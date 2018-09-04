12 NJ towns could see discolored water this week

BRIDGEWATER — An emergency repair at a water treatment plant could affect customers of New Jersey American Water over the next few days.

The utility company said it is performing an emergency repair to a major transmission main at the Raritan-Millstone Water Treatment plant, which is expected to take up to three days. During this time, customers in Hunterdon and Somerset counties are asked to not use outdoor water and to conserve their water usage inside the home "until further notice."

The repair work became necessary after a small leak was found on the valve, the company said. As a result, the transmission main is being taken out of service.

Customers in the affected towns may experience low water pressure or see discoloration of their water.

"We are asking customers to conserve water during our repair process so that we can continue to maintain adequate water flows for basic household needs and fire services," Robert Schaefer, senior director of operations for New Jersey American Water's central operating region, said.

Schaefer said the company will work "swiftly and safely" to make the repairs and customers will be notified when the work is complete.

Towns affected by the work are:

Bridgewater

Bound Brook

South Bound Brook

Branchburg

Manville

Montgomery

Hillsborough

Raritan Township

Raritan Borough

Readington

Millstone

Somerville

More From New Jersey 101.5