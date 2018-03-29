19 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Mar. 30 – Apr. 1

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Join Big Joe Henry on Friday, March 30th, from noon - 2 pm at Jenkinson's Boardwalk in Point Pleasant Beach for their Annual Easter Sale. It's the best deal of the year, happening on site and on line March 30th to April 2nd. Buy two for one ride cards that never expire. Get the details at Jenkinsons.com.

Date: March 30th, 2018

Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Put on your Easter best and stroll the Village in style. Begins at the Smithville Inn at 1 pm, awards are given for best outfits. Historic Smithville offers 60 shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel and train rides, paddle boats, arcade, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events!

Date: April 1st, 2018

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Galloway, NJ 08205

CAMDEN COUNTY

Brunch with the Easter Bunny! Lots of fun for the whole family! We have Rides, Crafts, Brunch, and an Egg Hunt! Don't miss this great day of fun! $16 for adults $25 for kids under 12 $20 for kids under 2. Pre-registration required.

Date: March 31st, 2018

Location: Camden Children's Garden

3 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Easter Egg Hunt on the beach (11th-14th St. on the boardwalk) for kids 7 years and under. Five age groups: 0-2 years & 3 years (11th St.), 4 & 5 years (12th St.), 6 & 7 years (13th St.), Special Needs Children (14th St.) Raindate: April 1.

Date: March 31st, 2018

Location: 1100 Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226

The Atlantic Coast Wrestling Association will host this annual event featuring National Folkstyle Wrestling Championships with more than 2,000 wrestlers representing over 20 states. The 'War' features a youth tournament with over 50 weight classes spread across 5 age divisions, and a High School Division with 16 weight classes. A girls division, K-12, will also be featured. Weigh-ins will take place Thursday night from 5 - 8 pm. Competitions will take place 8 am - 7 pm on Friday and Saturday. Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for students 6 and older, and under 6 are free.

Date: March 29th, 2018 - March 31st, 2018

Location: Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

Celebrate Easter weekend with complimentary gourmet chocolates paired with award winning wines (taste 5 wines for $5).

Date: March 31st, 2018

Location: Natali Vineyards

221 N. Delsea Dr. (Rt. 47 N), Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Chocolate lovers unite! You'll savor seven plated courses of chocolate desserts and hear how each was created from the chef who prepared it. Admission is $40. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Date: March 31st, 2018

Location: Blue Rose Inn

653 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Hop to it and celebrate Easter with the Cape May-Lewes Ferry on Saturday, March 31! Join us in Cape May for a buffet breakfast, meet and greet with the Easter Bunny, and Easter egg hunt on the green. Two seatings are available for breakfast, at 9:00 and 10:30am. Seating is limited, so make sure to reserve your spot! For tickets and information, call 800.643.3779. When: Saturday, March 31 at 9:00am Where: Cape May Ferry Terminal, 1200 Lincoln. Blvd., North Cape May, NJ 08204 Cost: $24 Adults (13 & up), $14 Children (ages 3 - 12), Children 2 & under FREE.

Date: March 31st, 2018

Location: Cape May Ferry Terminal

1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May, NJ 08204

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Why should kids have all the fun? 1 Egg per Adult only - each egg contains a number that corresponds to a special surprise. Wine purchase discounts, wine glass, cork screw, and more! Must be 21 and older. Complimentary at completion of a paid wine tasting and for Gold Club Members.

Date: March 31st, 2018 - April 1st, 2018

Location: Alba Vineyard

269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Rd., Milford, NJ 08848

Make the most of your Saturday in downtown Flemington, New Jersey this spring! Visit Lone Eagle Brewing for an indoor, handmade market and 12 beers on tap, then stop in to the Stangl Factory for their Saturday Farmers’ Market. Feel good about supporting 16 local artists while indulging your love for New Jersey craft beer.

Date: March 31st, 2018

Location: Lone Eagle Brewing

44 Stangl Rd., Flemington, NJ 08822

Don't let the kids have all the fun, join us at the winery for our wine themed Easter Hunt! Search the vineyard for hidden corks and trade them in for discounts and prizes. There is no charge to join. Don't forget to pack a picnic to enjoy on our patio overlooking the vineyard.

Date: March 31st, 2018

Location: Old York Cellars Winery

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Celebrate the arrival of spring at Terhune Orchards' Bunny Chase on Easter weekend. 10 am - 4 pm. Spring has sprung at Terhune Orchards! The farm animals are enjoying spring in the pasture and the bulbs are blooming. Come for a fun event for all young ones and their families. Follow the treasure hunt clues and find our spring surprise at the end of the hunt! Wonderful for children ages 2 – 8 years. Enjoy wagon rides and pony rides too. Our Farm Food Tent will be filled with homemade goodies including donuts, pie, cookies, cider, soup, chili, salads, hot dogs and more. Adults visit our Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery Tasting Room to sample our award winning wines made from grapes grown right here on the farm. Celebrate the end of winter and the beginning of our spring season on the farm. Call or visit the website for details.

