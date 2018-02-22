19 names Dan Zarrow could have given his new baby
It's an awfully good thing we don't name babies by committee.
As you may have read Wednesday, Meteorologist Dad Zarrow ... ahem, Dan Zarrow ... and wife Amy welcomed a new addition to their family — weighing in at 8 pounds, 15 ounces (although not quite as big as his brother Jackson, who was 10 pounds, 1 ounce at birth). And leading up to the big birthday, we gave you the chance to weigh in on the baby's name — for a chance to win four iRide Plus Passes AND $40 in iPlay America Bonus Play Cards.
We promised one prize pack to the person who came up with the best name — and one to the person who actually picked the name the Zarrows went with. And we got a LOT of suggestions.
Below are just some of those offered up by the New Jersey 101.5 audience:
Several of you went with weather-related themes (how could you not?):
• His name should be Sonny Zarrow, how appropriate is that? 🌞 — Nancy Naar
• I thought the name Rein would be a good one! — Joann Carter Kovaly
• Doppler — Eddie Cabrera (Sorry, Eddie ... that's already the dog's name)
• Storm — Joanne Fotia Kozak (We got this one, and variations like "Stormy," from quite a few folks, actually)
• Girl, Gale. Boy, Ridge — Ellen Tindall Comiski
• Wedge, Rain — Edward Herbert (A few people chipped in with variations on these)
• Girl: Audra Tempset Zarrow. Boy: Skylar Rainn Zarrow — Robert Lopez (that is SO many weather references, Robert)
• Hazen Zarrow — Jill Teresa (Jill couldn't resist the extra Z)
• Sunshine if it’s a girl — Gary Neuman
Some of you really love to rhyme:
• Arrow! Arrow Zarrow! — Donna Brath (we got this one from quite a few people as well)
• After Mia Farrow's son, Ronan Farrow Zarrow — Ellen Novak Tiene
• Harrow — Allan Gitlin
And then there were those who went a bit outside the box:
• Ellen. Works if the baby is Degenderless — John Shell
• Well, you have a Jackson ... he's on the $20 bill. How about Grant for $50? — MK Parsons
• Jim Gearhart Jr — John Shell
• Wheel 😂 — Dave Wilson (oh, we get it)
• Baby McBabyface — Nicky Ferraro (so close, Nicky)
• Snowman McSnowyface — Mark Andraos (Mark, do you and Nicky hang out?)
• Cumulus — Brad A. Stockelberg
Silvana Demers notes Zachary Zarrow would be a "ZZ," and Adam Two Zarrow would be an "A2Z" — very clever. Jeanne O'brien looked to the stars with Orion
But Lin Weisenstein takes the prize for our favorite suggestion:
Derecho! It's both a long-term severe weather event, AND it sounds cool as a name!
Yet Delmeier Robin wins the distinction of guessing the Zarrow baby name correctly — Delmeier went with Griff, which is close enough to the baby's real name, Griffin, for us!
Congrats to both! And congrats to the Zarrows!
