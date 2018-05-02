12 ways you’ll know it’s REALLY summer in NJ

New Jersey has its own special feel to it in the summertime. And it’s probably a combination of all the things that make us unique, like our interesting personalities, and of course our miles and miles of beautiful Shoreline. That’s a combination that can make summer feel different here than anywhere else in the country. Since it’s been so warm and beautiful out we wanted to ask our listeners if it really feels like summer out there. Because we know it’s more than just the temperature! there are certain signs of summer that let you know it’s not just hot out... summer is actually here!