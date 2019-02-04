CHATHAM TOWNSHIP — An 18-month-old girl was rushed to the hospital on Monday after accidentally being run over by her father's vehicle in the family's driveway, according to police.

The incident occurred about 7 a.m. at a home on Southern Boulevard, according to Township Police Lieutenant Chris Slayton. The father said he was warming up his vehicle and was driving it forward to the side of his house, when he realized he had hit his daughter.

The child was taken to Morristown Medical Center, where she was in serious condition as of Monday afternoon.

