16 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — July 20-22

Don't miss Public Safety Appreciation Day at Campus Town at TCNJ on Sunday, July 22nd from Noon to 6:00 PM. Check out the Farmer's Market for locally sourced fruits and vegetables from Z Food Family Farm, Pinelands Farm, Harris Family Farms, Pleasant Valley Garlic Farm, and more!

Date: July 22, 2018

Location: 600 Campus Town Drive, Ewing Township, NJ 08618

A New Jersey tradition continues: the Big Joe Jersey Talent Show kicks off on the beach at Jenkinson’s in Point Pleasant Beach on June 24th! The show starts at 7:00 PM sharp each Sunday night through September 2nd! This year one grand prize winner goes home with an amazing prize including a Johanne Seiler 118 Upright Piano courtesy of Worldwide Piano & Music School in Edison, a professional video and multi-location photo shoot by Gellman Images and tickets to the State Theatre's Broadway Series, including Something Rotten, The King and I, Chicago the Musical and Finding Neverland. Bring your beach chair and come out to see the very best local amateur talent compete for fabulous prizes in New Jersey's biggest talent show!

Date: July 22, 2018

Location: Jenkinson's

300 Ocean Ave., Point Pleasant Beach NJ 08742

BERGEN COUNTY

Friday: FREE ear of grilled Jersey-fresh corn to all guests. Sign up at the Promotions Table for the Corn Carrying Contest (after Race 2) and Corn Husking Contest (after Race 4) - All events take place in The Backyard Winners receive $100 betting voucher. All participants receive a $25 voucher Gates open at 5 pm. First race 7:15 pm. Saturday: Corn Eating Contest - How many cobs of corn can you eat in 3 minutes? Sign up at our Promotions table. 10 participants will be randomly chosen. Cash Prizes: 1st - $50; 2nd - $250; 3rd - $100 Sign up at the Promotions Table for the Corn Carrying Contest (after Race 2) and Corn Husking Contest (after Race 4) - all events take place in The Backyard Winners receive $100 betting voucher. Gates open at 5 pm. First race 7:15 pm.

Date: July 19, 2018 - July 21, 2018

Location: Meadowlands Racing & Entertainment

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Burlington County Farm Fair will include animals, shows, vendors, food court and dining pavilion, tractor pulls, daily parade, history tent, show tents, Midway & Farm Fair 4 -11 pm daily, Children's Day: Thursday July 19 from 10 am - 4 pm. (Midway rides are closed .. all animal tents are open with 4-H and private owners on hand to show their animals ..... dining pavilion is available if visitors bring their own lunches OR buy fair food from the Boy Scouts .... FARMER FOR A DAY TENT is open with goodies for the children ) (camps & day care schools are invited, along with the general public) Admission daily is FREE Parking donation is $10 per vehicle per day OR $25 multiday passes for the full 5 days; 4-H tent with exhibits, Boy Scouts & Girl Scout participation; numerous animal tents and animal shows, including milking contest, open dairy show, daily horse shows.

Date: July 17, 2018 - July 21, 2018

Location: Burlington County Fairgrounds

1990 Jacksonville-Jobstown Rd. & Rt. 206 S., Columbus, NJ 08022

CAPE MAY COUNTY

FREE admission for 3 days of old-fashioned family fun, entertainment, 4-H horse and livestock exhibitions, food booths, livestock auction, children's pet show, 4-H exhibits, booths, hands-on activities and more.

Date: July 19, 2018 - Jul 21, 2018

Location: 4-H Fairgrounds

355 Court House - S. Dennis Rd., Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

Railroad Days is the perfect outing for folks interested in railroad history, model and toy trains, or just enjoying a unique collection in a unique historical setting. Visitors will find presentations, railroad displays, working model trains and garden railways from a variety of groups throughout the Village.

Date: July 21, 2018 - July 22, 2018

Location: Historic Cold Spring Village

720 Rt. 9 S., Cape May, NJ 08204

GLOUCESTER COUNTY

Enjoy an in-depth tour of the Whitall House and the architectural history that makes this house so interesting!

Date: July 22, 2018

Location: Whitall House

100 Hessian Ave., National Park, NJ 08063

MERCER COUNTY

The Jazz Thieves are happy to play their first of two shows this summer at the 1867 Sanctuary on Sunday, July 22nd at 7:30pm. They look forward bringing their soulful solos, get-out-of-your seat dancing rhythm, and sing-a-long catchy songs to Central NJ! Come spend a summer Sunday evening with them as the sun sets! There is a $20 general admission, $15 for members of Friends of the 1867 Sanctuary, $15 for members of the New Jersey Jazz Society, and $5 for school and college students. admission.

Date: July 22, 2018

Location: 101 Scotch Rd., Ewing Township, NJ 08628

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

This is New Jersey's largest cat show! Whether you're a cat lover, a trainer, a presenter or simply looking for the "purr-fect" family outing, there is something for everyone. The Expo, affiliated with Cat Fanciers' Association, is the not-for-profit club's major fundraiser to support cats through local feline welfare groups. Events include: Pedigree & Household Pet compete for rosettes; Feline Agility Competition: Cats will compete on an obstacle course; Ambassador Cats; Adopt-A-Cat: Local shelters will have cats available for adoption; Ask the Vet; Meet the Breeds; Vendor and much more. Tickets are sold at the door.

Date: July 21, 2018 - July 22, 2018

Location: New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center

7 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

FilmOneFest (a production of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council) is the Jersey Shore's preeminent showcase for all forms of super short films under two minutes in length. The festival is a FREE outdoor summertime seaside screening in the Marina of Atlantic Highlands. Its goal is to raise awareness of the arts, as well as the community of Atlantic Highlands. FilmOneFest also promotes local and international filmmaking through the use of new media and technology, educational activities and screenings, and supports its local food bank. Visit us on Facebook for updates for weather delays.

Date: July 21, 2018

Location: Atlantic Highlands Marina

1 Simon Lake Dr., Atlantic Highlands, NJ 07716

MORRIS COUNTY

Project animal shows (i.e. dog, goat, horse, poultry, rabbit, cavy and small animals). Live music, performances & demonstrations. Delicious food including chicken bbq and root beer floats. Amusement rides, pony rides, hay rides, petting zoos, watermelon eating contest, cake decorating contest, and dress-a-pet contest. Thursday 4 – 10 pm; Friday and Saturday 10 am – 10 pm; Sunday 10 am – 4 pm. Free Admission. Parking: $5 donation (Friday after 6 pm, $10 donation for fireworks.)

Date: July 19, 2018 - July 22, 2018

Location: Chubb Park

290 W. Main St., Rt. 513, Chester, NJ 07930

The Somerset Folk Harp Festival is an amazing 4-day conference celebrating the diversity of music, talent and experience of the folk harp world. Whether you want to focus on one style or type of music, solidify some specific skills, or try out something new, the breadth of this year's workshop offerings is sure to expand your musical horizon. Our Exhibit Hall is the best harp and music shopping under one roof you'll find anywhere on the East Coast. There are some programs, like the daily concerts and Exhibit Hall, which are open to the general public who are not attending the conference.

Date: July 19, 2018 - July 22, 2018

Location: Sheraton Parsippany

199 Smith Rd., Parsippany, NJ 07054

Join us for a free family movie night on the farm. Plan to arrive early, and take the night off from cooking, to enjoy delicious hot and cold food options available for purchase at our Hen House. Don't forget to visit our ice cream window for our homemade, hard and soft serve ice cream, featuring our own berries & peaches for a true taste of summer. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets. We can't wait to see you on the Farm!

Date: July 20, 2018

Location: Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

OCEAN COUNTY

The Wooden Boat Festival is a one-day event featuring many old boats from 10 to 50 feet. There will be many vendors selling nautical and other merchandise from tee shirts to weather vanes to paintings. Several local organizations including the NJ Marine Police, U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Boat will participate. A number of food vendors selling a variety of products including New Jersey's famous funnel cakes. A band of pirates will perform throughout the day, occasionally firing their cannon. In addition, the Toms River Seaport Museum just down the street on Hooper Avenue, will be open to visitors.

Date: July 21, 2018

Location: Huddy Park

E. Water St., Toms River, NJ 08753

SOMERSET COUNTY

Pedal for the Puzzle is a non-profit charity that holds an annual bike ride to bring people together to raise money and awareness for autism. Pedal for the Puzzle donates 100% of its proceeds to New Jersey's autism community. Not a rider? Not a problem! Pedal for the Puzzle is an all-day family event that includes fun for riders and non-riders alike. Register. Donate. Sponsor. Volunteer. Be able to say #IAMINVOLVED Basic: $75; VIP: $125; Under 12: Free. At Door: Basic: $100; VIP: $150.

Date: July 21, 2018

Location: Somerset Hills Learning Institute

1810 Burnt Mills Rd., Bedminster, NJ 07921

On Saturday, July 21st, 2018, the Thomas J. Kavanaugh VFW (600 Washington Avenue, Manville, NJ) hosts Synergy Pro Wrestling's "Gold Standard" event. Gold Standard will feature a Meet & Greet with wrestling legends and today's brightest stars, followed by a live family-friendly pro wrestling event with multiple title matches and some of the industry's most notable names. The Meet & Greet begins at 4 pm and is FREE with your paid ticket to the live wrestling event, which starts at 7 pm. Synergy Pro Wrestling has promised a percentage donation from proceeds of every live event at the Manville VFW to the Manville troop(s) of the Boy Scouts of America, beginning July 21st.

Date: July 21, 2018

Location: 600 Washington Ave., Manville, NJ 08835