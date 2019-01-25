18 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Jan. 25-27

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

BERGEN COUNTY

Meadowlands Homestyle Chili & Salsa Cook-Off

Calling All Cooks! Enter our Home-style Chili and Salsa Cook-off. Not a cook? Free samples will be given for the People's Choice vote following the 8 pm judging. Cook-off takes place in the Food Court. Prizes: $1,000 Grand Prize plus a spot in the ICS's World Championship Homestyle Chili Cook-off in Reno, NV! 2nd $500, 3rd $250, People's Choice Winner $250 and Salsa Winner $500 (must be home-made no store bought salsa allowed). Details available online.

Jan 26, 2019

Meadowlands Racetrack

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

CAMDEN COUNTY

Mediterranean Journey

Guitarist Jason Vieaux will perform Boccherini's Symphony No. 6 in D minor, G. 506, Op. 12, No. 4 "Las casa del diavolo," as well as Rodrigo's Fantasia para un gentilhombre (Fantasia for a Nobleman) Tchaikovsky, Souvenir de Florence, Op. 70.

Jan 26, 2019

Rutgers-Camden Center for the Arts

303 Cooper St., Camden, NJ 08102

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

A Bronx Tale, One Man Show starring Chazz Palminteri

Known for A BRONX TALE, Chazz originally wrote the script for the stage and performed it as a one-man show in LA. One night Robert DeNiro walked in to see the show and as they say ”the rest is history.” He moved the production to New York, where it played for four sold-out months, earning him nominations for the New York Outer Critics Circle for acting and writing. While in NYC he completed the screenplay of A BRONX TALE and soon found himself starring opposite DeNiro, who chose the script for his directorial debut.

Jan 25, 2019

The Levoy Theatre

126 - 130 N. High St., Millville, NJ 08332

Mid-Winter Antique Show

The Mid-Winter Antique Show is January 26 & 27, 2019 in the Event Center at WheatonArts. This show spotlights approximately 40 quality dealers, attracting thousands of visitors from the Mid-Atlantic region. Attendees can explore a wide selection of antique furniture, books, ceramics, glass, jewelry, linens, memorabilia, paper, toys, pottery, primitives, vintage accessories, and more. Admission is $5.00 per person. Show hours: Saturday, January 26 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, January 27 are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. WheatonArts Members enjoy a private Preview at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase in the Event Center. The award-winning Museum Stores will be open during both days of the show. The Museum of American Glass and Artist Studios will be open during the Antique Show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days.

Jan 26, 2019 - Jan 27, 2019

Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center

1501 Glasstown Rd., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX

Monster Jam

Monster Jam, the unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable family-friendly motor sport is coming to Prudential Center! This season will bring a brand new level of high-flying, four-wheel excitement to the entire family where you will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor contending in customizes high-powered vehicles.

Jan 25, 2019 - Jan 27, 2019

Prudential Center

25 Lafayette St., Newark, NJ 07102

NJSO: Winter Festival: Music Speaks- Trifonov & Zhang

Two extraordinary artists explore the never-ending connections that music makes across the ages. Don’t miss piano phenomenon Daniil Trifonov, “the most astounding young pianist of our age” (The Times of London), in Schumann’s poetic concerto.

Jan 25, 2019

NJPAC

1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey 07102

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

The Fly Fishing Show

The Fly Fishing Show produces the world's largest consumer fly fishing events. The show is for all levels and all ages, from the "Learning Center" for beginners to advanced demonstrations for the most experienced. You can see the latest in rods, reels, lines, leaders and accessories with over 200 exhibitors! There is a huge lineup of the world's greatest fly tiers demonstrating their skills non-stop just a foot or two in front of you. The legends of the casting game are demonstrating – not on a video – but close enough to touch. Attend dozens of seminars or book your next dream vacation. Visit one of our seven nationwide locations. Book the next location on your bucket list, at a place where you can bring the entire family along.

Jan 25, 2019 - Jan 27, 2019

New Jersey Convention and Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

Dancing With The Stars Live!

TV’s biggest dance show returns on tour this winter with “Dancing with the Stars: Live!” featuring fan favorite professional and troupe dancers in a brand-new production showcasing every type of dance style as seen on ABC’s hit show Dancing with the Stars, ranging from ballroom and jazz to modern and hip-hop.

Jan 25, 2019

State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Rutgers Geology Museum Open House

Join us for the 51st Annual Open House at the Rutgers Geology Museum! Events include lectures by Rutgers scientists, children's activities, demonstrations, and one of the largest mineral sales in New Jersey!

