15 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Feb. 23-25

Polar Bear Plunge in Seaside Heights with Big Joe Henry

Join Big Joe Henry and the Jersey Prize Team as we broadcast live from Spicy Cantina in Seaside Heights for the 25th Annual Polar Bear Plunge on Saturday, February 24th! The Polar Bear Plunge benefits the New Jersey Special Olympics, which provides year-round sports training, competition, leadership opportunities & health screenings to the athletes. Visit the Polar Bear Plunge's event website for more information and to register for THE 2018 POLAR BEAR PLUNGE. Brought to you by Barenjager honey liqueur and honey bourbon.

Date: February 24th, 2018

Location: Spicy Cantina

500 Boardwalk, Seaside Heights, NJ 08751

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Kids Create: Pillars, Rafters and Facades!

Celebrate STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art/Architecture and Math) Participate in hands-on architecture activities created by Technology Education and iSTEM majors from TCNJ. Be a bridge Engineer in our Bridge Builder Laboratory! Story time with Miss Rosie who will read: "Rosie Revere, Engineer," "Iggy Peck, Architect" and "Ada Twist, Scientist" all written by Andrea Beaty. Visit our Emily Roebling STEAM Camp information table. 10 am - 4 pm. $5 per person admission; children 5 and under FREE.

Date: February 24th, 2018

Location: Roebling Museum

100 Second Avenue, Roebling, NJ 08554

CAMDEN COUNTY

National Norwegian Forest Cat Breed Club Show

200 pedigreed and household pet cats plus vendors of all things cats in continuous judging rings all day - fun for people of all ages - people food available for lunch and munchies. Come see the cats that have the Victorian Bedroom and Log Cabin diorama cages and the cats that have over 150 different dresses as they parade through the show hall. Come for an hour or full day.

Date: February 24th, 2018 - February 25th, 2018

Location: Cherry Hill Armory

2001 Park Blvd., Cherry Hill, NJ 08002

ESSEX

Minecraft, Pizza, and Games (Date Night for Parents)



6:30-7pm Dinner with friends. Two slices of pizza and one juice per child. 7-9pm Kids will have an opportunity to play Minecraft for 1 hour and 15 minutes and then choose from a variety of games or take some time out to watch a child-friendly show. Some individual Minecraft play for the younger players is available. Drop off at 6:30pm. Pick up promptly at 8pm.

Date: February 23rd, 2018

Location: 1 Greenwood Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Vino Cocoa Weekend at the Winery

Vino Cocoa (wine hot chocolate) is a perfect remedy for the cold weather! Enjoy our special Vino Cocoa recipe as part of your wine tasting or by the glass, all weekend long.

Date: February 24th, 2018 - February 25th, 2018

Location: Old York Cellars Winery

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Three Centuries of African American Soldiers

Celebrate Black History Month at the Old Barracks Museum in Trenton on Saturday, February 24 and Sunday, February 25. Experience the living history of America's Black Warriors by the veterans themselves and dedicated reenactors! View displays of photos, literature, and artifacts from wars past while talking to the storytellers of America's black men and women at war! Don't miss this wonderful educational experience for the entire family! While visiting the last remaining free-standing French and Indian War military barracks in North America in the capitol city of Trenton, you will meet with African American soldiers from almost every American War.

Date: February 24th, 2018 - February 25th, 2018

Location: Old Barracks Museum

101 Barrack St., Trenton, NJ 08608

Wine Release Weekend at Terhune Orchards Winery

Uncork our two newest wines - Traminette and Heritage Chardonnay. Free samples of our newly released wines this weekend. Enjoy wine, food and friends in the wine barn this weekend and learn about our newest wines. Music from 1 - 4 pm both days.

Date: February 24th, 2018 - February 25th, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards Winery

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Pier Village Restaurant Week

Pier Village's culinary scene heats up February during Pier Village Restaurant Week. Enjoy an amazing 3-course pre-fix menu at a great price from participating Pier Village Restaurants. Pre-Fix Menus Available for $25 or $35 per person. Beverages, tax, gratuities are not included. Restrictions on dates and times of pre-fix menu if available will apply and be listed on individual menus. Participating Restaurants: The Avenue, Beach House, Faustini Wine, McLoone's Pier House, Oni Ramen House, Sirena, The Wine Loft. Contact the restaurants for their exciting menus.

