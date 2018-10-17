2 killed in massive South Jersey fire

PEMBERTON TOWNSHIP — Two people died in a large house fire in South Jersey on Tuesday night.

Flames broke out in the garage of the home on Willow Boulevard in the Browns Mills section of Pemberton Township around 8:45 p.m., according to CBS Philly .

The fire trapped two people in the garage of the one-story home, according to Fox 29 reporting from the scene, and a third person was taken via medical helicopter to Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia.

Fire crews respond to a fire in Browns Mills (Janea Jones)

Fire officials told 6 ABC Action News that an elderly couple lived in the home with their adult son.

The flames could be both seen and smelled throughout the township, according to witnesses.

The state fire marshal and all fire companies in Pemberton Township responded to the blaze.

Messages for Pemberton Township police and the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office have not yet been returned.

Jasmine Rodriquez contributed to this report.

