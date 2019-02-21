16 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Feb. 22-24

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

The 2019 Polar Bear Plunge with Big Joe Henry

Join New Jersey 101.5's Big Joe Henry and the Jersey Prize Team as he broadcasts live from Spicy Cantina in Seaside Heights for the 26th Annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, February 23rd! The Polar Bear Plunge benefits the New Jersey Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training, competition, leadership opportunities & health screenings to the athletes. All of these programs and services are always completely FREE thanks to fundraising events like the Polar Bear Plunge at Seaside. Check-in opens at 9 am; Plunge at 1 pm. Online registration closes February 18 at 9 am. You can still register on the day of the Plunge for $125. If you are registering on-site you will NOT be able to be added to a team.

Feb 23, 2019

50 Blaine Ave., Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

BERGEN COUNTY

The Free New Jersey Home Buyers Seminar

Build Your Home Buying Team! Education and an experienced team is the key to home ownership. Whether you are a first-time buyer or if it’s been many years, this seminar will provide you with valuable information that will equip you to be successful from square one to the closing on your future home. Meet mortgage providers, lawyers, title professionals, real estate agents, inspection professionals and more!

Feb 23, 2019

66 Moore Street

Hackensack, New Jersey 07601

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Kids Create! What is Technology

STEAM Saturdays! Technology! Engineering! Arts! Math! Participate in hands-on activities created by Technology Education and iSTEM majors from TCNJ! Experience 3D Printing w/ Technology Specialist Brian Binovsky! Be a bridge Engineer in our Bridge Builder Laboratory! All activities designed for children ages 5-15 and their families. The Roebling Museum received an Operating Support Grant from the New Jersey Historical Commission, a Division of the Department of State. Additional grant support from Investors Foundation, Roma Bank Community Foundation, MKM Foundation, NJM Insurance and PSEG Foundation. Admission just $5 per person all day long! Age 5 and under FREE!

Feb 23, 2019

Roebling Museum

100 Second Ave., Roebling, NJ 08554

ESSEX

Cinderella or the Story of Bigfoot

Cinderella or the Story of Bigfoot By Elizabeth Ely Moreno Directed by Mirit Skeen In this goofy retelling of the traditional Cinderella story, Ella Le Grand not only has to contend with her evil stepmother, but she also has to deal with her feet. They aren't dainty princess feet; they're huge! All's well that ends well as our tale shows that true beauty comes from within, and that it's not just okay to be yourself, in fact it's the only way to be. Tickets available for purchase online or by calling our box office.

Feb 23, 2019 - Feb 24, 2019

Studio Players

14 Alvin Pl., Upper Montclair, NJ 07043

HUDSON COUNTY

AMA Expo East

The Academy of Model Aeronautics (AMA) will host the annual AMA Expo East at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. on February 22-24, 2019. The three-day event offers new and seasoned hobbyists of all ages hands-on opportunities to build and fly model aircraft and drones. This includes demonstrations at the indoor flying cage and how-to sessions led by expert modelers. Visitors can also enjoy the boat pond and RC cars, and kids will have the opportunity to build airplanes and rockets in the Make N’ Take booth. AMA Expo East features a guest speaker series, including Eric Boehm, Curator of Aviation, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum; Matt Chapman, aerobatic and commercial airline pilot; Mason Hutchison, design engineer, Scaled Composites; and Rob Romash, inventor and president of Eclipse Toys. In addition, AMA Expo East includes over 60 exhibitors and a three-day Swap Shop where local modelers can buy and sell unique models and collectibles. AMA will also be hosting the RC Resale Hangar to benefit the AMA Foundation’s educational efforts.

Feb 24, 2019

355 Plaza Dr., Secaucus, New Jersey 07094

MERCER COUNTY

Trompe l'oeil One-Day Workshop with Lisa Walsh

Open to artists of all skill levels, this one-day workshop explores the art of trompe l’oeil with professional muralist and trompe l’oeil artist Lisa Walsh. Students will create their own single session piece of artwork. Materials list to bring to class: Acrylic paint in an assortment of colors, brushes, and a gessoed masonite panel to work on (recommend: Ampersand Value Series Artist Panels, primed smooth finish, 7/8" thick, 10" x 10" available at Jerry's Artarama, usual cost $8-10 per panel) $65; $55 for members of either Morven or Arts Council of Princeton.

Feb 23, 2019

55 Stockton Street

Princeton, New Jersey 08540

Rapunzel

A TIMELESS AND TANGLED TALE This magical children's musical is based on the famous fairytale where a young girl is kept in a tower by a comical and bumbling witch. The only way in is by climbing Rapunzel's beautiful and extremely long hair. This charming adaptation closely follows the classic and timeless tale we all know and love. Lively songs create a mood of enchantment and romance as Rapunzel meets her true love and is rescued from her tower with help from the audience. It is a delightful experience the entire family will enjoy and remember! Saturday, Feb 23, 2019 at 2pm & 4pm By Kaleidoscope Theatre.

