12 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Feb. 16-18
Looking for something to do this weekend? We've got you covered. Check out our complete list of great events and fun things do right here in the great Garden State!
CAMDEN COUNTY
That's A-Moray: Love Below Sea Level
Let us be your one-stop Valentine Shop and treat your Valentine to a unique night of love beneath the waves! Join the Center for Aquatic Sciences at Adventure Aquarium for an intimate, adults-only evening at the aquarium and learn about the “Wet & Wild” mating habits of your favorite ocean animals. Price Includes: After hours Aquarium experience and touch exhibits, 2 drink tickets for wine or beer per couple, Free Parking, Buffet Dinner and dessert, Behind the Scenes look at our Ocean Realm exhibit, Animal up-close talks, Cash bar featuring a signature cocktail. Participants must be 21 or older to attend. 7:00 p.m.
Date: February, 16th, 2018
Location: 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ 08103
CAPE MAY COUNTY
Polar Bear Plunge in Sea Isle City
Polar Bear Plunge events will begin on Fri., Feb. 16, with the crowning of the Royal Family. The Prince and Princess Contest will begin at 7 pm, and the King and Queen Contest is 9 pm at LaCosta, JFK Blvd. & Landis Avenue. To learn about the King and Queen Contest, visit website or call. Sat., Feb. 17, a Costume Contest will start at Noon at LaCosta, followed by the Plunge at 2 pm on the JFK Boulevard Beach. To enter the Costume Contest or register to take the Plunge, visit website or call. Post-Plunge Party at 2:30 pm and the Costume Contest Awards Ceremony at 4 pm back at LaCosta. Sun., Feb. 18, a 5K Run and 1.5-Mile Fun Walk for Autism at Noon on the Promenade. Registration will take place at 9 am at LaCosta. Pre-register by visiting the website.
Date: February, 16th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018
Location: LaCosta Lounge
3000 Landis Ave., Sea Isle City, NJ 08243
Crafts and Collectibles in Winter
The region's most sought-after collectibles dealers and craftspeople come together for a two-day show featuring an array of handmade items, jewelry, glassware and more. 10 am - 4 pm. Admission $2. Presented by the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities (MAC).
Date: February 17th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018
Location: Cape May Convention Hall
714 Beach Dr., Cape May, NJ 08204
Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend
Looking for a fun and festive way to celebrate Valentine's? Stop by Hawk Haven's Tasting Room for the annual Wine & Chocolate Wine Trail Weekend February 17 & 18! Surprise your special someone this Valentine's Day weekend with a romantic trip through the Cape May Wine Trail. Support local wine growers and enjoy wine & chocolate pairing along the way! Sponsored by the Garden State Wine Growers Association. Bring your Valentine to romantic Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery for an afternoon of adventure! Our doors open at 11am on Saturday & Sunday. The Wine & Chocolate Tasting is $16 per person and includes 8 wines and 4 gourmet chocolate pairings. Souvenir glass also included! The Wine Tasting only is $8 per person. Reservations are required for groups of 6 or more.
Date: February 17th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018
Location: Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery
600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242
ESSEX
Monthly Guided Hike: Learn About Tracks and Scats
Winter is a special time for the Cora Hartshorn Arboretum. Join Cora's Conservation Corps volunteer teens as they guide you through the woods and show you that winter is the best time to look for signs of wildlife. On Sunday, February 18, 2018, learn all about Tracks and Scat. Become a Citizen Scientist and help record important data this season! Please dress for the weather and changing trail conditions. Hikes will last about 45 minutes and depart at 11 am, 1 pm & 3 pm. Suggested Donation: $5/member; $10/non-member
Date: February 18th, 2018
Location: Cora Hartshorn Arboretum and Bird Sanctuary
324 Forest Dr. S., Short Hills, NJ 07078
Have you considered giving a dog or puppy a forever home? Stop by and see us from 11 AM to 4 PM at PetSmart in Millburn, 187 Millburn Ave. in Millburn, NJ, with some of our adoptable dogs. Remember to complete an adoption application online before you arrive to begin the approval process!
Date: February 17th, 2018
Location: 187 Millburn Ave., Millburn, NJ 07041
Minecraft Mini Play: The Island (90-minutes)
Having survived a boat crash, you and your fellow passengers find yourselves washed up on a strange island where you see some items including your destroyed boat and animals native to the island. Your mission is to survive and build a shelter. This game is played in survival mode. Players will need to eat to keep up their strength and work together to build shelters and survive. Will you survive and thrive or will you perish? Grades 1-8. Registration required.
Date: February 17th, 2018
Location: 1 Greenwood Ave., Montclair, NJ 07042
HUNTERDON COUNTY
In the intimate setting of our Vintner's Tank Room, guests enjoy a seated sampling of artisan cheeses and hand-crafted chocolates, paired with a flight of our award winning wines.
Date: February 17th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018
Location: Old York Cellars
80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551
MERCER COUNTY
Visit us in the Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery tasting room as we continue to celebrate Valentine's Day. Enjoy chocolate baked goods homemade from Terhune's own bakery paired with our award-winning wines. Bring your loved one, friends and family to enjoy sweet treats. For this weekend, we are offering a special wine and chocolate pairing with locally made chocolates and Terhune wines. Catch up with friends by the fire pit outside the winery. Inside the cozy wine barn, enjoy our 14 wine varieties. On Sunday, enjoy the music of farm favorite Jerry Steele.
Date: February 17th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018
Location: Terhune Orchards
330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540
MIDDLESEX COUNTY
The New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo has something for every age and interest with hundreds of new boats on sale from the top dealers in the state representing boating's most popular brands. Attendees will be able to board and shop over 80 different boat brands and models of all sizes. The show also has a Boater's Marketplace, FREE Seminars & Boating Safety Classes and the Kids Cove for the little boaters.
Date: February 15th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018
Location: New Jersey Convention & Expo Center at Raritan Center
97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837
MORRIS COUNTY
Winter Open House at Morris County School of Glass
Join us for our Winter Open House featuring our junior glassblowers from 1 - 5 pm. The Open House will highlight our amazing summer camp programs and other youth programs. Free demonstrations and tour of our glassblowing studio. Hands-on glass making activities will be available for a fee. Kid and family Friendly. First come first serve. No reservations required.
Date: February 18th, 2018
Location: Morris County School of Glass
89 Whippany Rd., Morristown, NJ 07960
SOMERSET COUNTY
An Evening with Greg Gutfeld is a fundraiser for the Morris County GOP and has an all star lineup of successful CEOs, prominent GOP officials and of course Greg Gutfeld. Open Bar..Delicious Food...and A-List company!
Date: February 17th, 2018
Location: Trump National Golf Club
900 Lamington Rd., Bedminster, NJ 07921
WARREN COUNTY
Treat your Valentine to our special wine tasting experience! Sample our estate white and red wines to accompany some lovely food pairings. A deliciously decadent pairing of hand-made chocolate ganache designed to compliment our dessert wines. Assorted hand-made Belgian truffles will be available for purchase. The tasting experience is $20 per person, 21 and older, which includes samples of Alba's award winning wines, special food pairings, chocolate samples, and an etched Alba wine glass. Sample Alba's award winning wines!
Date: February 17th, 2018 - February 18th, 2018
Location: Alba Vineyard
269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Rd., Finesville, NJ 08848
The merchants of Hackettstown invite you to a fun filled day starting at 12pm. Homebrew University will be selling homemade soda for $2 a cup. Discover a number of great $2 specials around town, including delicious soups and chili. Plus ice sculpture carvings at various restaurants throughout town.
Date: February 17th, 2018
Location: Main St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840