2 women shot dead in Elizabeth

ELIZABETH  — Two women were shot and killed early Wednesday.

Acting Union County Prosecutor Thomas Isenhour said police found 24-year-old Shaniquah Richardson, of Elizabeth, and 22-year-old Rah-Zhane Lee, of Roselle, with gunshots shortly after midnight in the area of 2nd and Court streets.

They were taken to Trinitas Regional Medical Center, where they died a short time later.

The relationship between the two women was not disclosed and the incident remains under investigation.

Union County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest an indictment in the case.

