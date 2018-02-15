12 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Feb. 16-18

Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!

CAMDEN COUNTY

That's A-Moray: Love Below Sea Level

Let us be your one-stop Valentine Shop and treat your Valentine to a unique night of love beneath the waves! Join the Center for Aquatic Sciences at Adventure Aquarium for an intimate, adults-only evening at the aquarium and learn about the “Wet & Wild” mating habits of your favorite ocean animals. Price Includes: After hours Aquarium experience and touch exhibits, 2 drink tickets for wine or beer per couple, Free Parking, Buffet Dinner and dessert, Behind the Scenes look at our Ocean Realm exhibit, Animal up-close talks, Cash bar featuring a signature cocktail. Participants must be 21 or older to attend. 7:00 p.m.

Date: February, 16th, 2018

Location: 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Polar Bear Plunge in Sea Isle City

Polar Bear Plunge events will begin on Fri., Feb. 16, with the crowning of the Royal Family. The Prince and Princess Contest will begin at 7 pm, and the King and Queen Contest is 9 pm at LaCosta, JFK Blvd. & Landis Avenue. To learn about the King and Queen Contest, visit website or call. Sat., Feb. 17, a Costume Contest will start at Noon at LaCosta, followed by the Plunge at 2 pm on the JFK Boulevard Beach. To enter the Costume Contest or register to take the Plunge, visit website or call. Post-Plunge Party at 2:30 pm and the Costume Contest Awards Ceremony at 4 pm back at LaCosta. Sun., Feb. 18, a 5K Run and 1.5-Mile Fun Walk for Autism at Noon on the Promenade. Registration will take place at 9 am at LaCosta. Pre-register by visiting the website.

Date: February, 16th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018

Location: LaCosta Lounge

3000 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243

Crafts and Collectibles in Winter

The region's most sought-after collectibles dealers and craftspeople come together for a two-day show featuring an array of handmade items, jewelry, glassware and more. 10 am - 4 pm. Admission $2. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).

Date: February 17th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018

Location: Cape May Convention Hall

714 Beach Dr., Cape May, NJ 08204

Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend

Looking for a fun and festive way to celebrate Valentine's? Stop by Hawk Haven's Tasting Room for the annual Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend February 17 & 18! Surprise your special someone this Valentine's Day weekend with a romantic trip through the Cape May Wine Trail. Support local wine growers and enjoy wine & chocolate pairing along the way! Sponsored by the Garden State Wine Growers Association. Bring your Valentine to romantic Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery for an afternoon of adventure! Our doors open at 11am on Saturday & Sunday. The Wine & Chocolate Tasting is $16 per person and includes 8 wines and 4 gourmet chocolate pairings. Souvenir glass also included! The Wine Tasting only is $8 per person. Reservations are required for groups of 6 or more.

Date: February 17th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018

Location: Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

ESSEX

Monthly Guided Hike: Learn About Tracks and Scats

Winter is a special time for the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum. Join Cora's Conservation Corps volunteer teens as they guide you through the woods and show you that winter is the best time to look for signs of wildlife. On Sunday, February 18, 2018, learn all about Tracks and Scat. Become a Citizen Scientist and help record important data this season! Please dress for the weather and changing trail conditions. Hikes will last about 45 minutes and depart at 11 am, 1 pm & 3 pm. Suggested Donation: $5/member; $10/non-member

Date: February 18th, 2018

Location: Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary

324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078

Dog Adoption Event

Have you considered giving a dog or puppy a forever home? Stop by and see us from 11 AM to 4 PM at PetSmart in Millburn, 187 Millburn Ave. in Millburn, NJ, with some of our adoptable dogs. Remember to complete an adoption application online before you arrive to begin the approval process!

Date: February 17th, 2018

Location: 187 Millburn Ave., Millburn, NJ 07041

Minecraft Mini Play: The Island (90-minutes)

Having survived a boat crash, you and your fellow passengers find yourselves washed up on a strange island where you see some items including your destroyed boat and animals native to the island. Your mission is to survive and build a shelter. This game is played in survival mode. Players will need to eat to keep up their strength and work together to build shelters and survive. Will you survive and thrive or will you perish? Grades 1-8. Registration required.

Date: February 17th, 2018

Location: 1 Greenwood Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Reserve Tasting at the Winery

In the intimate setting of our Vintner's Tank Room, guests enjoy a seated sampling of artisan cheeses and hand-crafted chocolates, paired with a flight of our award winning wines.

Date: February 17th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018

Location: Old York Cellars

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Wine and Chocolate Weekend

Visit us in the Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery tasting room as we continue to celebrate Valentine's Day. Enjoy chocolate baked goods homemade from Terhune's own bakery paired with our award-winning wines. Bring your loved one, friends and family to enjoy sweet treats. For this weekend, we are offering a special wine and chocolate pairing with locally made chocolates and Terhune wines. Catch up with friends by the fire pit outside the winery. Inside the cozy wine barn, enjoy our 14 wine varieties. On Sunday, enjoy the music of farm favorite Jerry Steele.

Date: February 17th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018

Location: Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo

The New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo has something for every age and interest with hundreds of new boats on sale from the top dealers in the state representing boating's most popular brands. Attendees will be able to board and shop over 80 different boat brands and models of all sizes. The show also has a Boater's Marketplace, FREE Seminars & Boating Safety Classes and the Kids Cove for the little boaters.

Date: February 15th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018

Location: New Jersey Convention & Expo Center at Raritan Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MORRIS COUNTY

Winter Open House at Morris County School of Glass

Join us for our Winter Open House featuring our junior glassblowers from 1 - 5 pm. The Open House will highlight our amazing summer camp programs and other youth programs. Free demonstrations and tour of our glassblowing studio. Hands-on glass making activities will be available for a fee. Kid and family Friendly. First come first serve. No reservations required.

Date: February 18th, 2018

Location: Morris County School of Glass

89 Whippany Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960

SOMERSET COUNTY

An Evening with Greg Gutfeld

An Evening with Greg Gutfeld is a fundraiser for the Morris County GOP and has an all star lineup of successful CEOs, prominent GOP officials and of course Greg Gutfeld. Open Bar..Delicious Food...and A-List company!

Date: February 17th, 2018

Location: Trump National Golf Club

900 Lamington Rd., Bedminster, NJ 07921

WARREN COUNTY

Wine and Chocolate Weekends

Treat your Valentine to our special wine tasting experience! Sample our estate white and red wines to accompany some lovely food pairings. A deliciously decadent pairing of hand-made chocolate ganache designed to compliment our dessert wines. Assorted hand-made Belgian truffles will be available for purchase. The tasting experience is $20 per person, 21 and older, which includes samples of Alba's award winning wines, special food pairings, chocolate samples, and an etched Alba wine glass. Sample Alba's award winning wines!

Date: February 17th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018

Location: Alba Vineyard

269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Rd., Finesville, NJ 08848

Winter Fest '18

The merchants of Hackettstown invite you to a fun filled day starting at 12pm. Homebrew University will be selling homemade soda for $2 a cup. Discover a number of great $2 specials around town, including delicious soups and chili. Plus ice sculpture carvings at various restaurants throughout town.

Date: February 17th, 2018

Location: Main St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840