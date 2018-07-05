18 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — July 6-8

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Join Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts live from Monmouth Park’s Seabrook Classic Car Show & Oldies Day on Sunday, July 8th from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM. Bring the whole family for an experience like no other! It’ll feel like a true classic with close to 150 antique cars to admire and old-school entertainment for the whole family!

Date: July 8, 2018

Location: Monmouth Park Racetrack

Oceanport Ave. Oceanport NJ 07757

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 24th! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each Sunday night through September 2nd! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a Johanne Seiler 118 Upright Piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Something Rotten, The King and I, Chicago the Musical and Finding Neverland. Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Date: July 8, 2018

Location: Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Brigantine Beach is a premier beach destination, attracting visitors throughout the summer. Brigantine Art Walk offers the visitors and locals an opportunity to come out and enjoy art by local artists. We are in our third season and continue to grow. Brigantine Art Walk is a juried art show celebrating fine art & fine craft artists. The Brigantine Art Walk is gearing up for great season with incredible locally generated art.

Date: July 7, 2018

Location: Sea Wall

1200 E. Brigantine Ave., Brigantine, NJ 08203

BERGEN COUNTY

Enjoy the free fireworks display following the races. Head over to the any concession stand, the cafe or Victory Terrace for $1 concession items: hot dogs, pretzels, popcorn, soda, $2 Bud/Bud Light draft also available at all locations discount prices available from 7 - 11 pm only. Plus the First Annual Weiner Dog Derby - Wiener takes all in the first annual running of this race! This event is free to attend for fans. $1,600 in Total Prize Money - Qualifier winners earn $100 betting voucher - 1st place in Final wins a $500 betting voucher. For Rules and Regulations click here. Open to first 80 entrants registered by July 1 (there will be up to 8 qualifiers - top dog in each qualifier moves on to the Final). There will be 10 "Wiener Dogs" in the Final. Qualifiers will be run in between the live harness races. The Final will be held once all Qualifiers are complete. Only dogs permitted in the track and in each race are dachshunds.

Date: July 7, 2018

Location: Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Grab your buckets and shovels and head to the beach at Heather Road (alongside the Beach Pier) from 10 am - 2 pm. The festival will feature an amateur sand sculpting contest, amazing sand sculpture designs, live music and games right on the beach. Registration is FREE and begins at 9 am. Prizes will be awarded to multiple divisions. The contest is organized in conjunction with Can You Dig It Sand Tools and directed by internationally known sand sculptor Matt Long.

Date: July 7, 2018

Location: Heather Rd. & the beach, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260

Fascinated by the supernatural? Not sure what the odd noise is at night? Visit Historic Cold Spring Village for 'Paranormal Pursuits': Spiritualism in the 1800s on Saturday and Sunday from 10 am - 4:30 pm. In addition to experiencing the Village's 27 restored, historic buildings dating from 1691-1912, guests can enjoy various workshops, demonstrations and tours which highlight the study of spiritualism and the paranormal of the 1800's.

Date: July 7, 2018 - July 8, 2018

Location: Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ 08204

Beach patrols from Cape May County compete in various rowing, swimming and running competitions that showcase lifeguard skills. Hosted by the Wildwood Crest Beach Patrol. Free. For more information call or visit website. 6:30 pm.

Date: July 6, 2018

Location: Ocean Ave. & Rambler Rd., Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260

HUDSON COUNTY

Come get in shape at Harborside with a fun exercise event. On Sunday, July 8th at 11:30 a.m., JC Barre Studio will host a FREE 1-hour community barre class inside the Harborside Atrium. Participants should bring their own mat. Additional information can be found here.

Date: July 8, 2018

Location: 210 Hudson St., Jersey City, NJ 07302

MERCER COUNTY

Wander through our Pick-Your-Own blueberry bushes; relax on a wagon ride around the farm. Pony rides, music and lots of tasty blueberry treats - blueberry muffins, blueberry cobbler, and blueberry salsa! Adults visit the tasting room for a sample of our award winning Harvest Blues wine. Everyone will enjoy Tuckers' Tales Puppet Theater, Saturday and Sunday. Children will be enthralled with the lively songs and adventures of these characters. Get in the spirit by entering your favorite recipe in the juried Blueberry Bash Bake-off, with categories for children and adults. Contest rules will be available at the farm store. The prize winners will receive Terhune Orchards Gift Certificate good for any purchase in the farm store. Saturday & Sunday from 10 am - 5 pm. Admission to the festival area is $5. Parking is available.

