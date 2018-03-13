13 months in a year — do you support it?

How about it? It's been a few hundred years under the current calendar .

Would you support a change in the calendar to a set four-week-month with every holiday falling on the same day of the week? It could be accomplished with a 13 month calendar and one "Day Zero."

I love this idea. Planning would be easier, and no more leap year. It begs two questions: first, could you adjust to a major change in calendars? And second, what would the new month be called?

