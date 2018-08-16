2 teen girls from Freehold missing after leaving home together

FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP — Police are looking for two teenage girls they said ran away together on Wednesday night.

Kayla Destefano, 16, and Jocelyn Zaveckas, 15, left a township home on Jackson Mills Road and were last seen about 8:50 p.m. walking the road near Chandler Road in Jackson, police said. The intersection is about a mile from Route 195.

Destefano was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 139 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on her left arm.

Zaveckas was described as 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 148 pounds with brown hair, brown eyes and a scar on left elbow.

Police asked anyone with information about the teens' whereabouts at 732-462-7500.

