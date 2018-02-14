17 of the most heart wrenching love songs as picked by you

For every loving couple on Valentine's Day are two other people who for whatever reason are going through heartbreak. For them, Valentine's Day may not be the best day to listen to music radio. Check out this very funny bit from the late great comedian Richard Jeni here and then look at this list of the 17 most gut wrenching, heart breaking, take your own life love songs. Get your Kleenex ready.

Paul Davis - I Go Crazy from 1977.

Louis C. Hochman - Does He Love You by Rilo Kiley.

David Hershey - Tears in Heaven (I know, but love torn apart between any 2 people especially parent/child can be decimating).

Bill Wasylenko - Last kiss ... Disturbing and gut wrenching.

