JERSEY CITY — Two teenagers were hit, one fatally, on Tuesday afternoon and city police are looking for the driver.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue near Secaucus Road. A 15-year old boy was killed after being hit by the car, and police say the second teen was seriously injured.

The Jersey Journal, citing unnamed law enforcement sources, said the teen who survived was thrown 30 feet and over an 8-foot fence.

There were two passengers in the vehicle, according to police. While the driver and passengers all fled, only the driver was able to avoid being taken into custody. Police also have the car involved and said they are "actively pursuing the driver at this time."

Police did not release other details, including a description of the driver or how the passengers were caught.

