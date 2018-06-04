HADDON TOWNSHIP — A 15-year-old girl last seen over the weekend remained missing on Monday.

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said Sindy Menjivar-Hernandez was last seen late Saturday night at her home on Walnut Avenue in Haddon Township.

She was last seen wearing a blue jeans, a dark grey or blue sweater and tan sneakers, according to the prosecutor's office. She is a light-skinned Hispanic girl who stands 5 feet, 3 inches, and weighs 133 pounds.

Police asked anyone with information about Hernandez to call Haddon Township Police at 856-833-6209 or Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Briana Catts at 609-508-3333.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: