16 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Jan. 11-13

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Atlantic City Motorcycle Show

This year we welcome Zippers Performance, Atlantic County Harley Davidson, Ocean County Powersports, Indian Motorcycle of Monmouth, Mt Holly Motorsports, B&B Cycle and other Major sponsors. The show features new motorcycles at discount show pricing, custom motorcycles, vintage machines a FULL BAR and vendors from all over the country marketing new and unique items. All our events are family-friendly, with clowns face painters & kid amusements such as Glow in the Dark Putt Putt & an Arcade to keep your children entertained for hours. Make a Deal on 2019 Model Motorcycles at the Show!! 25,000 in cash and prizes to be awarded at the show including a $300 cash door prize will be given on Sat & Sun. WE DRAW TIL SOMEONE WALKS WITH THE MONEY! Special Guest, National Top Fuel Dirt Drag Champion Racers, Cannonball Racers, Ice Racers, Flat Track Racers, Hooligan Racers, etc. Enjoy photo ops, signings and just to talk motorcycles experts.

Jan 11, 2019 - Jan 13, 2019

Showboat Convention Center & Hotel

801 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ 08401

CAMDEN COUNTY

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder

We open our 2019 season with an area premier musical comedy, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder! Nominated for ten Tony Awards in the 2014 season, this uproarious musical comedy explores the life of the lowly-born Monty Navarro, who has just discovered that he is eighth in line for an earldom. Monty figures his chances of outliving his predecessors are slight and sets off down a ghoulish path. Can he knock off his unsuspecting relatives without being caught? And what of love? Because murder isn't the only thing Monty's mind… Called a "morbidly hilarious" musical by USA Today!

Jan 10, 2019 - Jan 13, 2019

The Ritz Theatre Company

915 White Horse Pk., Haddon Township, NJ 08107

Music Battle of The Decades Night: 70s vs. 80s

Join The Victor Company as they pay tribute to two of the greatest decades in music, the 70s and 80s! Join Rock Broadway alumni Graham Alexander, Zachary Harski, Keith Hohing and a hand selected group of studio musicians as they tackle everything from rock to disco to punk to new wave with orchestral precision. BATTLE OF THE DECADES: You'll see a knock-down drag-out of hits from groups like INXS, Boston, America, Carol King, The Cars, The Police, The Rolling Stones, Cyndi Lauper, and dozens more - performed LIVE for a sing along encouraged audience. At the end of the night, the audience will vote on which decade WINS. The audience will 'vote' at the start of the night by submitting their written song requests - and at the end of the night - one audience member will win a PRIZE pack of concert tickets - and Victor SWAG. Let's Get Ready To RUMBLE! (Musically.)

Jan 11, 2019

The Vault of Victor Records

150 S. White Horse Pike, Berlin, NJ 08009

ESSEX

NJSO: Winter Festival: Music Speaks- Ax & Zhang

Xian Zhang has a special affinity for Tchaikovsky, whose monumental Manfred Symphony is based on Lord Byron’s epic poem of doomed love. Superstar Emanuel Ax displays his own Mozartean gifts in the composer’s luxuriant Piano Concerto No. 22.

Jan 12, 2019

NJPAC

1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey 07102

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Tina & Friends Open Mic Night

Tina rocks. She rocks Lambertville, New Hope, Doylestown, and once a month she rocks the vines at Unionville. You're invited to join her band of merrymakers for a vineyard open mic in the tasting room. We serve wine by the glass or bottle and encourage guests to bring small bites to enjoy while the music plays. There's no cover charge, and we promise you a raucous, rocking...even riotous good time. Performers should arrive at the beginning of the evening to guarantee stage time.

Jan 11, 2019

Unionville Vineyards

9 Rocktown Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Noises Off

Prepare to meet a hilarious group of second-rate actors – the touring company of Nothing On (a play within the play), the night before opening at the (fictional) Grand Theatre. The actors struggle every which way with entrances, exits and getting props in their right place at the right time. As tensions mount the actors leave us wondering…will they get it right before opening night ? A madcap tour of the run of the show follows, with missed cues, fluffed lines, slamming doors, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figuring in the plot of this riotous, uproarious comedy. Note: contains mild adult themes Fridays, Jan. 11 & 18, 2019 at 8pm Saturdays, Jan. 12 & 19 at 8pm Sundays, Jan. 13 & 20 at 2pm By Maurer Productions OnStage.

