13 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Jan. 26-28

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

Big Joe Henry at The Big Gig

Join Big Joe Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018 at The Stone Pony in Asbury Park for The Big Gig, Lakehouse Music Academy's weekend of live music performances. The event runs all weekend but Big Joe will be there Saturday enjoying this incredible event. The Big Gig is a live performance event that takes place at the end of every semester. Come on out and support students of all ages from the Lakehouse Music Academy who've spent the semester learning their instruments and practicing their music. After months of rehearsal, students from their Cadets, Get Started, Core, and Adult Night sessions jam out some of their favorite tunes on stage.

Date: Saturday 27th, 2018

Location: The Stone Pony

913 Ocean Ave, Asbury Park, NJ 07712

Judi’s Girls Night Out at Ice At The Pier!

Grab your family and friends for a night out with Judi Franco! Twirl away by the sea at Ice At The Pier in Long Branch on Saturday, January 27th from 6:30pm-8:30pm. Enjoy ice skating, giveaways, and Ice at the Pier tote bags while supplies last!

Date: January 27th, 2018

Location: Ice At The Pier

50 Chelsea Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740

BERGEN COUNTY

Meadowlands Homestyle Chili & Salsa Cook-Off

Calling All Cooks! Enter our Home-style Chili and Salsa Cook-off. Not a cook? Free samples will be given for the People's Choice vote following the 8 pm judging. Cook-off takes place in the Food Court. Prizes: $1,000 Grand Prize plus a spot in the ICS's World Championship Homestyle Chili Cook-off in Reno, NV! 2nd $500, 3rd $250, People's Choice Winner $250 and Salsa Winner $500 (must be home-made no store bought salsa allowed). Visit the website for the Contest Application and Contest Rules.

Date: January 27th, 2018

Location: Meadowlands Racetrack

1 Racetrack Dr., East Rutherford, NJ 07073

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Fire & Ice Festival

A free event in Downtown Mount Holly that combines two popular traditions: Mount Holly's Ice Carving Festival & Annual Chili Contest. A family-oriented event from 10 am - 3 pm. Watch pro and amateur ice carvers turn 300 lb. ice blocks into crystalline works of art and taste the best chili in town! Enjoy the craft beer tasting tent (Noon -4 pm) with Mount Holly's own Spellbound alongside Double Nickel, Neshaminy Creek, and Third State Brewing. Exhibits, entertainment and great food in a historic setting. A cure to cabin fever!

Date: January 27th, 2018

Location: Main St., Mount Holly, NJ 08060

Bridal Showcase

Join us for our Bridal Showcase featuring a runway fashion show by Formal Expressions and Rena Elle Couture. There will be over 30 vendors to help you plan your perfect wedding day and great prize giveaways! Grand Prize of the Season Includes: DJ for 5 hours and a 4 hour Photo Booth from DJ's Available Sound & Light, Ceremony Officiate from This Day Forward, Limousine for 5 hours from Zark Limousine, Free Tuxedos for a party of 6 from Formal Expressions, 3 Night stay at any Sandals Resort- an all inclusive vacation for couples only provided by Custom Travel Services Inc., Suite from Holiday Inn Express with Champagne and Breakfast. One winner at every show wins dinner for 4 at Maggiano's Little Italy and Day of Pampering for the wedding couple from Edge Salon. There will be food & cake sampling and DJ showcases. For more information and tickets visit our website. Bride and groom are always free! All other guests are $5 ach. Show is from noon – 3 pm.

Date: January 28th, 2018

Location: The Merion

1301 Rt. 130, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077

MERCER COUNTY

Wassailing the Apple Trees

Raise a glass of hot cider with us from 1 - 4 pm as Terhune Orchards honors the trees that give us our wonderful apples. The ancient tradition of wassailing the apple tree to protect them from harm is a popular winter celebration at Terhune Orchards that you won't want to miss! Activities include singing, dancing and playing of primitive instruments, toasts of hot cider and placing gifts of cider-soaked bread in the tree branches while chanting the lively words of praise and New Year. Warm yourself next to our bonfire (marshmallow roasting included) or in our store. Farm wagon rides, weather permitting. Live music will be performed all afternoon in the farm market. The festivities are free and open to the public, young and old. Call or visit the website for more information.

Date: January 28th, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

Fly Fishing Show

The New Jersey Fly Fishing Show – a fixture at the Garden State Exhibit Center for 25 years – moved to the nearby New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. The new Edison Fly Fishing Show® venue, "There is more than 140,000-square feet of space available which will be divided into a giant exhibitor display area, casting ponds, seminar rooms and other show requirements. We now have the space to expand," he concluded. All Fly Fishing consumer trade show with a large variety of exhibitors, fly tyers, casting demos, classes with experts, authors booth, Women's showcase area, seminars, theaters, fly fishing film festival and more.

