15 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Mar. 2-4

Big Joe Henry LIVE at the Celtic Cottage in Long Branch

Don't miss Big Joe Henry as he broadcasts live from the Celtic Cottage on 2nd and Brighton in the West End of Long Branch on Sunday, March 4th from 9:00 AM to Noon!

Date: March 4th, 2018

Location: Celtic Cottage

602 2nd Ave Long Branch NJ 07740

Big Joe Henry in the Belmar St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Don't miss the Belmar/Lake Como St. Patrick's Day Parade with Big Joe Henry on Sunday, March 4th at 12:30. Be part of one of the biggest St. Patrick's Day Parades in the country featuring over 5,500 marchers, more than 40 bands, and New Jersey's favorite DJ!

Date: March 4th, 2018

Location: Main Street, Belmar NJ 07719

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Progressive Atlantic City Boat Show

See what's new, NOW! Find the boat of your dreams and everything to go with it - see and shop hundreds new boats and an unbeatable assortment of marine gear at the Atlantic City Convention Center. From luxury motor and sailing yachts to sport fishers, performance boats, inflatables and personal watercraft, there are boats for every lifestyle, activity and budget. If it's for boating, you'll find it here - the Marine Marketplace, a 93,000 sq. ft. show within the show, features 440 booths showcasing all the latest in marine technology, engines, accessories, nautical gifts, and more. And there's no better time to buy. The 5-day event is your once-a-year chance to compare makes and models, secure insurance and financing and gear up with the latest accessories all at one time, under one roof!

Date: March 2nd, 2018 - March 4th, 2018

Location: Atlantic City Convention Center

1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs

On March 3 from 12-3pm we are once again offering free Nathan's Famous hot dogs with your favorite fixings. We have 26 wines to sample: choose any 5 for $5.

Date: March 3rd, 2018

Location: Natali Vineyards

221 N. Delsea Dr., Rt. 47 N, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210

ESSEX

Hidden Treasures Appraisal Day

Ever wonder about that heirloom that's been in your family for generations? Or that great buy you found at a garage sale? At the Hidden Treasures Appraisal Day, you can find out the history and the value of your treasured object. A joint fundraiser by the Montclair History Center and the Montclair Women's Club. Saturday, March 3 from 10 to 2 pm. The fees, which benefits both organizations, is $20 for the first object, $15 for the second. Members of either organization receive a $5 discount.

Date: March 3rd, 2018

Location: Montclair Women's Club

82 Union St., Montclair, NJ 07042

Minecraft, Pizza, and Games (Date Night for Parents)

6:30-7pm Dinner with friends. Two slices of pizza and one juice per child. 7-9pm Kids will have an opportunity to play Minecraft for 1 hour and 15 minutes and then choose from a variety of games or take some time out to watch a child-friendly show. Some individual Minecraft play for the younger players is available. Drop off at 6:30pm. Pick up promptly at 8pm.

Date: March 2nd, 2018

Location: 1 Greenwood Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Marinara Weekend at the Winery!

Fresh, New Jersey tomatoes provide the basis of our delectable Malbec Marinara Sauce. Join us in our tasting room for the release of the new batch of this handmade gravy made by Dogwood Farms with organic ingredients grown in their gardens and Old York Cellars' Malbec. We will be providing free samples all weekend long.

Date: March 3rd, 2018 - March 4th, 2018

Location: Old York Cellars Winery

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

The DoJo Premiere Event

The DoJo is the monthly DJ and Producer experience, built to encourage and sharpen skills as a growing craftsman. Join us every first Sunday from 7p-10p. $5 entry. Kicking off each evening will be resident DJs Ill Omega, King Who and Flea Market. For the premiere event, guest DJs Itsjustahmad and Fatha Ramzee will be showcasing their extraordinaire skill set for those in attendance. See you all on March 4th for this exciting premiere.