Date: July 7, 2018 - July 8, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MONMOUTH COUNTY

With their magnetic stage presence, flowing skirts, shawls and platform boots, Gypsy- A True Stevie Nicks Experience will sail their way through a fantastic set of Stevie's greatest hits, playing to the audience as only Stevie can. They perform from the heart, which is obvious as you watch them perform renditions of "Landslide", "Edge of Seventeen" to "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around".

Date: July 8, 2018

Location: iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

Join Clean Ocean Action and Beyond Om Yoga at Palette ArtSpace for an all level flow class, lead by April Puciata. All money collected will go to benefit Clean Ocean Action to support their fight for a cleaner beach and a cleaner ocean. Tickets must be purchased online through the Eventbrite page and space is limited so reserve your ticket early! With the purchase of your ticket your name will be entered in a raffle to win a pair of yoga pants donated by Camaroha Sutra! We ask that you bring your own mat.

Date: July 7, 2018

Location: Palette ArtSpace

716 Cookman Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Rugged Maniac is returning to Raceway Park with 25 epic obstacles and 1 rockin' party! Here's how it works: Register for the race and you'll get to run our 5k course (or our new option called Rugged Maniac X, which includes unlimited laps of the 5k course and a special edition headband)! You'll climb towers of shipping containers, rocket down a massive water slide, crawl through underground tunnels, leap over fire and experience some BIG new obstacles! As if that wasn't awesome enough, before and after you run you'll get to party with thousands of other maniacs in our day-long festival which includes mechanical bulls, adult bounce houses, and tons of games and activities! So what are you waiting for? Grab your friends and register now before your preferred start time sells out!

Date: July 7, 2018 - July 8, 2018

Location: Raceway Park

230 Pension Rd., Englishtown, NJ 07726

Disco Night is Back at The Headliner! This show is one of the hottest shows in the state!

July 6 Tickets just $10. This time we are getting our bell bottoms on for Destiny's Bridge in Monmouth County. Join us - get funky and disco down and while doing so - help those less fortunate than us!

Date: July 6, 2018

Location: 1401 New Jersey 35

Neptune City, New Jersey 07753

MORRIS COUNTY

Bring the family and celebrate with: Delicious Blueberry Treats made with Our Own Local Blueberries including Blueberry Shortcake, Blueberry Cheesecake, Blueberry Pie, Blueberry Ice Cream and more!Scenic Hayrides to our Blueberry Patch for pick-your-own Blueberries! Enjoy lots of Family Fun Activities (Pony Rides, Tractor Train Rides, Moon Bounce, Hay Wagon Rides, Corn Kingdom, Sunflower Maze and much more). Something for the whole family!

Date: July 7, 2018 - July 15, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Sample the best international cuisine Boonton Main Street has to offer. Tickets will be available at the Boonton Main Street office. Participating restaurants will offer bite-sized portions of their best dishes. 5 - 9 pm. #BoontonFlavors

Date: July 6, 2018

Location: Main St., Boonton, NJ 07005

We invite you to come out and meet some of your favorite artists and creators as well as the best comic and toy vendors around! There will be contests, games, and fun for the whole family. So come out and celebrate your favorite Super Heroes!

Date: July 7, 2018 - July 8, 2018

Location: William G. Mennen Sports Arena

161 E. Hanover Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Harvey Cedars Craft Day by the Bay presents vendors from all over the Eastern Seaboard as well as local crafters and artists at beautiful Sunset Park. Enjoy a stroll along the bayfront as you shop among the large selection of handmade wares. The longest continuing craft show on all of Long Beach Island. Something for everyone, young and old alike.

Date: July 7, 2018

Location: Sunset Park

3 W. Salem Ave., Harvey Cedars, NJ 08008

UNION COUNTY

Free admission!!! Bring a blanket or a folding chair and spend the day! There will be something for everyone- a classic car show (starting at 10am) hosted by Hot Rod Mike, live rock music, a variety of delicious food trucks, an amazing kid zone and a beer & wine garden for adults hosted by Sheelen's Crossing Pub & Bistro. It is sure to be a fun filled day!

Date: July 8, 2018

Location: LaGrande Park Pavilion

LaGrande Ave., Fanwood, NJ 07023