12 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Feb. 15-17

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Untold Stories: Compromised by Conflict

The Bordentown Historical Society invites you to join us for a general audience program showing of Compromised by Conflict. This short documentary created as a National History Day entry by several Cherry Hill, NJ students explores the conflicts and compromises associated with the closing of the Bordentown Manual Training School, an African American institution. Commentary will be conducted by the film's creators!

Feb 16, 2019

302 Farnsworth Avenue

Bordentown, New Jersey 08505

CAPE MAY COUNTY

Wine & Chocolate Weekend

Bring your Valentine to romantic Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery for an afternoon of adventure! Our doors open at 11 am on Saturday & Sunday and the first 50 ladies each day will receive a rose! The Wine & Chocolate Tasting is $14 per person and includes 8 wines and 4 gourmet chocolate pairings. After your tasting, indulge in a variety of treats to dip in our chocolate fountain, then head to the crushpad for some live music. Also offering our Winemaker's Gourmet Cheese Board, or put together your own selection of cheeses, charcuterie, chocolates and more from our Barrel Room Kitchen. Reservations are required for parties of 6 or more. Email kenna@hawkhavenvineyard.com to reserve your spot! February 17th - Live Music 2:30 - 5:30 pm - The Honeyhawks.

Feb 16, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019

Hawk Haven Vineyard & Winery

600 S Railroad Ave., Rio Grande, NJ 08242

ESSEX

KIDZ BOP Live at the Prudential Center

The #1 music brand for kids is bringing back its most successful tour to date with a special encore performance in Newark, NJ with its first ever appearance at Prudential Center! KIDZ BOP Live Tour is the ultimate family concert experience with the most ambitious stage design and choreography to date. KIDZ BOP connects with kids and families through its best-selling albums, music videos, consumer products and live tours. Don't miss today's biggest hits "sung for kids, by kids."

Feb 15, 2019

25 Lafayette Street

Newark, New Jersey 07102

Newark Museum: The Black School

FREE with Museum Admission. A reimagined classroom is the setting for a day of drop-in activities built around themes of social justice, creative activism and art-making. Visitors can also develop their own social justice blueprint and vision collage. Light refreshments will be served. Visit the website to register.

Feb 16, 2019

Newark Museum

49 Washington St., Newark, NJ 07102

HUDSON COUNTY

Expressive Creative Soul Art Exhibition

Fourth Edition of the Expressive Creative Soul Art Exhibition Collection of Talented African-American Artists Celebrate Black History Month Through Art.

Feb 16, 2019

The Bridge Art Gallery

199 Broadway, Bayonne, NJ 07002

HUNTERDON COUNTY

Valentine's "Sweetest Tabooze" Food & Wine Pairing

Give them the "Sweetest Tabooze" and remind them why they're in love with you! This exclusive seated sampling features a Sparkling Rosé toast and a selection of sweet and savory treats. Each food item will be paired with a wine chosen to enhance the already delectable flavors. Yum!

Feb 16, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019

Old York Cellars Winery

80 Old York Rd., Ringoes, NJ 08551

MERCER COUNTY

Wine and Chocolate Weekends

Visit us in the Terhune Orchards Vineyard and Winery tasting room as we continue to celebrate Valentine's Day. Enjoy chocolate baked goods homemade from Terhune's own bakery paired with our award-winning wines. Bring your loved one, friends and family to enjoy sweet treats. For this weekend, we are offering a special wine and chocolate pairing with locally made chocolates and Terhune wines. Catch up with friends by the fire pit outside the winery. Inside the cozy wine barn, enjoy our 14 wine varieties. On Sunday, enjoy the music of farm favorite Jerry Steele.

Feb 16, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019

Terhune Orchards

330 Cold Soil Rd., Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo

The New Jersey Boat Sale & Expo has something for every age and interest with hundreds of new boats on sale from the top dealers in the state representing boating's most popular brands. Attendees will be able to board and shop over 70 different boat brands and models of all sizes. The show also has a Boater's Marketplace, FREE Seminars & Boating Safety Classes and the Kids Cove for the little boaters.

Feb 14, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019

New Jersey Convention & Expo Center at Raritan Center

97 Sunfield Ave., Edison, NJ 08837

MORRIS COUNTY

Six Course Valentine Tasting Event

Fall in love with farm fresh dining by joining us to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Relax and enjoy our specially crafted six course tasting menu in the peaceful, rustic surroundings of our farm store and greenhouse. Our culinary and education specialist, has cultivated an exciting farm inspired gourmet menu with your health and wellness in mind. Enjoy mingling with your special someone while enjoying delicious food and cooking demonstrations that will inspire your everyday meals. Seating is limited. Tickets may be purchased on our website.

Feb 15, 2019

Alstede Farms

1 Alstede Farms Ln., Chester, NJ 07930

Disney’s DCappella

100% Voice! 100% Disney! DCappella, Disney Music Group’s new a cappella group featuring seven world class vocalists, embarks on its first North American tour. Created by Disney and contemporary a cappella legend Deke Sharon (Pitch Perfect, The Sing Off and much more), DCappella will appeal to fans of both Disney and a cappella with their modern a cappella versions of Disney hits.

Feb 15, 2019

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960

UNION COUNTY

Kicking & Swearing One-Act Festival

This February, join us for the 5th Annual KICKING & SWEARING One-Act Festival. “Kicking & Swearing 5” will feature insightful writings that include original comedy, tragedy, satire, and sci-fi short plays. The Festival offers two evenings of separate plays. The first group of selected plays will be performed on Friday, February 15, and the second group will be performed on Saturday, February 16. The Sunday matinee, February 17, will present all selected plays followed by a Q&A with the writers, directors, and cast.

Feb 15, 2019 - Feb 16, 2019

Union County Performing Center

Hamilton Stage, 360 Hamilton St., Rahway, NJ 07065

WARREN COUNTY

Wine and Chocolate Weekends

Treat your Valentine to our special wine tasting experience! Sample our estate white and red wines to accompany some lovely chocolate pairings. Stop in anytime from noon to 5 pm. No Reservations. The tasting experience is $20 per person, 21 and older, which includes samples of Alba's award winning wines, special desserts, and an etched Alba wine glass.

Feb 16, 2019 - Feb 17, 2019

Alba Vineyard

269 Riegelsville Warren Glen Rd., Finesville, NJ 08848