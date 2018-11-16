17 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Nov. 16-18

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Steve Trevelise at Pajama Night with Santa

Join New Jersey 101.5's Steve Trevelise and the Jersey Prize Team on Friday, November 16th at 6:00 PM at the Monmouth Mall for Pajama Night with Santa! Bring the whole family and come dressed in your PJ's! Games, dancing and more with NJ 101.5!

Date: Nov 16,2018

Location: Monmouth Mall

Routes 35 & 36, Eatontown, NJ 07754

BURLINGTON COUNTY

5th Annual Relief Beerfest

Great opportunity for locals to come together and show their support for their Volunteer Fire Fighters and everything they do in the community, while at the same time enjoying over 50 brews, Great Music, and Amazing Food!

Date: Nov 17, 2018

Location: Moorestown Community House

16 East Main St, Moorestown, NJ 08057

CAPE MAY COUNTY

5th Annual Handmade in America Professional Craft Show

Juried arts & craft show with top quality, hand crafted items so you can do some early holiday shopping. Wide aisles, live entertainment, delicious food, and friendly volunteers will have you coming back year after year. Free admission, free parking, free Kids' Crafts area. 50/50, top notch Chinese Auction featuring items donated by our talented crafters. All net proceeds benefit the Scholarship Funds administered by our small but dedicated group. THANK YOU for your support! We are a 501(C)(3) non-profit corporation.

Date: Nov 17, 2018

Location: Upper Twp. Community Center

1790 Rte. 50, Tuckahoe, NJ 08270

Holiday Preview Weekend

Santa and his elves have decked out the Physick Estate with thousands of lights and holiday trimmings. Enjoy a wide variety of holiday tours and food and wine events to get you into the Christmas spirit. Visit the Estate as Santa arrives to flip the switch for the festive Tree-Lighting Ceremony. That evening the Estate will be open for free, self-guided tours. For kids, there are Santa's Trolley Rides and a chance to visit with old St. Nick himself. Grown-ups will enjoy holiday ghost tales during Ghosts of Christmas Past Trolley Rides. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Date: Nov 16, 2018 - Nov 18, 2018

Location: Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC)

1048 Washington St., Cape May, NJ 08204

ESSEX

Hot Apple Cider Afternoon Hike

It's National Take a Hike day! Join a Cora Hartshorn Arboretum Naturalist for a guided hike through our woodlands and discover how the forest prepares for winter. After the hike join us in the historic Stone House for a cup of mulled "Jersey Fresh" apple cider and a Q&A about the animals of the woodlands. Pre Registration is strongly encouraged. Non-Member: $10, Member: $8.

Date: Nov 17, 2018

Location: Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

Studio Montclair's Affair of the Art

Enjoy an evening of fine art, entertainment, captivating music, auctions, fine food, and drink for the benefit of Studio Montclair, an arts nonprofit serving the local community for over 20 years. Studio Montclair takes pride in its mission of promoting culture and education in the visual arts by connecting artists to community. Proceeds from this event will enable SMI to continue providing opportunities to artists and high quality exhibits in their new gallery in downtown Montclair, and fund scholarships, grants, and ongoing projects. For ticket information visit the website.

Date: Nov 17, 2018

Location: 18 Label Studios

18 Label St., Montclair, NJ 07042

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Autumn Artisan Market

Visit Unionville Vineyards for an afternoon of gourmet foods, artisan crafts, live music, and delicious wine. Do a little holiday shopping or just relax with us in the tasting room, winery floor, or Cave room. Weather permitting, the patio will be open as well. Free to attend, wine available by the glass, bottle, and tastings. Vendors include: Eat This Yum, Ms. Fu's Yummy Food Truck, Factory Fuel Co., Demi Olive Oil, Bon Nut Butters & Sweets, Gail Adams Jewelry, Rosetta's Farm - Chili Pepper Spice Blends, Bethlehem Writers Group, Smart Snack Bites, Neshanic Station Apiaries, Fields Without Fences, Frank's Pickled Peppers, Muller Family Farm, Penelope Plum Designs, Scentsy Oils & Fragrances, Handmade knits by Phyllis Lerner, New American Animals by Jim Black and more to be announced!

Date: Nov 17, 2018 - Nov 18, 2018

Location: Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

West Windsor Arts Center Artisan Market and Off the Wall Affordable Art Show

The annual WWAC Artisan Market is a celebration of fine arts and crafts. A curated selection of Artisans will sell their innovative handcrafted items in our two day Artisan Market and Opening Reception for the Off the Wall Art Show. As usual WWAC Members will be treated to a special member preview of both shows on Saturday morning with gifts. Not a member? Become one Today! ABOUT WWAC ARTISAN MARKET: This marks the eighth anniversary of our Artisan Market that has grown into a respected venue for showcasing the work of talented artisans and attracts visitors from the greater Princeton area. This year we have created a two day event, allowing opportunities for more vendors and more shopping! This event is held concurrent with the Off the Wall Affordable Art Sale, a juried art show bringing in artists from all over NJ. Both events will be held in time for holiday shopping, offering beautiful handmade items and artwork.

Date: Nov 11, 2018

Location: 952 Alexander Rd., West Windsor, New Jersey 08550

Holiday Bazaar at The English School

The English School at Lawrence Road Presbyterian Church​ ​is excited to announce they are hosting the first indoor ​Holiday Fundraising Bazaar​ at ​1039 Lawrence Rd Lawrenceville, New Jersey ​on ​Saturday November 17th from 10am-4pm.​ Come out to see over 30 hand-picked artisans and pick up some amazing creations of the highest quality for your holiday shopping needs! The day will also be offering a raffle with vendor supplied gifts, 50/50, live music, information tables, and more holiday festivities! A handful of multi-cultural food trucks will be available to cleanse your palate and keep you energized to explore this ​free and family friendly market. ​Grab a handmade gift for your loved ones or yourself while supporting a great cause. The English School​ is a warm community of adult immigrant students, teachers, and volunteers working together to improve lives through affordable English language learning. Our goal is simple: to provide immigrant members of our community with affordable resources for learning English, while working to create community through social activities and classes.

