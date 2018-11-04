2 killed in South Jersey freeway crash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Two women from Sicklerville were killed in a crash on the 42 Freeway on Saturday night.

Driver Lonae Moore, just days short of her 21st birthday and passenger Aniyah Gillespie, 21, died after their Cadillac CTS went off the roadway and hit several trees before it overturned near exit 9A for Coles Road in Gloucester Township around 9:25 p.m, according to State Police spokesman Sgt. FC Jeff Flynn.

Flynn said three other occupants of the sedan were treated for minor injuries.

At least one lane was closed for the initial investigation for several hours into early Sunday morning.

