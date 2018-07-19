13-year-old skateboarder killed; Hamilton man charged in death

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A driver was charged after he fatally hit a 13-year-old boy riding his skateboard early Thursday.

Mauricio Velastegui, 34, of Hamilton, was charged with death by auto for hitting the boy with his 2012 Toyota Rav 4, which crossed from the westbound lanes to the eastbound lanes of Nottingam Lane about 12:40 a.m., according to police.

Police did not disclose why Velastegui crossed over or whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The boy, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to the Capital Health at Fuld, where he was pronounced dead.

Police ask any witnesses to contact the Hamilton Police Traffic Unit at 609-581-4000. Information may also be left anonymously on the Hamilton Police Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008