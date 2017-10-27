11 displaced by Lakewood house fire

LAKEWOOD — Eleven people were displaced by a house fire on Friday morning.

The fire started around 6:45 a.m but everyone quickly got out of the home, according to Lakewood Police. Flames were visible on the first and second floors as firefighters arrived it quickly brought under control.

The Lakewood Scoop reported the fire was possibly started by an electrical problem in a bathroom.

Resident Ricky Cruz told the Asbury Park Press that four adults and three or four children lived in the home.

The Ocean County Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire.