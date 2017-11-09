16 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Nov. 10-12

Looking for some fall fun this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Every Breath Counts presents its annual Walk, Run, Survive 5K. Registration begins at 8 am at St. James Memorial Hall, Newport & Atlantic Ave. Race and walk begin at 10 am on the Boardwalk. Pre-registration is $25 for adults, $15 for children 12 and under, free for lung cancer survivors. All proceeds benefit the Every Breath Counts Foundation, which donates to three organizations focused on lung cancer: South Jersey Cancer Fund, LUNGevity Foundation and the Lung Cancer Alliance. Register, sponsor a runner or donate online.

Date: November 11th, 2017

Location: Boardwalk

Newport Ave., Ventnor, NJ 08401

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Taste over 50 different craft beers from all over the USA and some great local breweries. Enjoy live music, great food, and lots of friends! Tickets are limited so get them early. Click here to read more about this event.

Date: November 11th, 2017

Location: The Moorestown Community House

16 E. Main St., Moorestown, NJ 08057

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Twice a year Exit Zero Jazz Festival transforms Cape May into a jazz village as fans and musicians make their pilgrimage to the little town by the sea. Now in its sixth year, the Autumn 2017 Festival will have more than 30 sets of jazz, blues, New Orleans jazz, R&B and more presented on stages and clubs in the charming Victorian seaside resort. Gregory Porter and Fourplay Headline The Autumn Exit Zero Jazz Festival. Presented by Chris Clemans Sotheby's International Realty, Motema Music and Exit Zero Magazine. More Great Talent throughout the Weekend -- Lizz Wright, Etienne Charles Creole Soul, Brian Blade Fellowship, Arturo O'Farrill Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra, and Ranky Tanky on the Cape May Convention Hall It's a Breeze / Hawk Haven Vineyard Stage.

Date: November 9th, 2017 - November 12th, 2017

Location: Various Venues

714 Beach Ave., Cape May, NJ 08204

HUDSON COUNTY

The annual Craft Beer & Whiskey Festival sponsored by SPHERE Technology Solutions will be held on Saturday from 1 - 5 pm. Join us and taste the best of what the area has to offer in beer, whiskey, wine and local food, and stay for the games contests, silent auction, 50 / 50 raffle, a jewelry stand and much more. All proceeds will go to benefit the Liberty Humane Society, whose mission is to foster a community of compassion and respect, and provide animals in need with a chance at a lifelong, loving home.

Date: November 11th, 2017

Location: Hoboken Elks Lodge

1005 Washington St., Hoboken, NJ 07030

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Neighboring the Stangl Factory Farmer's Market and Arts Gallery is Lone Eagle Brewing. This craft brewery features a 12 tap bar downstairs, a loft with a private bar upstairs, and a garden patio. During the event, try the First Place Winner of the 2017 AC Beer Fest for best IPA, "The Maiden Flight West Coast Style IPA" while catching Sunday football on the big screen. FREE TO ATTEND!

Date: November 12th, 2017

Location: Lone Eagle Brewing

44 Stangl Road, Flemington, NJ 08822

MERCER COUNTY

The WWAC Artisan Market is a celebration of fine arts and crafts. Artisans will sell their innovative handcrafted items including jewelry, ceramics, fiber art, wood, glass, paper, and more at this one day Artisan Market and opening reception for the “Off the Wall” affordable art show.

Date: November 12th, 2017

Location: West Windsor Arts Center

952 Alexander Rd, Princeton Junction, NJ 08550

Join wineries on the Vintage North Jersey wine trail for a weekend of more than just wine tasting. At Terhune Orchards we will be partnering with local restaurants and gourmet food purveyors to pair our wines with delicious local treats. Just in time for holiday meals, come and talk with our tasting room staff about holiday meal ideas. Also enjoy Pie Sampling Weekend at Terhune while you visit the winery. Perfect time to prepare for the holidays.

Date: November 11th, 2017 - November 12th, 2017

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

The Chocolate Expo is back at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center in Edison Sunday, November 12, 2017, 10am-7pm, now with 80,000 square feet of exhibit and entertainment space (more than double the size of our 2016 event!). Explore 70+ great vendor booths offering tastings & sales.

Date: November 12th, 2017

Location: New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Avenue, Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Saturday, November 11, 2017 from 12pm-4pm. We're tapping into the artistic talent of the Jersey Shore, showcasing 20 craft artisan vendors at Crafts and Drafts: Beach Haus Brewery Edition. The space is open-concept industrial with adjacent taproom and outdoor balcony overlooking Main Street's entertainment and eats. FREE TO ATTEND!

Date: November 11th, 2017

Location: Beach Haus Brewery

801 Main Street, Belmar, NJ 07719

Old Tennent Presbyterian Church Holiday Boutique. Saturday, November 11 (9:00-4:00)

Crafts, jewelry, food and much more!

Date: November 11th, 2017

Location: 448 Tennent Road, Tennent, NJ 07763

Held from 9 am - 1 pm, this seasonal craft show is the perfect place to find holiday gifts and decorations. Admission and parking are free.

Date: November 11th, 2017

Location: Fort Monmouth Recreation Center

2566 Guam Ln., Tinton Falls, NJ 07724

Join us for a Veterans Day charity festival. 5 bands have teamed up to bring people together and raise some money for our veterans in need.

This year we have chosen to donate all of the proceeds to Rolling Thunder Charities. This great organization donates 95% of all their donations towards helping veterans. Visit them at rollingthunder1.com. $10 donation at door for charity. Children under 15 free. Raffles, 50/50's, tricky trays. A splendid time is guaranteed for all.

Date: November 11th, 2017

Location: American Spirits Roadhouse

1090 State Route 173, Asbury, NJ 08802

MORRIS COUNTY

ToyConNJ is BACK for the last show of 2017 on November 11-12th. Located at the PAL at 33 Baldwin Road, Parsippany, NJ. We will have over 200 vendor tables PLUS FREE with paid admission, MORE family fun! This show we are adding Pinball Machines, 18 Japanese Candy Cabs, RC Car Racing,Major Cosplay Groups will be in attendance, and MORE!! Come and see for yourself why ToyConNJ is “the BEST in Pop Culture Entertainment and Collectibles!

Date: November 11th, 2017 - November 12th, 2017

Location: Police Athletic League of Parsippany-Troy Hills

33 Baldwin Rd, Parsippany, NJ 07054

Don't miss this chance to try all the flavors of our tasty home-baked pies! See our website for a list of what flavors we offer. Stop by...there are so many to try!

Date: November 11th, 2017 - November 12th, 2017

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

Laurita Veteran’s BBQ & Chili Weekend with Food Trucks & Fire Pits Too! Laurita invites all active & retired Military Personnel to join us for FREE, with ID! Food Trucks, Fire Pits and Fireworks (Saturday evening!) Saturday 11 am - 9 pm, Sunday 11 am - 8 pm. Visit the website for more details.

Date: November 11th, 2017 - November 12th, 2017

Location: Laurita Winery

85 Archertown Rd., New Egypt, NJ 08533

SOMERSET COUNTY

The “Holiday Pet Photos”, sponsored by Mid Atlantic Great Dane Rescue League, will benefit the Great Danes, also known as “Our Gentle Giants”. Photos can be pets and family or pets alone and will be in front of beautiful backdrops with or without Santa. Photos will be available as a print or a digital file, which will be e-mailed. Cost for a print $10, cost for a digital file $10. Photos are from 11:00am – 3:00pm. No appointment necessary, all breeds are welcome.

Date: November 12th, 2017

Location: Best Friends Total Pet Care

825 Route 22 West, North Plainfield, NJ 07063