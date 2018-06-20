13 places to take out-of-towners in New Jersey

We have someone from corporate in town from Texas working here in New Jersey this week. I don't want to recommend barbecue or tacos, cause they have so much of that where he's from. So we asked our listeners where you take people from other parts of the country or the world to show off Jersey's best food. Here are the top picks!

  1. HAROLD'S DELI — Edison
  2. WHAT ABOUT A BAGEL — Oakhurst
  3. NORTH EAST Food Trucks — Asbury Park (north beach)
  4. PJ'S PIZZA — Brick
  5. RT. 18 DINER — Howell
  6. THE ARK PUB & EATERY — Pt. Pleasant
  7. FERRY ST. IN IRONBOUND — Newark (Forno-Iberia-Don Pepe's)
  8. HOAGITO'S — Asbury Park
  9. MANCO & MANCO PIZZA — Ocean City
  10. DONKEY'S PLACE (cheese steaks) — Camden
  11. PIZZALAND — Arlington
  12. DOCK'S OYSTER HOUSE — Atlantic City
  13. KNIFE & FORK — Atlantic City