Date: February 20th, 2018 - February 28th, 2018

Location: Pier Village

50 Chelsea Ave., Long Branch, NJ 07740

Annual Chili Cook Off St. Patrick's Day Parade Fundraiser

The Highlands Business Partnership’s Chili Cook Off fundraiser will be held on Sunday, February 25th, 2018 from 3-7PM at Inlet Cafe. Tickets are $30.00 and include all snacks, chili tasting, two beer tickets and two ballots. All proceeds will benefit the St. Patrick’s Day Parade. There will be two Chili Cook Off contests. The “Professional” Cook Off (commercial) will begin at 4PM sharp and the “Amateur” Cook Off (residents) will begin promptly at 5PM. Once the chili lovers have tasted all contestants’ chili, they will vote for their favorite and drop their ballot in the ballot box. The results will be tallied and the winners will be announced at 6:00 PM. Prizes will be awarded to the winner of each contest. In addition to the People’s Choice, there will be an independent panel of 5 judges.

Date: February 25th, 2018

Location: Inlet Cafe

3 Cornwall St., Highlands, NJ 07732

West Point Glee Club Concert

The 80 men and women who make up the Glee Club from the United States Military Academy at West Point will be making a rare New Jersey appearance on Saturday February 24th at the First Presbyterian Church of Freehold. The concert starts at 7:30pm and is free to the public. Doors open at 6:45pm. General admission.

Date: February 24th, 2018

Location: First Presbyterian Church of Freehold

118 W. Main St., Freehold Boro, NJ 07728

MORRIS COUNTY

Cesar Millan Live

Cesar Millan, the renowned author and star of Nat Geo Wild's Leader of the Pack and the original host of Dog Whisperer, reveals the secrets of happier, healthier relationships between humans and their canine companions. Joined by his right-hand dog, Junior, Cesar shares his philosophies and methods and presents live demonstrations. Performance at 8 pm. Tickets: $49 - $135.

Date: February 23rd, 2018

Location: Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

OCEAN COUNTY

3rd Annual Eskimo Outreach

In 2016, Eskimo Outreach was developed for a very special member of our community, Mallory McBrien. Entering the third year of this fun and frosty Winter event, we aim to raise funds for the McBrien family as well as other community members in need. Your gracious support has allowed us to donate in excess of $92,000 over the past two years!

Date: February 24th, 2018

Location: Mud City Crab House

1185 E. Bay Ave., Manahawkin, NJ 08050

SOMERSET COUNTY

Rockingham's Annual George Washington Birthday Tours

George Washington, retired Continental Army Commander in Chief and First President of the United States, will be celebrated at Rockingham from noon - 4 pm. Test your knowledge about this American icon and learn what is fact and what is fiction. The tours will be concluded with the partaking of cakes and punch in the kitchen to complete the celebration. Tour size is limited and reservations are strongly suggested to guarantee admittance.

Date: February 24th, 2018

Location: Rockingham State Historic Site

84 Laurel Ave., Kingston-Rocky Hill Rd., Kingston, NJ 08528

Musical Performance of Peter & The Wolf

On Friday, February 23rd at 8:00pm (doors open at 7:00 pm) members of Wind Quintet with musicians from The NJ Symphony Orchestra will be hosting a performance of the family favorite “Peter and the Wolf”. This musical composition, written by Sergei Prokofiev in 1936, will be narrated while the orchestra illustrates it musically on stage at The Church of The Hills, located in Far HIlls, NJ. The Bernards Ensemble will be entertaining the crowd prior to the start of the musical. The performance is open to the public to both children and adults of ALL abilities and all ages. Suggested donation is $10 per adult and $5 per child.

Date: February 23rd, 2018

Location: The Church of The Hills

3545 US 206, Far Hills, NJ 07931

UNION COUNTY

Maple Sugaring Fest

Enjoy a brisk afternoon learning the steps involved in turning tree sap into delicious maple syrup. There will be tapping & cooking demonstrations, taste tests, guided hikes and games at this outdoor family-friendly festival. Rain or shine! Please visit reeves-reedarboretum.org for details regarding the day's activities. RRA members & children under 3 are free. Cost for Non-members is $5/person, $20/family.

Date: February 25th, 2018

Location: Reeves-Reed Arboretum

165 Hobart Ave., Summit, NJ 07901

Dog Adoption

Join us for a dog adoption event! We’ll be waiting from 11 AM to 4 PM at our headquarters, 465 Springfield Ave. in Berkeley Heights, NJ, with our adoptable dogs. Remember to complete an adoption application online before you arrive to begin the approval process.

Date: February 24th, 2018

Location: Home For Good Dog Rescue

465 Springfield Avenue, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922