Date: Nov 17, 2018

Location: 1039 Lawrenceville Rd., Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!

Jump to the beat with your friends on Sesame Street! Introducing an all-new, interactive show that unfolds on one of the world's most famous streets at the funniest, furriest party in the neighborhood... get ready for Sesame Street Live! Let's Party!

Date: Nov 18, 2018

Location: CURE Insurance Arena

81 Hamilton Ave., Trenton, New Jersey 08611

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Second Annual Holiday Craft & Vendor Fair w/Photos with Santa

The Woodbridge Community Choir is pleased to host their Second Annual Holiday Craft and Vendor Fair! Come out to support the Woodbridge Community Choir and do some holiday shopping. The event will be held in the gymnasium of Woodbridge High School. Event highlights will include a Tricky Tray with great prizes, a bake sale, a food drive and a visit from Santa! Children will have the opportunity to have their pictures taken with Santa ($10 donation, $8 with a food drive donation). Parents may bring a small wrapped gift from "Santa" for Santa to give to their children during the photo. Food Drive - Anyone who brings a donation will receive $2 off a Santa photo! The fair will also feature Christmas Carols performed by the Woodbridge Community Choir throughout the event. The Woodbridge Community Choir is a non-profit, local community choir, whose members hail from around the region, and are dedicated to bringing to its audiences, diverse musical programs which are both fun and engaging.

Date: Nov 18, 2018

Location: Woodbridge High School Gym

1 Samuel Lupo Pl., Woodbridge, NJ 07095

EHS Holiday Bazaar

The EHS PTSO presents the annual Holiday Bazaar in support of all programs and activities we sponsor for our students such as Honor Roll Breakfast and Project Graduation. Kick off the Holiday Season and Stop by our Indoor Vendor & Craft Show @ the High. Leave the hustle & bustle of the malls behind you and start your shopping early with our local vendors for all of your Holiday gift giving needs. Help support those who support our school! 60+ Fabulous Vendors Featuring: Food, Handmade Crafts, Home Décor, Latest Fashion, Skin & Beauty, Jewelry & Accessories, Toys, Holiday Savories, Prize Wheel, Fun Activities and so much more.

Date: Nov 17, 2018

Location: 50 Blvd of the Eagles, Edison, NJ 08817

St. Lawrence Vendor & Crafters Fair

St. Lawrence Columbiettes Annual Vendors & Crafters Fair, featuring a wide variety of gifts and products from all over the state. Start your holiday shopping early or just enjoy a shopping day out!

Date: Nov 18, 2018

Location: 109 Laurence Parkway, Laurence Harbor, NJ 07789

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Annie

Leapin' Lizards: Annie's finally making it to the Axelrod's main stage, starring the original Annie, Andrea McArdle, as Miss Hannigan! The world's most popular musical, Annie opened on Broadway in 1977 and quickly become a worldwide hit, winning seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical. The Axelrod's production will be directed and choreographed by Al Blackstone (So You Think You Can Dance and Broadway's Wicked). Derived from a most unlikely source-Harold Gray's comic strip "Little Orphan Annie," the musical made a star of Miss McArdle and named millions of mutts "Sandy" around the world. November 2, 3, 9, 10, 16 & 17 at 8 pm, November 3 & 10 at 2 pm. November 4, 11 & 18 at 3 pm. VIP $56; Premium Adult $48; Premium Senior $46; Regular Adult $44; Regular Senior $42; Students $36.

Date: Nov 2, 2018 - Nov 18, 2018

Location: Axelrod Performing Arts Center

100 Grant Ave., Deal, NJ 07723

Asbury Food Tour

Eat, drink and be charitable... Asbury Park Food Tour is a fun raiser for The One Catalyst Foundation. Founded in 2016, One Catalyst Foundation is a 501(C)(3) organization dedicated to providing tangible support to the members of our community. Visit onecatalyst.org to learn more about this foundations mission, inspiration and objectives. The Asbury Food Tour stops include, Mogo Korean Taco, Ale House, Asbury Festhalle Biergarten, Purple Glaze Donuts, and Confections of a Rockstar.

Date: Nov 17, 2018

Location: 527 Lake Ave., Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712

PASSAIC COUNTY

Wayne Hills Fall Craft Show

A great opportunity to shop for the holiday's for that unique gift. Ninety exhibitors will be set up in the gym and cafe with arts and crafts. Just some of the items available will be stained and painted glass, woodworkers, hair accessories, fiber, florals, holiday items, pottery, ceramics, jewelry, apparel, soft sculpture, dried herb mixes, olive oils, chocolates, hand painted slates, children's items, totes, pillows, Thanksgiving items, hand knits and much more. Admission is $3.

Date: Nov 18, 2018

Location: Wayne Hills High School

272 Berdan Ave., Wayne, NJ 07470

SOMERSET COUNTY

31st Annual BWC Craft Show & Sale

Branchburg Woman's Club Craft Show/Sale features handmade crafts, door prizes, a 50-50 raffle, bake sale, and refreshments. Benefits charitable donations and student awards. $1 (adults) admission and free parking. From Highway 22, exit to Readington Rd. After 2.5 miles, turn left onto Baird Road. School on left, across from White Oak Park. Crafters please email us for details.

Date: Nov 17, 2018

Location: Branchburg Central Middle School

220 Baird Rd., Branchburg, NJ 08876