Date: January 26th, 2018 - January 28th, 2018

Location: The New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Annual Beef & Brew St. Patrick's Day Parade Fundraiser

The 2018 Beef & Brew St. Patrick's Day Parade Fundraiser will be held at Off the Hook, 1 Navesink Ave. Highlands, from 3 - 7 pm, location to be determined. Tickets are $30 (2 or more, $25 each) and includes buffet dinner & brew. There will be a gift auction, pipe bands and Irish dancers to entertain. All proceeds to benefit the 2018 St. Patrick's Day Parade. The 2018 Grand Marshal, will be presented with their sash! Tickets are available online.

Date: January 28th, 2018

Location: Off The Hook

1 Navesink Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

Come join the Manasquan Elks for a great evening of comedy! Headlining this show is Rich Carucci, who was featured on MLB.com and the New York Post! Also appearing on this show is Joe Fernandes (“All in Our Heads” Podcast) and your host Mollie Sperduto (Tropicana, Atlantic City). Doors open at 7PM, show starts at 8. Admission is $25 per person and includes one beer or wine. Proceeds benefit Lodge Committees. For tickets and info, call 732-687-7544.

Date: January 27th, 2018

Location: Manasquan Elks Lodge

17 Stockton Lake Blvd., Manasquan, NJ 08736

Tosca

Mr. Levine, who now holds the title of Music Director Emeritus, has a long history of conducting Tosca at the Met, including his very first Met performance in June 1971, when he led a cast of Grace Bumbry as Tosca and Franco Corelli as Cavaradossi. He conducted performances of Tosca with Bumbry, Plácido Domingo, and Tito Gobbi in the Met's 1971-72 season, and more recently, Levine conducted the premiere of Luc Bondy's staging of the opera in September 2009, which the new production will replace. Total runtime: 3 hours, 4 minutes

Date: January 27th, 2018

Location: Pollak Theatre

400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch, NJ 07764

OCEAN COUNTY

Career Discovery Day

Family-fun day! Explore different careers through interactive hands-on activities. Play the Career Passport Challenge Game and win prizes. Food, giveaways, face painting, lots of fun activities! 9AM-1PM

Date: January 27th, 2018

Location: Ocean County Vocational Technical School

350 Chambers Bridge Rd, Brick, NJ 08753

SOMERSET COUNTY

Grand Opening OYC Bridgewater Commons Wine Bar

Join us for a special weekend full of wine, music, food, fun and free stuff! First 50 guests get a free gift (both days). Live Music Saturday, 4 – 7 pm - JT Rooney; Sunday, 2 – 5pm - Rob Viola. Meet our Vineyard Team Saturday, Noon – 2 pm; Sunday, 11 am – 1 pm. Meet our Winemaker Saturday, 3 – 6 pm; Sunday, 2 – 5 pm. Meet our Marinara Sauce Maker, Jon from Dogwood Farms Saturday, Noon – 3 pm. Food Samples Raw Honey (collected from hives on the vineyard) Malbec Marinara Sauce (made with our wine) Blueberry Malbec Hot Sauce (made with our wine) Honey Espresso Chili Sauce (made with our honey). Get your picture taken in front of our vineyard mural and we will waive your $10 setup fee for a custom label (wine purchase required). Enter our free raffle for your chance to win tickets to one of our upcoming events.

Date: January 27th, 2018 - January 28th, 2018

Location: Old York Cellar

400 Commons Way, Bridgewater, NJ 08807

UNION COUNTY

4th Annual Snow Ball

Moms Helping Moms Foundation is hosting its 4th annual winter gala, from 7 - 11 pm, expected to be a memorable night of cocktails, dinner, dancing, raffles, auctions, and more! Tickets are available online.

Date: January 27th, 2018

Location: Shackamaxon Country Club

100 Tillinghast Turn, Scotch Plains, NJ 07076

WARREN COUNTY

Matuto

In Brazil, Matuto is slang for Country Boy, but this NYC-based group of urbanized virtuosos have now performed over 1,000 shows worldwide since 2009. Recent highlights include tours across Asia with the U.S. State Department´s American Music Abroad program, collaborations with Carnegie Hall, and headline sets at renowned Bluegrass, Jazz, and World Music Festivals across North America. 8 pm. $17.50 - $25.

Date: January 27th, 2018

Location: Lackand Performing Arts Center

715 Grand Ave., Hackettstown, NJ 07840