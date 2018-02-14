17 of the most heart wrenching love songs as picked by you
For every loving couple on Valentine's Day are two other people who for whatever reason are going through heartbreak. For them, Valentine's Day may not be the best day to listen to music radio. Check out this very funny bit from the late great comedian Richard Jeni here and then look at this list of the 17 most gut wrenching, heart breaking, take your own life love songs. Get your Kleenex ready.
- Paul Davis - I Go Crazy from 1977.
- Ken Krauter - Same Auld Lang Syne by Dan Fogelberg.
- Dan Meade - At This Moment by Billy Vera and the Beaters!
- Kurt Zimmerman - Missing You by John Waite.
- Michael Hoydis - Leaving on a Jet Plane written by John Denver, performed by Peter Paul and Mary.
- Tom Madden - Unchained Melody.
- Louis C. Hochman - Does He Love You by Rilo Kiley.
- David Hershey - Tears in Heaven (I know, but love torn apart between any 2 people especially parent/child can be decimating).
- Bill Wasylenko - Last kiss... Disturbing and gut wrenching.
- Chris Swendeman - Here Come Those Tears Again by Jackson Browne.
- See You On the Other Side by Ozzy.
- You See Me Crying by Aerosmith.
- The Flame by Cheap Trick.
- Sure Got Cold After the Rain Fell by ZZ Top.
