17 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Feb. 2-4

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered with our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ESSEX

Black Moon Night Hike

For the first time in almost 20 years, the month of February will not have a full moon. Join the environmental educators at the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum to learn more about why this happens. After our hike, warm up with a cup of hot cocoa in the Stone House and learn about the mammals that call New Jersey home. Price: $8/member, $10/non member.

Date: February 3rd, 2018

Location: Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

Razorhurst

In 1929, the streets of Sydney, Australia ran with blood as a pair of notorious crime bosses led their rival empires to war. The twist? These two crime bosses were women. Kate Leigh and Tilly Devine spent years battling for control of the booze, drug, and prostitution trades. This new musical traces their historical reign as queens of their domains, and asks if they were truly evil ladies - or just enterprising women ahead of their time. Luna Stage is at 555 Valley Road West Orange. For more info: www.lunastage.org.

Date: February 2nd, 2018 - March 4th, 2018

Location: LunaStage

555 Valley Rd, West Orange, NJ 07052

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

14th Annual Ground Hog Dinner

Annual fundraising event where the community comes together to take advantage of a great meal and specialty pies. It has been a social event that the community comes together and shares memories and good baked goods. Free parking and a great event for outsiders looking for an opportunity to get away.

Date: February 3rd, 2018

Location: Ewan Fire Hall

312 Ewan Rd., Mullica Hill, NJ 08062

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Hot Sauce Weekend at the Winery

Stop into our tasting room to sample our hand-crafted hot sauces. We have a Honey Espresso Chili Sauce made with the raw honey collected on the vineyard, and a Blueberry Malbec Hot Sauce made from our wine.

Date: February 3rd, 2018 - February 4th, 2018

Location: Old York Cellars Winery

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

Roxey Ballet's Carmen

Love is like a rose, but beware of its thorns! Come join the Roxey Ballet in their up-close-and-personal Canal Studio Theater for a passionate, dramatic and sensual performance of the ballet Carmen. The electrifying one-act ballet is choreographed by company founder Mark Roxey. It is a highly contemporary ballet, stylized in abstract decor. "Carmen" is a sensually vivid and passionate story of lust and treachery based on the fabled temptress of Seville. The story follows the downward spiral of "Carmen" after Prosper Merimee's novel. The ballet has captured and scandalized audiences throughout the world since French Dance Master Roland Petit first presented the beautiful tale of seduction and betrayal at Prince's Theatre in London in 1949. The central love duet for Carmen and Don Jose is said to be among the most sensual couplings ever put on the ballet stage.

Date: February 2nd, 2018 - February 11th, 2018

Location: Canal Studio Theater

243 N. Union St., Lambertville, NJ 08530

MERCER COUNTY

Read & Explore Program: Animal Tracks

Terhune Orchards Read and Explore Program is our winter education series, following the popular seasonal Read and Pick program. The program lasts about an hour and includes a craft, story and educational component. After the story we will make bird feeders with wild bird seed to take home and help the birds through winter. Everyone is welcome. 10 am. $7 per child. Please call to register.

Date: February 3rd, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Angels, Wild and Winsome Art Exhibit

Every culture, every religion includes a belief in "winged spirits," sometimes as guardian figures, strong, fierce, some gentle and nurturing, some simply messengers. This exhibit brings together angel images from two dozen contemporary artists around the country and from as far away as Dresden, Germany. Art Work includes diverse media, from video to sculpture and painting. Runs until May 15th, 2018.

Date: February 3rd, 2018

Location: Nails in the Wall, the Gallery at St. Luke's

17 Oak Ave., 242 Amboy Ave., Metuchen, NJ 08840

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Guild of Creative Art's Exhibiting and Associate Members' Exhibit 2018

Exhibiting and Associate - the top two member levels of the Guild - will display their artwork in a variety of media: acrylics, fine craft, mixed media, oils, photography, sculpture and watercolor and subject matter in the main gallery during the month of February. Join us for the opening reception on January 7 from 3 - 5 pm. Guild hours: Tuesday - Friday 8 pm - 4:30 pm, Saturday from 10 am - 3 pm. Admission is free; all are welcome.

Date: February 3rd, 2018 - February 27th, 2018

Location: Guild of Creative Art

620 Broad St., Shrewsbury, NJ 07702

View for Two

JP Barry Hospitality Inc. is looking forward to your presence at our “View for Two” bridal showcase featuring the Molly Pitcher Inn and The Oyster Point Hotel. Join us for an afternoon of Cocktails and Hors d'Oeuvres at The Oyster Point Hotel overlooking the Navesink River. Take in the creative works of some of the finest bridal professionals in Monmouth County in a unique, intimate setting.Saturday, February 3rd, 2018 from 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM at The Oyster Point Hotel.

