2 children die in Union City fire Friday morning

UNION CITY — Authorities say a fast-moving house fire in North Jersey has killed two children and injured at least six other people.

The fire at the multifamily home in Union City started shortly before 9 a.m. Friday. It quickly consumed the home, sending flames and smoke shooting high into the sky. It was brought under control about 30 minutes later.

The names of the children killed and further details about them were not immediately disclosed. Those injured in the fire were being treated at hospitals for undisclosed injuries.

Six firefighters were also being treated at the scene for what appeared to be minor issues.