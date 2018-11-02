15-year-old from North Jersey missing for 3 days

MOUNTAIN LAKES — Police are asking the public to help find a 15-year-old boy who hasn't been seen in several days.

Thomas Kolding was last at his parents' home Oct. 30.

Authorities believe he took a train from Denville to Newark Board Street Station and then took another train to New York Penn Station, where his trail went cold.

Investigators say Thomas "had a strong interest in traveling to California," the Morris County Prosecutor's Office said Friday.

Thomas Kolding, child missing November 2018 from Morris County. (Morris County Prosecutor's Office)

He is described having brown hair and eyes and is 5 feet 3 inches and 120 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, gray skull cap and a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call borough police at 973-334-1413.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .