African violets. Learn how to grow beautiful African violets viewing educational displays and talking with local experts. A sales table will feature unusual, blooming & exciting new varieties of African violets & related exotic, tropical houseplants. April 7-1:30-4:30 PM, April 8 11AM-3PM. Free admission & ample parking

Date: April 7th, 2018

Location: Frelinghuysen Arboretum

353 East Hanover Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

PASSAIC COUNTY

7th Annual Spring Model Railroad Show

Founded in 1953, the Garden State Model Railway Club has been in North Haledon since 1957. We open our doors to the public in the winter and spring. The Model Railroad Show runs April 7-8 and April 14-15 from 1:00pm to 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday. We feature a 1200 square foot HO layout, steam and diesel locomotives, Thomas and Friends, numerous freight and passenger trains, rural and urban scenes, and working signals. Fun for all ages!

Date: April 7th, 2018 - April 8th, 2018

Location: Garden State Model Railway Club, Inc.

575 High Mountain Rd., North Haledon, NJ 07508

SUSSEX COUNTY

Hike to Happy Hour at Angry Erik Brewing

Meet at the Warbasse Junction Rd. parking area For Ages 21 & over. Celebrate "National Beer Day" with a leisurely 3-mile round-trip hike to enjoy optional refreshments and pizza (included) at our midway pit-stop. $7 (pizza included); 4:30 - 7 pm. Pre-registration required. Please call before April 7.

Date: April 7th, 2018

Location: Kittatinny Valley State Park

Goodale Rd., Andover, NJ 07821

UNION COUNTY

B-Street Band concert fundraiser for RC Girls Basketball

Sat April 7 Fundraiser for Roselle Catholic Girls Basketball (Doors Open 6:30: Band 7:30) Ticket includes Beer Wine, refreshments, Tickets $40

Date: April 7th, 2018

Location: 350 Raritan Rd., Roselle, NJ 07203