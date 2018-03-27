159 people owing $2.2M get amnesty after Lakewood welfare busts

LAKEWOOD — State officials on Tuesday said 159 residents of Ocean County took advantage of an amnesty program that will allow them to avoid criminal charges by paying back $2.2 million in welfare benefits.

The amnesty program was announced last year after state and federal authorities charged 26 people with cheating public assistance programs . Those arrested were all from Lakewood.

Many of those who faced criminal charges have been granted the opportunity to apply for pre-trial intervention, which allows first-time nonviolent offenders from avoiding prison sentence and criminal convictions.

Those who already were charged with crimes were not eligible for the amnesty program.

The 159 people accepted into the Ocean County Recipient Voluntary Disclosure Program will not be eligible for Medicaid benefits for at least a year.

The state also has to collect the $2.2 million "over the next several months," according to a report released Tuesday by the State Comptroller's Office, which oversaw the program.

The program was only open to residents of Ocean County, although officials said they would consider expanding it to the rest of the state.

State officials and county prosecutors met with leaders of Lakewood's insular Orthodox Jewish community to advertise the program.

In 2015, years before last year's sting, prosecutors also met with community religious leaders to warn about welfare fraud.

The amnesty angered many in the public who thought it was allowing people to get away with cheating the public. But others, including then-Gov. Chris Christie, said that offering amnesty from criminal charges would be acceptable if people voluntarily turned themselves in and paid back what they took.

After the program was announced,Comptroller Phil Degnan said the mission of his office "is to safeguard Medicaid funds, and we believe this is a fair and effective way to recover funds that have been expended improperly, and to ensure compliance going forward."

The comptroller's report does not identify any of the people who applied for the program. The deadline to apply was Dec. 12.