Date: March 31st, 2018 - April 1st, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

Spring Clean up at the Princeton Battlefield Saturday, March 31st – Clean-up Day at the Battlefield with the Princeton Battlefield Society, Sierra Club & Civil War Trust. Since 1996, the Civil War Trust has sponsored Park Day, an annual hands-on preservation event to help Civil War - and now Revolutionary War & War of 1812 - battlefields and historic sites take on maintenance projects large and small. Participating in the Civil War Trust's Park Day, a nationwide clean-up day. Coupled with the annual Princeton Battlefield Society's partnership with the Central Jersey Chapter of the Sierra Club, we look forward to having family and friends join us at the Princeton Battlefield State Park for spring clean up! Each participant will receive a free T-Shirt! (while supplies last) Bring your own brush clippers and gloves. 1 - 4 pm. Meet at the Clarke House, 500 Mercer Street, Princeton, NJ 08540 (weather postponement date Sat., Apr 7)

Date: March 31st, 2018

Location: Princeton Battlefield

500 Mercer St., Princeton, NJ 08540

MONMOUTH COUNTY

An annual community event, in partnership with City of Long Branch and Greater Long Branch Chamber of Commerce. It is open to everyone. Come out to meet & greet the Easter Bunny! Do the Bunny Hop along with DJ Entertainment. We will have Amusements and Face painting. Wear your Easter Bonnet and join in the Parade. The Egg Hunt* will take place on the beach. There will be over 5000 filled eggs, and much more! *Registration required and will take place at 1 pm day of event; Egg hunt times are 1:30 pm for ages 3 & under, 1:45 pm for ages 4 – 6, 2 pm for ages 7 – 9, 2:15 pm for ages 10+. Children of all ages are encouraged to bring their Easter baskets to join in the Egg Hunt on the beach.

Date: March 31st, 2018

Location: Pier Village

Ocean Ave. & Centennial Dr., Long Branch, NJ 07740

MORRIS COUNTY

Admission includes an All-You-Can-Eat hearty farm breakfast, a wonderful photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny, and access to all activities at our Easter and Springtime Family Festival including hayrides, pony rides, Easter Egg hunt, baby farm animals, warm campfire and lots more! Breakfast reservations are required. Tickets can be purchased online. Breakfast will be held on these dates and times: Sat. March 24th & Sun. March 25th ,9 am - noon, Friday, March 30th & Saturday March 31st, 9 am - noon. Please see our website for complete details.

Date: March 30th, 2018 - March 31st, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Come celebrate our 10th year in business; celebrating the same way we started with FREE play all day on Good Friday beginning noon - 8 pm then on Saturday from noon - 9 pm. Game selections will be made by us but will include Fortnite, Skylanders, Minecraft, Arms, Plants vs Zombies, Star Wars Battlefront II & More!

Date: March 30th, 2018 - March 31st, 2018

Location: Power Play Gaming

23 Diamond Spring Rd., Front 1, Denville, NJ 07834

OCEAN COUNTY

Join us for the Jenkinson’s Boardwalk Annual Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, March 31st at 1pm sharp. Leave your beach toys at home, you’ll only need your hands to dig away and find the eggs! The fun is open to children up to 10 years old, age groups will be in the following locations: 0-4 years – on the beach in front of the Aquarium. 5-6 & 7-8 – on the beach in front of Frank’s Fun Center. 9-10 – on the beach in front of the Amusement Park. Limit 3 Eggs per Child; Please No Digging Utensils. FREE. No Registration Required.

Date: March 31st, 2018

Location: Jenkinson's Boardwalk

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach, NJ 0874

FREE Easter Egg Hunt on the beach! A Boardwalk and beach full of smiling faces and 15,000 pastel eggs filled with prizes from Boardwalk merchants are all part of the fun! Free parking. Locations: Ages 0-2- Hancock Avenue on the Boardwalk. Ages 3&4- Blaine Avenue on the Beach. Ages 5&6- Hamilton Avenue on the Beach (north side of entry). Ages 7&8- Hamilton Avenue on the Beach (south side of entry). Ages 9&10- Dupont Avenue. Special Needs- Blaine Avenue on the Beach. 1:00 P.M.

Date: March 31st, 2018

Location: Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

SOMERSET COUNTY

Gather with the family to celebrate a joyous Easter at The Bernards Inn. Choose from our two festive dining options. Seatings for the Easter Grand Buffet in the Fenwick Ballroom are from 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Feast on Honey Glazed Jones Ham, Roasted Leg of Lamb, Garlic Rubbed Prime Rib as well as beef, seafood and pasta selections. Enjoy savory salads, charcuterie, artisanal cheeses, an elaborate dessert display and more. Seatings for the Three-Course Prix-Fixe dinner in our dining rooms are from 12 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and will include chef selections from Chef Miller's Spring Menu, including organic Griggstown Pheasant, Mustard-Glazed Ham, Maine Lobster, Filet Mignon and more.

Date: April 1st, 2018

Location: The Bernards Inn

27 Mine Brook Road, Bernardsville, NJ 07924

UNION COUNTY

Join us for a super TWO-DAY dog adoption weekend, just in time for spring and the Easter season! We’ll be waiting from 11 AM to 4 PM at our headquarters, 465 Springfield Ave. in Berkeley Heights, NJ, with our adoptable dogs both this Friday, March 30 and Saturday, March 31! Remember to complete an adoption application online before you arrive to begin the approval process, as an approved app is required to adopt!

Date: March 30th, 2018

Location: 465 Springfield Ave., Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922

WARREN COUNTY

Ride the Easter Bunny Train Ride and visit with Mr. E. Bunny on the train. Your ride will wind along the scenic Delaware River leaving from the Historic District of Phillipsburg, New Jersey. The train will travel along the river to Carpentersville and our destination will be the site of the historic Lime Kilns. In front of the 150 year old Lime kilns is a beautiful little glade filled with Easter eggs! Once we arrive you can get off the train, take a picture with Mr. Bunny and gather 4 Easter eggs!

Date: March 31st, 2018

Location: The Delaware River Railroad Excursions

99 Elizabeth St., Phillipsburg, NJ 08865