13 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Jan. 19-21

Looking for something to do this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Winter Wine Weekend

We will be hosting our annual Winter Wine Weekend with new wine releases, special platters just for the weekend, an acoustic guitarist playing tunes in our tasting room and a toasty bonfire to get rid of that winter chill! Beat cabin fever and join us for wine and fun with friends. Admission to our Winter Wine Weekend is free. Wine tasting is optional at $5 for 8 tastes and a souvenir glass to bring home.

Date: January 20th, 2018 – January 21st, 2018

Location: Bellview Winery

160 Atlantic St., Landisville, NJ 08362

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Boardwalk Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show

Over 150 dog breeds will be featured at the Wildwoods Convention Center in Best of Breed Competitions, Obedience and Rally Trials, 4-6 Month Puppy Competitions, Canine Good Citizens Clinics and more! A Police K-9 Demonstration and Awards Ceremony for Valor & Service will take place on Saturday from 8 – 10 pm. Vendors will offer unique merchandise for those looking for something special to pamper their pooch. Competitions will be held 8:30 am – 6 pm daily. Tickets can be purchased at the door; prices are $8 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, and $2 for children 12 and under.

Date: January 16th, 2018 – January 21st, 2018

Location: Wildwoods Convention Center

4501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Girls Night: The Musical

The ‘Girls’ have been thrilling audiences and earning raves from critics throughout North America since it began touring after its sensational Off-Broadway debut. This touching and hilarious ‘tell-it-like-it-is’ musical takes audiences on a journey into the lives of a group of female friends. Audience members can’t help but laugh, cry and even find themselves singing and dancing in the aisles as some of the most popular hit songs of the 80s and 90s make this musical a fan favorite! Follow five friends as they visit their past, celebrate their present and look to the future on a wild and hilarious night out … and you’ll recognize a bit yourselves in every one of them!

Date: January 19th, 2018

Location: The Levoy Theatre

126-130 N. High St., Millville, NJ 08332

ESSEX

Monthly Guided Hike: Animals in Winter

Winter is a special time for the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum. Join Cora’s Conservation Corps volunteer teens as they guide you through the woods and show you that winter is the best time to look for signs of wildlife. On Sunday, January 21, 2018, learn all about Animals in Winter. Become a Citizen Scientist and help record important data this season! Please dress for the weather and changing trail conditions. Hikes will last about 45 minutes and depart at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm. Suggested Donation: $5/member; $10/non-member. Monthly Hikes – January 21: Animals in Winter, February 18: Tracks and Scats, March 18: FrogWatch USA, and April 22: Earth Day.

Date: January 21st, 2018

Location: Cora Hartshorn Arboretum & Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Winter Fun Family Fundraiser

The Kalmia Club of Lambertville is hosting a winter fun fundraiser from 2-5 pm at its historic clubhouse and the adjacent Mary Sheridan Park, featuring an afternoon of fun, food, music and games, coinciding with the kick-off of the Lambertville-New Hope Winter Festival. The cost is $10 per family, with proceeds assisting with Kalmia’s community outreach and annual scholarship programs for local young women. Tickets will be sold on-site the day of.

Date: January 21st, 2018

Location: Kalmia Clubhouse

39 York St., Lambertville, NJ 08559

MERCER COUNTY

Read and Explore Program: Gingerbread Man

Terhune Orchards Read and Explore Program is our winter education series, following the popular seasonal Read and Pick Program. Our first Read and Explore program at 10 am and 1 pm, when we will read The Gingerbread Man and learn about how the gingerbread man comes from a farm. Then each child will decorate a big gingerbread man cookie to take home. Everyone is welcome. Please call to register. The fee is $7 per child.

Date: January 20th, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

New Jersey RV & Camping Show

2018 will be the 51st Annual New Jersey RV & Camping Show, the “go-to place” to begin planning your camping vacations for the coming season, trading up to your dream RV, see the new 2018 RVs, or just learn about the joys of travel in a recreational vehicle! New RVers or those old hands at traveling the RV high road will discover the New Jersey RV & Camping Show is the ideal site in the New York Metro Market to learn about new RV products, campgrounds, travel destinations and the RV lifestyle.

