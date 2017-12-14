13 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Dec. 15-17

Looking for some holiday season fun? We’ve got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

ATLANTIC COUNTY

Watch in wonderment as over 100 Christmas trees magically float on our very own Lake Meone and light up to the music around you. It is an orchestrated show of lights and music played out across the lake. Thursday - Sunday: 5:30 - 8:30 pm. Historic Smithville offers 60 shoppes, 7 eateries, carousel ride, train ride, on site lodging at the Colonial Inn and over 26 free weekend events!

Date: December 14th, 2017 - December 17th, 2017

Location: Historic Smithville

615 E. Moss Mill Rd., Smithville, NJ 08205

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Enjoy tea in our dining room and tour 20 rooms in the Smithville mansion decorated with a Victorian theme. Shop in our Christmas Boutique for that special gift. Cost: $25.00 per person Christmas teas will be held on December 5th, 9th, 13th, 16th, 19th and 28th. Reservations are required.

Date: December 16th, 2017

Location: Smithville Mansion

803 Smithville Rd., Eastampton, NJ 08060

CAPE MAY COUNTY

The event will be held from 12 noon. to 3 p.m. Dec. 17th. ‘Paws and Pinot’ will feature a variety of local pet rescue groups(including "your" HSOC), artists and pet-related vendors. The event will be the perfect time to purchase gifts for any animal lover or your cat or dog in your family. Bottles of wine or wine tasting also make excellent holiday gifts to ring in the New Year. If you're in the market to welcome a pet into your home, there will be adoptable cats & dogs on site, Bring any non-perishable pet food item or unused pet toy with you and you will be eligible for a free sample of Willow Creek Winery's newest release 2014 Pinot Noir. You will also be entered to win a private wine tasting for four (a $100 value). Three private wine tastings will be given during the Paws and Pinot event.

Date: December 17th, 2017

Location: Willow Creek Farm & Winery

168 Stevens St., West Cape May, NJ 08204

CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Tour and climb the newly restored and fully furnished East Point Lighthouse on the Southern Bayshore of Cumberland County, NJ. The Lighthouse is decorated for Christmas and furnished as it could have looked when a keeper and family lived in the Lighthouse back in it's glory days around 1915. Step back in time and view the night sky from the top of the historic lighthouse lantern room. Admittance fee - $4 a person (all ages). Gift Shoppe and Lighthouse open 6 - 8 pm.

Date: December 16th, 2017

Location: 10 Lighthouse Rd., Heislerville, NJ 08324

ESSEX

Take a break from the holiday rush and join us for a guided hike on the Arboretum's grounds. Discover who is in the forest as we look for signs of our woodland friends. When we are done, warm up in the historic Stone House with a cup of hot cocoa by the fireplace. Please dress appropriately for an outdoor adventure. Hike times: 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm. Save your spot online today! Suggested Donation: $5/person age 2 and Up.

Date: December 16th, 2017 - December 17th, 2017

Location: Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

HUDSON COUNTY

One hundred young Hudson County musicians ages 3 to 18 will perform in the concert honoring NJ State Senator / Union City Mayor Brian P. Stack and the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation for supporting UCMP's After School Orchestral Music Education Program during its five years' service. Renowned cuadro artist Jorge Glem and other guests will also perform, along with the UCMP Children's and Chamber Orchestras and Chorus. Tickets are $100 for 7 pm VIP reception and 7:30 pm concert, or $30 for concert only. Purchase tickets online or at the door. Proceeds will support UCMP's After School Program, which provides free instruments and low-cost musical instruction to low-income Hudson County kids to help them break the cycle of poverty.

Date: December 15th, 2017

Location: Park Theater Performing Arts Center

560 32nd St., Union City, NJ 07087

HUNTERDON COUNTY

December 16 - 17 from noon - 5 pm Santa's coming to Old York Cellars! Skip the long lines and enjoy a glass of your favorite wine while getting your picture with the Jolly Old Elf put on a bottle wine!

Date: December 16th, 2017 - December 17th, 2017

Location: Old York Cellars Winery

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MONMOUTH COUNTY

1st Annual Winter Wonderland Run! The event is sponsored by Windansea, where the run will begin and end. There will be a post-run celebration with costume contests, live music, food and drink specials. Canned goods & non-perishable items will be collected for the food pantry and toy donations for the HFD Toys For Tots program. Bring the family! Runners of all ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Costumes are mandatory! Santas, Elves, wear your craziest holiday attire! There will be a costume contest with cash prizes, including Best Family, Best Male, Best Female and Best Child! FREE registration begins at 11 am. Event begins at noon.

Date: December 16th, 2017

Location: Windandsea

56 Shrewsbury Ave., Highlands, NJ 07732

Come join us for a fun night of caroling. Come as you are. Bring family and friends. All are welcome. Light refreshments following. Free!

Date: December 15th, 2017

Location: Old Tennent Presbyterian Church Sanctuary

448 Tennent Road, Tennent, NJ 07763

SALEM COUNTY

Soldiers Christmas is an annual night time event at Fort Mott that provides the visitors with a glimpse of what it was like for servicemen and women who were away from their homes over the holidays. Uniformed re-enactors portray soldiers and sailors from the Roman era to the Cold War. Also, in the park's museum a special collection of military themed Christmas advertisements, photos, and paperwork will be on display. This is a family friendly event and admission is free.

Date: December 16th, 2017

Location: Fort Mott State Park

454 Fort Mott Rd., Pennsville, NJ 08070

UNION COUNTY

Candy canes, gumdrops, and peppermint, oh my! Children get to decorate a unique gingerbread house, a perfect treat for the start of the holiday season. We provide the materials including lots of candy & icing, and you go home with a marvelous gingerbread creation to enjoy throughout the season! 10 am - 11:30 am or 1 pm - 2:30 pm. Program Fee: Each $25 reservation admits one child & one adult; all additional adults are $5. Reservations required.

Date: December 16th, 2017

Location: Liberty Hall Museum

1003 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083

It's the most wonderful time of the year – especially if you're the world's best-loved and fat cat movie star, Garfield! Coming to you with arms wide open in anticipation of all the Christmas presents he's expecting, Garfield will light up your holiday this year with his wit, wise cracks and wisdom. Everyone's favorite feline is a few gifts short of true Christmas spirit. But with the help of Jon, Odie, the Audience, and his new holiday friends, Garfield gets an "enlightening" lesson. This lively holiday musical features timeless Christmas favorites such as "Jingle Bells", "We Wish You a Merry Christmas", "Deck the Halls", and many more.

Date: December 16th, 2017

Location: Union County Performing Arts Center Main Stage

1601 Irving St., Rahway, NJ 07065

Naughty or nice – all are welcome when Liberty Hall hosts Breakfast with Santa. Our hot breakfast buffet will fill you with Christmas cheer and put you in the holiday spirit. Then take a photo with the jolly old man himself in Santa's sleigh. 9 - 11 am or 11:30 am - 1:30 pm. Program Fee: $25 per child; $30 per adult. Reservations required.

Date: December 17th, 2017

Location: Liberty Hall Museum

1003 Morris Ave., Union, NJ 07083