Date: February 3rd, 2018

Location: The Oyster Point Hotel

146 Bodman Pl., Red Bank, NJ 07701

Bathroom Tiling Workshop + Brunch

Join NEMO Tile + Stone for our next hands-on DIY tiling workshop brunch.

Roll up your sleeves and learn the skills of grouting and setting bathroom tile straight from the pros first-hand and put them to use on your own at home projects.

RSVP required, as workstations are limited and fill up quickly. Admission is free! For more information or to RSVP, please email events@nemotile.com or call 732-677-1044.

Date: February 3rd, 2017

Location: 21 White Street, Red Bank, NJ 07701

MORRIS COUNTY

Maple Sugaring Demo

All Ages. Learn how to identify and tap maple trees, collect sap, and make syrup over a wood-fired evaporator. Taste-test different delicious syrups at the end, including syrup made right at the Great Swamp OEC. No registration is required, but first come, first served seating. Times: 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Date: February 3rd, 2018 - February 4th, 2018

Location: Great Swamp Outdoor Education Center

247 Southern Blvd., Chatham Township, NJ 07928

Bob Saget

Comedy for Adults...and People with Really Good Fake ID's. Bob Saget may have starred in two of the most family-friendly shows in TV history, but he's also known as an out-of-his-mind stand-up whose adult brand of comedy embraces his dark side. Mature audiences only. Tickets: $39 - $59

Date: February 2nd, 2018

Location: Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 S. St., Morristown, NJ 07960

First Friday Late Night: Valentine's Day

Join us from 5 - 9 pm along Main Street! Businesses will be open late for an evening of sales, socializing, shopping, dining, and most importantly to be with those you love to celebrate the upcoming Valentine's Day holiday! Local musicians and bands will be playing live that evening all along Main Street.

Date: February 2nd, 2018

Location: 620 Main St., Boonton, NJ 07005

OCEAN COUNTY

6th Annual Night at the Races

Come support the Southern Regional Golden Rams Marching Band and enjoy an entertaining night out at our 6th Annual Night at the Races. All the excitement of the racetrack in our own backyard! Doors open at 6:30pm. Post time for first race is 7:15pm, and ends at 10:00pm. Admission is $25. Ticket includes a non-alcoholic beverage and betting money to wager on races. ALL PARTICIPANTS MUST BE 21 OR OLDER. Tickets are limited! Tables of 10 can be reserved in advance for $225. Due to sanitary regulations, no outside food or drink is permitted! Beer & Wine is $3, with additional food & beverages available for purchase. All races displayed are selected at random and filmed in a secure location. The race DVD arrives sealed and will not be opened until the first race of the night. Each race features commentary by professional race track announcers and shows the horses parading to the post, loading in the gate, running their race, and slow motion photo finish replays...all in stunning standard definition!

Date: February 3rd, 2018

Location: Stafford Township Volunteer Fire Company

133 Stafford Avenue, Manahawkin, NJ 08050

14th Annual Super 'Plunge' Sunday

Join us for the14th annual ocean plunge on Super Bowl Sunday! Do you have what it takes to brace the icy cold Atlantic Ocean in February? Save the date and meet us on the 48th Street Beach in Brant Beach and be home in time for the big game. Pre-registration is required.

Date: February 4th, 2018

Location: St. Francis Community Center

4700 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, NJ 08008

PASSAIC COUNTY

Allen Ginsberg Award Winners

Free reading for 2017 Allen Ginsberg Awards Winners at 1 pm. The Allen Ginsberg Poetry Awards honor Allen Ginsberg's contribution to American Literature. Up to five unpublished poems may be submitted. The awards are as follows: first prize, $1,000; second prize, $200; third prize, $100.

Date: February 3rd, 2018

Location: Hamilton Club Building

32 Church St., Paterson, NJ 07505

UNION COUNTY

UCPAC 2018 Winter Gala

The Arts Center is having their third annual Winter Gala to benefit the performing arts and educational programs. A five course dinner will be served at Luciano's Italian Ristorante 1579 Main Street, Rahway, NJ. Choice of entree: Pan Roasted Chilean Sea Bass, Herb Crusted Chicken Breast, or Filet Mignon. There will be live entertainment. Formal attire.

Date: February 2nd, 2018

Location: Luciano's Italian Ristorante

1579 Main St., Rahway, NJ 07065

From the Middle Passage

The group of people that make up the powerhouse choir, Jubilation, are a force in the industry. Established in 1998 through the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), the choir made its debut at the NJPAC's second-annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration featuring the legendary gospel minister and singer, Shirley Caesar. That performance set the tone for what would become more than a decade of excellence and a dedication to praise and worship.

Date: February 3rd, 2018

Location: Union County Performing Arts Center Hamilton Stage

360 Hamilton St., Rahway, NJ 07065