Date: January 19th, 2018 – January 21st, 2018

Location: New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MONMOUTH COUNTY

Press Play

PressPlay is an influencer and music artist tour that focuses on the fan experience. PressPlay started in 2013 and has produced 70 live shows to date across the US and Canada. PressPlay has a four hour Meet and Greet, followed by a two-hour concert experience. Our Meet and Greet allows supports to meet their favorites in a relaxed environment with shorter lines and more time. Our concert features up and coming art and established artists in pop, singer/songwriter and EDM. PressPlay has featured Dolan Twins, Mikey Murphy, Luke Korns, Alex Ernst, Jack Dail and Jake Paul at its shows over the years. Our current line-up features Joey Kidney, Ryan Abe, Matt Walden, Cam Bogle and more. 1 – 10:30 pm. All Access Pass ($150) Super Pass ($75) One Pass ($75) Two Pass ($50) Three Pass ($25) General Pass ($25) URL ($20)

Date: January 19th, 2018 – January 20th, 2018

Location: iPlay America

110 Schanck Rd., Freehold, NJ 07728

MORRIS COUNTY

Tapestry: The Carole King Songbook

Suzanne O. Davis recreates the sound and vibe of a 1970’s Carole King concert experience featuring the music of her classic album Tapestry (“It’s Too Late,” “I Feel the Earth Move” and “You’ve Got a Friend”) as well as other King favorites. Performance at 8 pm. Tickets: $29 – $49.

Date: January 19th, 2018

Location: Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

SOMERSET COUNTY

Boutique Bridal Showcase

If you or a loved one has become engaged over the Holiday season, you won’t want to miss our spectacular Boutique Bridal Showcase beginning at 1 pm. Meet and learn about the latest wedding trends from special guests and some of New Jersey’s most renowned wedding vendors.. Meet premier bridal vendors, view stunning bridal fashions, enjoy Champagne and hors d’ouevres and spectacular wedding cakes by Bernards Inn Executive Pastry Chef Josip Franc. Enjoy complimentary admission with fabulous door prizes! Call to register.

Date: January 21st, 2018

Location: The Bernards Inn

27 Mine Brook Rd., Bernardsville, NJ 07924

UNION COUNTY

Devils Day

Investors Bank is proud to be the Official Bank of the New Jersey Devils. Visit our branch in Clark on Westfield Avenue between 10 am & Noon to experience the following: Autographs and photos with former Devil Colin White;,Devils mascot, games and more! Free to attend! We hope to see you there.

Date: January 20th, 2018

Location: Investors Bank

56 Westfield Ave., Clark, NJ 07066

Champions of Magic

Direct from a hit season in London’s West End, the world-class illusionists that make up the Champions of Magic team return for a spectacular night of mystery that’ll keep you guessing for a long time to come. With over 20 million online views between them, and sold-out shows on their 2014, 2015 and 2016 tours, the cast includes international award winning magicians presenting incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic and daring large-scale illusions. Their skills have been seen around the world as well as on TV in the UK, appearing on ITV’s ‘Next Great Magician,’ ITV/The CW’s ‘Penn & Teller: Fool Us,’ CNN’s ‘A Quest for Magic’ and NBC’s ‘Caught On Camera With Nick Cannon.’ Witness the impossible, including disappearances, levitation, teleportation and a heart stopping finale, all presented with lighting and special effects to rival the biggest theatrical spectacles.

Date: January 20th, 2018

Location: Union County Performing Arts Center

Main Stage, 1601 Irving St., Rahway, NJ 07065

WARREN COUNTY

Swing That Music! A Jazz Tribute to the Three Louis

Vocalist-saxophonist, Danny Bacher swings the praises of the three Louis… Armstrong, Prima & Jordan in an unforgettable performance paying homage to the era of jumpin’ jive with a dollop of Dixieland in a series of kinetic tracks that vibrantly reimagine classics from the three Louis’ repertoire. “It is about making hot music but staying cool, about cutting up while maintaining effortless self-control, about having a blast with friends.” – Stephen Holden, NY Times. 2 pm. $17.50 – $25

Date: January 21st, 2018

Location: Lackland Performing Arts Center

715 Grand Ave., Hackettstown, NJ 07840

