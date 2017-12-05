16-year-old North Jersey teen dies in South Brunswick crash

SADDLE BROOK — A teenage girl who died in a South Brunswick crash is being mourned in her North Jersey hometown.

The 16-year-old was killed in a one-car crash on Sunday when her 2012 Honda Pilot hit the curb on Fresh Ponds Road near Selma Drive and into a tree at 6:30 p.m., according to South Brunswick police. Fire and rescue took 30 minutes to remove the girl from the car before she was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital. She died from her injuries on Monday morning.

Saddle Brook police linked to a news story on their Facebook page identifying the girl as Brooke Costanzo. Police Chief Robert Kugler expressed the department's condolences to Costanzo's family in an email to NorthJersey.com.

Costanzo was the only person in the car, according to police, who did not disclose the circumstances of the crash.

New Jersey law allows 16-year-olds to obtain a learner's permit that allows them to drive with adult supervision for at least six months before they can graduate to an unsupervised probationary license when they're 17.

The Daily Voice reported Costanzo, a junior, was a cheerleader and played lacrosse and volleyball. The news site said her grandmother's home was struck by a serious fire in March 2011 and her father died in a motorcycle crash two months later.

Those coming to a candlelight vigil on 5 p.m. Tuesday at Saddle Brook High School are asked to wear purple.

A GoFundMe page created to assist her family raised more than $34,000 in 20 hours.

Police asked anyone with information about the crash to call 732-329-4000.