18 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Mar. 16-18

CAMDEN COUNTY

Sharrott Winery St. Patrick's Day Celebration

It’s time for wearing (and drinking) the green again! Our annual ‘Guess the Green Wine Contest’ is in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day and the Irish in all of us. Come on in and taste the green wine and tell us what it is. Plus enjoy a sample of authentic Irish Soda Bread. Wine tasting is $8 per person and includes 6 samples of Sharrott’s award-winning wines and a souvenir glass.

Date: March 17th, 2018 - March 18th, 2018

Location: Sharrott Winery

370 S Egg Harbor Rd., Winslow, NJ 08037

Brunch with the Bunny

Brunch with the Bunny 11 am – 1 pm. Come join! Have your cameras ready for a meet and greet with the Easter Bunny! Seatings available – 11 am and at noon.

Date: March 18th, 2018

Location: Garden State Discovery Museum

2040 Springdale Rd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08003

CAPE MAY COUNTY

St. Patrick's Day Celebration & Parade

A ceremony will begin on the front steps of North Wildwood City Hall beginning at 11:30 am. A festive parade will begin at noon and proceeds north on Atlantic Ave. to Olde NJ Ave. Participants include VFW Color Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, Ancient Order of Hibernians, Irish Pipe Brigade, Emerald Society, Miss North Wildwood, Queen Oceania, Anglesea Irish Society, Sheriff Mounted Patrol, local school bands, and much more! FREE to attend.

Date: March 17th, 2018

Location: 901 Atlantic Ave., North Wildwood, NJ 08260

Sherlock Holmes Weekend

Join Sherlock Holmes and his partner, Dr. Watson for a weekend of mystery and intrigue. Stalk the gaslit streets in search of clues and compete for the $250 grand prize. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC). New Mystery for 2018!

Date: March 16th, 2018 - March 18th, 2018

Location: Aleathea's Restaurant

7 Ocean St., Cape May, NJ 08204

Spring Bridal Fair

Brides have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with industry professionals to find everything you need to create the wedding of your dreams and all of the celebrations leading up to your special day. Vendors include Wedding Venues, Caterers & Menu Samples - Save The Dates & Invitations - Photographers, Videographers & Photo Booths - Florists & Decor Specialists - Bridal & Formal Fashions - Salons & Spas - Bachelor & Bachelorette Party Services - Transportation Companies - DJ & Musical Entertainment - Favors, Gifts and much more! FREE admission, FREE prize drawings, and FREE gift for pre-registered brides! Noon - 4 pm. in the Oceanfront Exhibit Hall.

Date: March 18th, 2018

Location: Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

ESSEX

Monthly Guided Hike - Learn About FrogWatch USA

Join Cora's Conservation Corps volunteer teens as they guide you through the woods and show you that winter is the best time to look for signs of wildlife. Learn all about FrogWatch USA. Become a Citizen Scientist and help record important data this season! Please dress for the weather and changing trail conditions. Hikes will last about 45 minutes and depart at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm. Suggested Donation: $10.

Date: March 18th, 2018

Location: Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

Dog Adoption Event

Join us for adoptions this Saturday! We’ll be waiting from 11 AM to 4 PM at PetSmart in Millburn, 187 Millburn Ave. in Millburn, NJ, with some of our adoptable dogs. Remember to complete an adoption application online before you arrive to begin the approval process!

Date: March 17th, 2018

Location: PetSmart

187 Millburn Ave., Millburn, NJ 07041

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

St. Patrick's Day Celebration

Great way to celebrate the annual Irish tradition and support our American Legion Post in Mullica Hill. Food, entertainment and your favorite beverage will be served. "Put on your Irish" and join the party.

Date: March 16th, 2018

Location: American Legion Post

141 N. Main St., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Wine & Irish Cheese Weekend

Join us for a special wine and cheese pairing in our Tasting Room. We will be featuring an assortment of premium cheddar & Dubliner cheeses from Cabot Creamery that are complimentary with your purchase of a wine tasting.

Date: March 17th, 2018 - March 18th, 2018

Location: Old York Cellars Winery

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

Delaware River Towns Restaurant Week

Residents and visitors will be able to enjoy special prix fixe dinners at dozens of local restaurants. Restaurants from Lambertville, New Hope, Centre Bridge, Frenchtown, Lumberville, Stockton, Washington Crossing, and Point Pleasant will offer either a $35 prix fixe fine-dining menu or a $25 prix fixe casual-dining menu during the five-day celebration of the Delaware River Towns' best eateries. Cuisines represented include American, Italian, Southern and Cajun, French, Mexican and Peruvian, Cuban, and more.