Date: March 4th, 2018

Location: Millhill Basement

300 S Broad St., Trenton, NJ 08608

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Annual Sugarloaf Crafts Festival

After a record-breaking festival last fall, Sugarloaf proudly returns to New Jersey for 3 days of arts and crafts shopping paradise. Over 250 local and national artisans and craftsmen will be on-site to sell their unique, one-of-a-kind creations to YOU directly. Don't miss this rare opportunity to see and support the handmade artistry market - buy your tickets today!

Date: March 2nd, 2018 - March 4th, 2018

Location: NJ Convention & Expo Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MORRIS COUNTY

Seussical The Musical

The Roxbury High School Performing Arts Department presents: SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL! Based on the works of Dr. Seuss and the story of “Horton Hears a Who” – FOUR GREAT PERFORMANCES at the Roxbury High School Auditorium on Thursday Friday and Saturday March 1st-3rd at 7pm with a Saturday Matinee at 2pm. All seats are reserved and are $12. Advance purchase is recommended.

Date: March 1st 2018, March 3rd, 2018

Location: 1 Bryant Drive, Roxbury, NJ 07876

Boy Scout Troop 159 Pancake Breakfast

Please come out and support Boy Scout Troop 159 at their All you can eat Pancake Breakfast on Saturday March 3rd , 8-11 a.m at Redeemer Lutheran Church 203 Eyland Avenue, Succasunna. Tickets are available at the door. The cost is $5 for seniors and children 3-10 years old, $8 for adults and children under 3 years of age are free. Proceeds will help the scouts earn money toward troop activities and equipment purchases. We hope to see you there.

Date: March 3rd, 2018

Location: 203 Eyland Ave., Succasuna, NJ 07876

Taste of Italy

For the ninth consecutive year, Home for Good Dog Rescue's "Taste of Italy" Spaghetti & Meatballs Dinner and Tricky Tray returns to the Long Hill Community Center in Stirling, NJ. More than 300 guests will gather on Saturday, March 3, 2018, for a family- friendly Italian-themed dinner featuring a wealth of prize baskets, including but not limited to gift certificates, pet products and electronics. Past years' winners have gone home with laptop computers, televisions, and more! Participants will purchase tickets for three prize categories: small, medium and large; enjoy a menu featuring freshly prepared salad, spaghetti, meatballs and a variety of desserts; and take part in Home For Good's annual 50/50 raffle. $40 per person or $15 for children under 12.

Date: March 3rd, 2018

Location: Long Hill Community Center

264 S. Warren Ave., Stirling, NJ 07980

OCEAN COUNTY

4th Birthday Bash

Pinelands Brewery is turning 4! Join us in celebrating our 4 years of great beers! In addition to our 9 fantastic beers on tap, we will have a limited supply of 22oz bombers of Birthday Belgian Quad, Barley Wine, and Barrel Aged Imperial Cockeyed Milk Stout.

Date: March 3rd, 2018

Location: Pinelands Brewery

140 7th Ave. #15, Little Egg Harbor, NJ 08087

6th Annual March Madness Free Throw Contest

Come test your skills against foul-shooters your own age at the 5th Annual March Madness Free Throw Contest. $3 registration fee. Begins at 9 am. For more information visit our website.

Date: March 3rd, 2018

Location: St. Francis Community Center

4700 Long Beach Blvd., Long Beach Township, NJ 08008

SUSSEX COUNTY

The Drowsy Chaperone

Wallkill Valley Regional High School's Performing Arts Department is proudly presenting The Drowsy Chaperone March 2nd and 3rd at 7pm and March 4th at 3pm. The Drowsy Chaperone is a parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s. It tells the story of a musical theater buff who shares his love of his favorite musical with the audience. This show is a musical within a comedy where each scene leaves you laughing and wanting more! Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for students and seniors, and can be purchased online at www.ticketpeak.com/wallkill. You don't want to miss this one!

Date: March 2nd, 2018 - March 4th, 2018

