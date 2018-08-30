Labor Day weekend 2018 events in NJ — 18 of the best things to do

Looking for something to do this Labor Day weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

FINALS of Big Joe Jersey Talent Show at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach!

It's he FINALS! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp Sunday night. This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a Johanne Seiler 118 Upright Piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Something Rotten, The King and I, Chicago the Musical and Finding Neverland. Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Date: Sep 2, 2018

Location: Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Pt. Pleasant Beach NJ 08742

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Rollin' Rods Car Show

Are you a fan of classic muscle cars and wine? The come join us for The Rollin' Rods Car Show at Bellview Winery. Check out the awesome, vintage muscle cars that are going to be on display for all to see as well as a Chinese auction. Wine tastings are an optional $6.

Date: Sep 2, 2018

Location: Bellview Winery

150 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08326

BERGEN COUNTY

Filipino American Festival

A fun Filipino festival with cultural show, pinoy broadway ballyhoo, beer garden, delectable foods, great show, local artists, fashion show, food trucks, Filipino foods, non-food vendors, good contacts, great venue, lots of parking, excellent bathrooms (not port potties). Located in Bergen County accessible from Exit 68 off NJ Turnpike, Exit 70A off Route 80, 5 miles from GWB, Route 4. It's a state of the art venue, The New Overpeck County Park is an 811 acre county park in Bergen County with major sections in the towns of Leonia,Palisades Park, Ridgefield Park and Teaneck surrounding Overpeck Creek, a tributary of the Hackensack River. The event will take place at The Great Lawn with a-state-of-the art Amphitheater. An enjoyable day to be. The performers are our local talents and great artists. Hear our Filipino American singers and bands to perform at this event.

Date: Sep 2, 2018

Location: The New Overpeck Park

199 Challenger Rd., Ridgefield Park, NJ 07660

CAPE MAY COUNTY

22nd Annual AirFEST

NASW Foundation will welcome back the Collings Foundation with their World War II Aircraft for tours and rides! Vendors, food, activities and live musical performances will be scheduled throughout the weekend for non-stop fun. Fun for the whole family and pet-friendly too! NASW Aviation Museum MEMBERS receive free admission...not a member? Call or go online to become one! Stay update on event entertainment schedule via the website or Facebook page (Naval Air Station Wildwood Aviation Museum). Don't miss your chance to win a ride on one of the bombers! Contest will be run on Facebook, stayed tuned for more details.

Date: Aug 31, 2018 - Sep 3, 2018

Location: Naval Air Station Wildwood Avaition Museum

Cape May Airport, 500 Forrestal Rd., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

Labor Day Race

5 Mile beach run and 1 mile fun run/walk begins at 9 am. Great end of the summer season event. $20 pre-registration and $25 Race Day. Children 14 years and under are $10.

Date: Sep 3, 2018

Location: On the beach

23rd St. & Boardwalk, Ocean City, NJ 08226

Hands on History

Two days of family-friendly, interactive and educational fun are planned for Historic Cold Spring Village's "Hands-on History" Weekend from 10 am - 4:30 pm. Children will be given a "Pastport" at the start of their Village trip, which can be stamped at the buildings they visit after completing a take-home craft or activity, like writing with a quill pen, carding wool or making a pinch pot. Pastports can be redeemed at the Country Store for a free treat!

Date: Sep 1, 2018 - Sep 2, 2018

Location: Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ 08204

Autumn de Forest – The Power of She

Ocean Galleries welcomes 16-year-old artist Autumn de Forest to Stone Harbor over Labor Day weekend. Painting professionally since five, Autumn’s extraordinary path has been distinguished by many achievements, including being the youngest artist in history to have a solo exhibition at a major American museum and being honored at the Vatican for her profound influence on arts and culture. Her works are collected around the world, and she has been confirmed as a “profound artistic prodigy.” Equal to her creative endeavors is Autumn’s commitment to humanitarian causes and giving back. “Autumn de Forest – The Power of She” opens Friday, August 31 through Monday, September 3. The exhibit includes many fun-loving sea creature images, a variety of floral-themed art, as well as imagery inspired by her studies of dreams and psychology. Meet Autumn 6:00 PM until 10:00 PM on Friday, August 31, Saturday, September 1, and Sunday, September 2.

Date: Aug 31, 2018 - Sep 2, 2018

Location: Ocean Galleries

9618 Third Ave., Stone Harbor, NJ 08247

ESSEX

Nutley Street Fair and Craft Show

Artists, crafters, vendors, food, rides, live music and more. Free admission for spectators. The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services. Average Attendance: 30,000. 11 am - 5 pm.

Date: Sep 2, 2018

Location: Downtown Nutley, Nutley, NJ 07710

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Pitman Art Stroll

Pitman Gallery & Art Center and the Pitman Chamber of Commerce are excited to present the 3rd Annual Pitman Art Stroll! The Pitman Art Stroll is a sidewalk show and is hosted by Pitman Gallery & Art Center. Its venue is in the heart of Uptown Pitman on Broadway, starting at Laurel Avenue and continuing along Broadway to Holly Avenue. The outdoor exhibit will take place throughout the month of September and will be on display during the Pitman Craft Fair, which attracts upwards of 10,000 shoppers. The outdoor exhibit will be on display from September 1st to September 30th. The opening reception will be held on Friday, September 7 from 6 - 8 p.m. at the Pitman Gallery & Art Center located at 59 S. Broadway, Pitman.

Date: Sep 1, 2018 - Sep 30, 2018

Location: Uptown Pitman

Broadway, Pitman, NJ 08071

MERCER COUNTY

It's Electrifying!

Come to the Sarnoff Collection for a hands-on demonstration of science activities that introduce kids to the power of electricity. Using basic materials and some science, you’ll learn why static electricity makes electric fleas ‘dance,’ wield electrons to roll cans, make a simple mini-motor, and design a device that detects electric charge. While this program is aimed at children ages 6-10 and their parents, anyone with an interest in electricity is welcome.

Date: Sep 2, 2018

Location: The Sarnoff Collection, Roscoe West Hall, Rm. 204

2000 Pennington Rd., Ewing, NJ 08628

MONMOUTH COUNTY

BBQ & Craft Beer Fest

Labor Day weekend brings the last great celebration of summer so plan to indulge your foodie passions at the BBQ & Craft Beer Fest, at Monmouth Park Racetrack in Oceanport. Come early and enjoy a full day of feasting on slow-cooked, smokin' good offering from the area's best BBQ restaurants and competitive teams plus craft beers, crafters, vendors, entertainment and activities for the kids plus thrilling thoroughbred racing.

Date: Sep 1, 2018 - Sep 3, 2018

Location: Monmouth Park Racetrack

175 Oceanport Ave., Oceanport, NJ 07757

MORRIS COUNTY

33rd Annual Scandinavian Fest, ScanFest '18

ScanFest is the largest exclusively-Nordic heritage festival in the U.S. celebrating and promoting the cultures of the Nordic countries. A full day of entertainment in performance areas with food vendors with Scandinavian and familiar festival fare, a Nordic marketplace with specialized craft vendors, plus folk, traditional, modern, jazz, & classical music, folkdancing, talks, re-enactors, contests, combat, and, yes, Vikings (limited pillage & ravaging) "Slosh Bucklers" Viking encampment and ax tossing demo and participation the Norse Kubb game demo and contests including children's activities, reindeer, and lots more.

Date: Sep 2, 2018

Location: NJ Vasa Park

1 Wolfe Rd., Budd Lake, NJ 07828

Riverdale's Labor Day Street Fair

Non-stop live music and entertainment along with family fun attractions. Over 100 exhibitors, kiddie rides & climbing wall , kids games, face painters, amusements, temp tattoos, & more. A special section with craft exhibitors & artists. Fabulous festival foods, everything from shishkabobs, kettle corn, pulled pork, sausage sandwiches to ice cream, zeppoles, funnel cakes, and Italian ices. Come eat, shop & play! 10 am - 5 pm. Rain or Shine.

Date: Sep 3, 2018

Location: 52 Newark Pompton Tpk., Riverdale, NJ 07457

Apple Pancake Breakfast

Start with a Scenic Hay Wagon ride to Harvest Hall. Then enjoy a hearty farm All You Can Eat Breakfast which includes Pancakes, our Special Apple Topping and whipped cream and lots more. See our website for more details. You will also gain entrance to our Pick Your Own fields to pick your own apples. Tickets may be purchased online.

Date: Sep 2, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Lead East-World's Best Oldies Festival

Four day oldies festival including DooWop shows, 1,400 pre-1979 cars, accapella groups, car designer John D'Agostino, food trucks, outdoor drive-in movie and much more.

Date: Aug 29, 2018 - Sept 2, 2018

Location: Parsippany Hilton

Route 10 West, Parsippany, NJ 07054

PASSAIC COUNTY

Annual Labor Day Parade

The Annual Labor Day Parade, step-off is at 1:30 p.m. at the Botto House. The parade finishes at the Great Falls Historic District in the City of Paterson. This year's Labor Day Parade honors the memory of Bob Ehrentraut, dedicated member of Plumbers Union Local 24 and a Museum volunteer. It also honors Plumbers Union Local 24 apprentices. The Museum will be open to visitors on September 2nd while the Museum Store will be open to the public before the parade step-off.

Date: Sep 2, 2018

Location: American Labor Museum/Botto House National Landmark

83 Norwood Street, Haldeon, NJ 07508

SALEM COUNTY

Labor Day Weekend BBQ Clambake

Kick-off your Labor Day Weekend festivities with a BBQ Clambake at The Grove at Centerton! We’re celebrating the debut of the new Southern BBQ inspired menu at Ten22 Tavern with a summer feast of ribs, brisket, and pulled pork with all the fixings, steamed clams, red & white mussels, and u-peel shrimp plus crab corn chowder and Jersey Fresh side dishes. Satisfy your sweet tooth with an assorted dessert bar, or cool off with a cocktail from the cash bar. Join us in the all-new Garden Room & Firepit Lounge at The Grove for an evening of tasty eats, live entertainment, and lots of fun among friends & family. Reservations recommended.

Date: Aug 31, 2018

Location: The Grove at Centerton

1022 Almond Rd, Pittsgrove, NJ 08318

SUSSEX COUNTY

Tour de Farm New Jersey: Sussex County

The Tour de Farm NJ is a cycling and culinary event like no other. The Sussex County event day starts with a beautiful locally-sourced breakfast at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. Then, bicyclists have route options, between 12 - 80 miles, on which they stop at NJ farms along each route for farm tastings and a farm tour. After each ride, there's a locally-sourced Farm to Fork lunch (for an extra cost). The Tour de Farm NJ Sussex County starts and ends at the Sussex County Fairgrounds. Check in and the locally-sourced breakfast start at 8 am. See website for costs, additional details, and registration.

Date: Sep 2, 2018

Location: Sussex County Fairgrounds

37 Plains Rd., Augusta, NJ 07822