Date: March 18th, 2018 — March 22nd, 2018

Location: Participating Restaurants

77 Bridge St., Lambertville, NJ 08530

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Progressive Insurance Saltwater Fishing Expo

Don't miss the East Coast’s premier saltwater fishing show—the Progressive Insurance Saltwater Fishing Expo has a new home! Catch all the fun March 16 through 18 at our new location—the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey. Come see what’s new for 2018 —from light tackle to big game from surf to inshore to offshore—it’s all at the Expo. Visit with fishing retailers and tackle manufacturers large and small and take advantage of low show prices on gear and tackle. Shop an expanded selection of fishing boats—the latest in bay boats, center consoles, sport fishers, kayaks and more. Book fishing trips to destinations around the world with charters and guides. For tickets and information click on SportsShows.com.

Date: March 16th, 2018 - March 18th, 2018

Location: 97 Sunfield Ave, Edison, NJ 08837

Back to Bach Early Music Concert

An early music Renaissance and Baroque concert with recorders, strings, and harpsichord in honor of J.S. Bach's 333rd birthday, presented by the Highland Park Recorder Society & Friends. Including a neo-Baroque Concerto Grosso by John Franek. 8 pm. Nearby parking decks. Free handicapped parking on Liberty Street next to Church's handicapped entrance. The concert is also a fund-raising benefit to aid Puerto Rico reconstruction after Hurricane Maria. Concert profits and donations will be sent to Save the Children's Hurricane Maria relief fund. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of Chosen Freeholders through a grant provided by New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State.

Date: March 17th, 2018

Location: United Methodist Church

323 George St., New Brunswick, NJ 07081

MORRIS COUNTY

Spring CraftMorristown

Spring CraftMorristown returns offering winter-weary handmade design lovers "first dibs" on the year's newest creations by 150 modern American makers, artists, designers and craftspeople from across the country. These exceptional, indie artists infuse each of their pieces with their distinctive creative vision. The show includes one-of-a-kind and limited edition: jewelry; apparel and accessories; furniture and home décor pieces; functional and sculptural works in ceramics, glass, metal, wood and mixed media; fine art painting, printmaking, drawing and photography. Friday 4 - 8 pm; Saturday 10 am - 6 pm; and Sunday 11 am - 5 pm. General admission is $9 (includes unlimited re-entry); seniors are $8; children under 6 are free.

Date: March 16th, 2018 - March 18th, 2018

Location: Morristown Armory

430 Western Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at Casino Pier

Come enjoy a breakfast buffet at the Pier Grill with the Easter Bunny and Slider! Photos with the Easter Bunny to be framed in a crafty frame made by your child! Balloons and Face Painting! Registration required. 10 am-noon.

Date: March 18th, 2018

Location: Casino Pier

800 Ocean Ter., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

SALEM COUNTY

Mother Daughter Art Retreat: Dream!

Mothers and daughters of all ages-including grandmothers, aunts, and cousins-are welcome to a jam-packed weekend of fun arts activities designed to bring the women in your family closer together to explore their hopes and dreams! During the weekend, guests will explore the arts through workshops that include fused glass pendants, poetry making, digital photography, and photo transfers. Other fun activities include an afternoon of wine tasting for Mom, Sunday morning yoga, a Friday evening campfire singing songs and making S'mores, and a St. Patrick's Day Party with Ceili Dance Lessons. Call or visit the website for more information.

Date: March 16th, 2018 - March 18th, 2018

Location: Appel Farm Arts & Music Center

457 Shirley Rd., Elmer, NJ 08318

SOMERSET COUNTY

Chefs Unite! A Culinary Tasting Experience for a Cause

Community in Crisis, a local nonprofit organization that is fighting the national opioid epidemic and The Bernards Inn will host Chefs Unite! - A Culinary Tasting Experience For A Cause at The Bernards Inn. We have assembled a group of over twenty outstanding and acclaimed local chefs and restaurants for this tasting event to unite and raise funds for this worthy and essential cause. With your attendance and generosity, you can support the New Jersey community in tackling this nationwide epidemic that affects so many of our family, friends and neighbors. Chef’s Unite! is Community in Crisis’s largest fundraiser of the year and is essential for sustaining their mission. The event features tasting stations with each chef and provides a time for the guests to not only taste their creations but also gives them an opportunity to meet and interact with some of the most renowned chefs of New Jersey and beyond. This event’s culinary focus is built for the foodie philanthropist.

Date: March 18th, 2018

Location: The Bernards Inn

27 Mine Brook Rd., Bernardsville, NJ 07924

DigiGirlz: Women in Aviation Event

Microsoft Store is hosting free, two-hour DigiGirlz Workshop for girls. During the Workshop, they'll learn why computer science is important, and how it can be used to enhance the things they already love to do. They'll get an inside peek into what it's like to work in the tech industry and learn how to turn their passion into a successful career in technology. The first hour will be a presentation with Q&A, the second hour will be a fun with Minecraft Hour of Code. Food and beverages will be served at each event. To read about our keynote speaker and register please go to the website listed.

Date: March 17th, 2018

Location: Microsoft Store

400 Commons Way, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

SUSSEX COUNTY

Sussex County St. Patrick's Day Parade

Please also join us at the 15th annual parade at 11:30 am. For more information on the Parade and attendant activities, call Dennis Harrington or visit our website or Facebook.

Date: March 17th, 2018

Location: Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860