Feb 23, 2019

The Kelsey Theatre

1200 Old Trenton Rd., West Windsor, NJ 08550

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

30th Annual New Jersey Home Show

Visitors to the 30th Annual New Jersey Home Show will gather decorating and remodeling ideas and enjoy learning from more than 200 remodelers, contractors, interior designers, landscapers and kitchen & bath designers. In addition to seeing an array of outdoor furniture, spa and garden sheds, visitors will learn how to improve their home's curb appeal and enjoy expert presentations on the Main Stage. Guests can bring personal treasures for free appraisal by experts from Bodnar's Auction. The Cooking Stage, presented by JerseyBites.com, will feature live cooking demonstrations. Tickets: $10 for everyone 16 and older. Children under 16 free. Buy online and save.

Feb 22, 2019 - Feb 24, 2019

New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Sixth Annual Vacation Expo – Plan Your Vacation With the Experts!

Stop dreaming and start planning your getaway at the 6th Annual Vacation Expo! hosted by Excel Travel, NJ 101.5 and Dearborn Market. Vacation Expo brings you a wide range of trusted travel operators under one roof! The fun, casual informative, free event will be held in the award-winning Dearborn Market’s state-of-the-art greenhouse on Saturday, February 23, from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The award winning, time-tested Excel Travel - celebrating 25 years in 2019 - has hand-selected more than 30 of their favorite vacation vendors, operators and owners of top-notch travel destinations. These experts will provide first-hand information about your next travel destination! The possibilities are limitless whether you desire an exotic safari, a fun-filled, family cruise, a romantic getaway or simply a resort within a day’s drive, you will find it at Vacation Expo.

Feb 23, 2019

2170 Rt. 35 South

Holmdel, New Jersey 07733

Annual Chili Cook-Off

The Highlands Business Partnership’s Chili Cook Off fundraiser will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 3-7PM at Bahrs Landing Restaurant, 2 Bay Ave, Highlands, NJ. Tickets are $30.00 and include sampling of 27 chilis, two beer tickets and two voting ballots. Performances by bag pipe bands and Daly's Irish Dancers. All proceeds will benefit the 2019 St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Feb 24, 2019

Bahrs Landing Restaurant

2 Bay Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

Pier Village Restaurant Week

Pier Village’s culinary scene heats up February during Pier Village Restaurant Week. From February 19– 27th, 2019, enjoy an amazing 3-course prix fixe menu at a great price for either $25 or $35 from participating Pier Village Restaurants. Prix Fixe Menus Available for $25 or $35/ person. Beverages, tax, gratuities are not included. Restrictions on dates and times of prix fixe menu if available will apply and be listed on individual menus. Participating Restaurants: Avenue, Beach House, FIN Oyster & Cocktail Bar, McLoones Pier House, Sirena Ristorante, The Wine Loft. To view the menu selection, visit us on Facebook @PierVillage.

Feb 19, 2019 - Feb 27, 2019

Pier Village

Ocean Ave and Centennial Dr

Long Branch, New Jersey 07740

Ocean Grove's Girlfriend Getaway Weekend

What could be better than getting away with your best girlfriends? No boys allowed - let your hair down. Ocean Grove has put together a weekend getaway dedicated to girls relaxing and having fun! Whether you are in the mood to shop, eat, drink or just relax and be pampered, we have you covered. Come enjoy a variety of activities designed specifically with "girlfriends" in mind - guaranteed to get you out of those winter doldrums! So forget about getting together for a girl's night out - you deserve a girls' weekend away with your best girlfriends. Throw some clothes in a suitcase and get ready to relax, giggle and share stories with each other. Come join us - because every woman deserves a charmed life - for at least a weekend!

Feb 22, 2019 - Feb 24, 2019

Town of Ocean Grove

Main Ave., Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

OCEAN COUNTY

4th Annual Arctic Outreach

A community clambake of arctic proportions! This event brings the community together to raise funds for the Jetty Rock Foundation and is hosted by the Tide Table Group.

Feb 23, 2019

Mud City Crab House

1185 East Bay Ave., Manahawkin, NJ 08050

UNION COUNTY

A Midsummer Night's Dream

As King Theseus prepares to wed his Amazon queen, two pairs of twenty-somethings run amok, and the impish Puck plays head games with them by way of paranormal flowers and enchants the Fairy Queen into a cross-species relationship. Wander the woods with lunatic lovers, foolish fairies, and rambunctious royals in Shakespeare's most beloved comedy!

Feb 22, 2019 - Feb 24, 2019

1000 Morris Ave., Union, New Jersey 07747

The Polenta Party

A polenta party is a traditional Northern Italian dinner party that we're bring to Cranford on Sunday, February 24th at 6:30pm. We are going to be making an insane amount of creamy polenta, spreading it out on wood planks and topping it with a bunch of braised goodness. The idea is that everyone sits together, communally, and gets to know each other. The appetizers and desserts will also be served family style. $45 per person - bring your own wine!

Feb 24, 2019

A Toute Heure

232 Centennial Ave., Cranford, NJ 07016