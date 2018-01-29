11-year-old shot as two NJ kids play with guns, cops say

JERSEY CITY — Two people were injured by the accidental discharge of firearms in New Jersey over the weekend.

Jersey City Police spokeswoman Kimberly Wallace-Scalcione told NJ.com that two children were taken into custody after an 11-year-old was seriously injured by a gun they were playing when it "accidentally discharged" on Sunday afternoon.

The gun was recovered from the apartment at Marion Gardens on Dales Avenue, Wallace-Scalcione told the news site. She did not disclose the circumstances that led to the shooting.

Wallace-Scalcione told WABC 7 Eyewitness News adults were present at the time, and a gun had been recovered.

In another incident, Galloway Police said a person was hospitalized after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot from a Sig Sauer .357 handgun inside a home on South Pitney Road on Saturday night.

Police said they applied a tourniquet to the wound and brought the person to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City with non life-threatening injuries.