Jan 26, 2019

Rutgers Geology Museum

85 Somerset St., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

NJSO: Winter Festival: Music Speaks- Trifonov & Zhang

Jan 26, 2019

15 Livingston Avenue

New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

2019 Beef & Brew St. Patrick's Day Parade Fundraiser

Tickets are $30 and includes buffet dinner & brew. There will be a gift auction, pipe bands and Irish dancers to entertain. All proceeds to benefit the 2019 St. Patrick's Day Parade. The 2019 Grand Marshal, will be presented with their sash! Ticket are available online!

Jan 27, 2019

Chubby Pickle

23 Bay Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

MORRIS COUNTY

HWIS Inspired Parenting Workshops

Free Event—HWIS Inspired Parenting Workshops: A Discussion on How to Foster Intellect, Creativity and Empathy. Join us for a free workshop and Q&A, followed by a book signing, with authors and education experts Patti Summers and Elizabeth Weise, moderated by educational consultant Carina Bellmann. The discussion will touch upon how to foster intellect, creativity & empathy in our youngest; and how to nurture global citizenry and respect for others in our older children. Patti Summers: Fostering Creativity and Empathy in Early Childhood Elizabeth Weiss: An International Correspondent Reflects on Her Family's Educational Journey. Free Child Care Provided. Walk-ins welcome. Tickets available.

Jan 27, 2019

Long Hill Township Library

917 Valley Rd., Gillette, New Jersey 07933

NJSO: Winter Festival: Music Speaks- Trifonov & Zhang

Jan 27, 2019

100 South Street

Morristown, New Jersey 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

Team Rookenthal Beeraiser Gift Auction

Join us for our 2nd Annual gift auction. Prizes, baskets, games, face painting, music, food, 50/50, and who could forget BEACH HAUS BEER! 100% of proceeds goes to CYCLE FOR SURVIVAL, MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING CANCER CENTER. Helping RARE CANCERS NOW with clinical trials and research.

Jan 27, 2019

Beach Haus Brewery

801 Main Street, Belmar, NJ 07719

Combat Human Trafficking

This is an event to educate and spread awareness of human trafficking so that we may put an end to it. The greatest weapon we have to combat human trafficking is YOU! To get involved, call 609-296-2813.

Jan 26, 2019

595 Parkertown Drive

Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey 08087

SUSSEX COUNTY

Gaelic Storm

After nearly two decades and more than 3,000 live shows, Gaelic Storm — the chart-topping, multi-national Celtic band — is looking sharper than ever with their latest release, Matching Sweaters. The new album mixes traditional Irish music with modern influences, creating a sound that's as wide-ranging as the band's own audience. From bluegrass fans and country cowboys to Deadheads, rock & rollers and Celtic fanatics, Gaelic Storm has built one of the most diverse fan bases in modern music. Matching Sweaters helps explain the broad appeal. Rooted in the songwriting of founding members Patrick Murphy and Steve Twigger, the album moves from drinking songs ("Another Stupid Drinking Song") to energetic instrumentals ("The Narwhaling Cheesehead") to rootsy pop/rockers ("Whiskeyed Up and Womaned Out"), gluing everything together with the spark and spirit of a band that's spent close to 20 years on the road.

Jan 25, 2019

The Newton Theatre

234 Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860

UNION COUNTY

The Plainfield Symphony: Annual FREE Family Concert

FREE family concert. No tickets required. Music Director Charles Prince. Please check our website for more concert details.

Jan 26, 2019

Crescent Avenue Presbyterian Church

716 Watchung Ave., Plainfield, NJ 07060

WARREN COUNTY

Michael Cleveland and Flamekeeper

Considered one of the premier bluegrass fiddlers of his generation, Mike picked up a fiddle at age four, and his talent was recognized early. In 1993 he was chosen to be part of the Bluegrass Youth All Stars at the IBMA's award show. Later that year Mike made his Grand Ole Opry debut as a guest of Alison Krauss. His list of guest appearances over the eyars is a who's who of bluegrass legends including Bill Monroe, Jim and Jesse, Ralph Stanely, Mac Wiseman, Doc Watson, Larry Sparks, Doyle Lawson, and J.D. Crowe. At the 2001 IBMA awards, Mike took his first Fiddle Player of the Year award, and shared the title of Entertainter of the Year with Rhonda Vincent and the Rage. Together with his band Flamekeeper, Cleveland delivers some of the most powerful, exciting and authentic bluegrass you can find!

Jan 26, 2019

Centenary Stage Company

715 Grand Ave., Hackettstown, NJ 07840