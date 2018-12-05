2 special-needs men missing month after leaving NJ home

EASTAMPTON — Two men believed to have walked out of a group home early last month have not been seen since, and police are hoping the public can help find them.

Police said Joseph Brockington, 56, and Juan Garcia, 58, left the group home on the night of Nov. 1. The men are described in a Facebook post by police as being mentally handicapped and diabetic. Detective Doug Townsend told New Jersey 101.5 that the men are believed to have left without their medication, and that while they do not require insulin, their medication is important for their overall health.

Townsend said there have been several efforts to locate them, including calling in a K-9 unit from Mercer County. Police also searched parks where it was thought the men may have gone to walk, Townsend said. The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office is also offering assistance with the search.

Garcia is described as being a Hispanic man, standing around 5 foot 10 and weighing around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black winter cap and black pants. Brockington is black, also standing around 5 foot 10 and weighing around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the department at 609-261-1717 or the Burlington County Dispatch at 609-267-8300.

