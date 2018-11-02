15-year-old from North Jersey missing for 3 days
MOUNTAIN LAKES — Police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen in several days.
Thomas Kolding was last at his parents' home Oct. 30.
Authorities believe he took a train from Denville to Newark Board Street Station and then took another train to New York Penn Station, where his trail went cold.
Investigators say Thomas "had a strong interest in traveling to California," the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.
He is described having brown hair and eyes and is 5 feet 3 inches and 120 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, gray skull cap and a black backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call borough police at 973-334-1413.
Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com.