Jan 11, 2019 - Jan 20, 2019

The Kelsey Theatre

1200 Old Trenton Rd., West Windsor, NJ 08550

Masters of Illusion gallery walk with trompe l’oeil artist Gary Erbe

Tour the Masters of Illusion exhibition with renowned trompe l’oeil artist Gary Erbe. Book signing of Erbe’s collectible FOOTPRINTS: THE ART AND LIFE OF GARY ERBE available for purchase and signing separately. $15; $10 for members

Jan 12, 2019

Morven Museum & Garden

55 Stockton St., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Garden State Outdoor Sports Show

The 36th annual Garden State Outdoor Sports Show is taking place January 10-13, 2019 at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center in Edison, NJ. As one of the greatest sport shows on the east coast, our goal is to deliver top seminars, attractions, and exhibits designed to speak to sportsmen and women of all ages with a focus on activities the whole family can enjoy. The event is presented in partnership with The New Jersey Department of Fish and Wildlife, United Bowhunters of New Jersey and The New Jersey State Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs. Join thousands of outdoor enthusiasts at the largest sportsman's expo in New Jersey.

Jan 10, 2019 - Jan 13, 2019

NJ Convention & Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

STOMP

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments-matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps-to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, "If you haven't seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!" STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

Jan 11, 2019 - Jan 12, 2019

State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

NJSO: Winter Festival: Music Speaks- Ax & Zhang

Xian Zhang has a special affinity for Tchaikovsky, whose monumental Manfred Symphony is based on Lord Byron’s epic poem of doomed love. Superstar Emanuel Ax displays his own Mozartean gifts in the composer’s luxuriant Piano Concerto No. 22.

Jan 13, 2019

The State Theatre

15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Light Of Day - Cover Me

NJ's Best Tribute and Cover Bands at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park. Carl Gentry Band, Bell Bottom Blues, Moroccan Sheepherders, Bob Burger - Tom Petty Tribute, CSN Songs, Best of the Eagles. Doors at 2pm.

Jan 13, 2019

The Stone Pony

913 Ocean Ave., Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Godspell

Godspell, the classic musical, to benefit children with cancer through the Ashley Lauren Foundation. Based on the Gospel according to St. Matthew, Godspell was the first musical theatre offering from composer Stephen Schwartz who went on to write such well-known hits as Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden. Godspell is the narrative of a small group of people who help Jesus Christ tell different parables by using a wide variety of games, storytelling techniques and a hefty dose of comic timing. An eclectic blend of songs, ranging in style from pop to vaudeville, is employed as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Dissolving hauntingly into the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, tolerance, love and salvation come vibrantly to life.

Jan 11, 2019 - Jan 13, 2019

Jersey Shore Arts Center

66 S Main St., Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

MORRIS COUNTY

The Capitol Steps

No matter who or what is in the headlines, you can bet The Capitol Steps will tackle both sides of the political spectrum and all things equally foolish. What more would you expect from the group that puts the “mock” in Democracy?

Jan 11, 2019

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

Teddy Bear Tea

Enjoy scrumptious treats and a fun performance in the Bickford Theatre. Each child will receive a remembrance of the day. This event offers a great opportunity for a winter themed family photo.

Jan 12, 2019

Morris Museum

6 Normandy Heights Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

SOMERSET COUNTY

Olde Mill Inn Bridal Showcase

The Olde Mill Inn Bridal Showcase is coming soon! Don't miss this opportunity to personally meet with a large group of leading wedding vendors, all in one afternoon, to find everything that you need to plan your own unique and spectacular wedding! See current wedding trends for wedding gowns & formal wear, floral design, wedding photography, jewelry, entertainment, musicians, photo booths, limos, hairstylists and makeup, spa services, and so much more! Taste our exceptional wedding cuisine; then experience signature drinks & wedding cake flavors while you listen to samplings of live music! Who knew that wedding planning could be this much fun! Brides and their guests are complimentary, but Registration is Required.

Jan 13, 2019

Olde Mill Inn

225 Rt. 202, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920

UNION COUNTY

Fundraising Gala 2019: History of the Theatre: ABRIDGED

The celebration begins at the Elks Lodge, 40 Maple Street, in Summit at 6 pm with drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Enjoy unlimited beer, wine and soft drinks followed by a delicious dinner. At 8 pm the Dreamcatcher ensemble will bring you the History of the Theatre: ABRIDGED, because who has the time for all those details? This highly selective and patently un-scholarly survey will take you from the Greeks through the present day, with all the boring stuff left out. Dessert and coffee will follow the performance. On the night of the party we will offer a silent auction and a 50/50 raffle, so you can take home goodies and support the theatre at the same time! Your donation, in lieu of auctions and raffles at the event, can be made while purchasing your ticket, or live at the event. Purchase tickets online, call or email us for further assistance. Theatre is Wheelchair Accessible.

Jan 12, 2019

Summit Elks Lodge

40 Maple St., 2nd floor, Summit, NJ 07901