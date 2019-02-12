18 hurt after minibus overturns on NJ Turnpike ramp

A small bus after overturning on the NJ Turnpike near #11 for the Parkway (RLS Metro Breaking News)

WOODBRIDGE — A commuter vehicle overturned with 18 people on board after getting onto the New Jersey Turnpike at Exit 11 during slippery conditions late Tuesday afternoon.

The vehicle overturned on its side, just past the toll booth as it was coming off the Garden State Parkway, according to State Police. The accident happened on the ramp to the northbound truck lanes of the Turnpike, around 4:08 p.m., Trooper Charles Marchan said.

All 18 people were taken to area hospitals with non life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle, operated by Alliance Transportation, was described as a 2014 Ford shuttle bus.

By 6 p.m., the on-site investigation and response were all clear.

State Police said they responded to 535 crashes and 525 motorist aids between midnight and 5 p.m. Tuesday

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: Middlesex County, Newsletter, snow 2019, Woodbridge
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top