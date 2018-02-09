11 accused dealers in NJ in big trouble over deadly fentanyl

Prosecutors in Atlantic County have charged 11 suspects in connection to the fentanyl overdose deaths of three New Jersey residents.

Six of those charged have been indicted on first-degree charges of strict liability homicide, which holds drug dealers accountable for the deaths of drug users.

George Stokes , 41, was charged as the ring leader of a heroin and fentanyl network in Atlantic City and nearby Hamilton. Ten other suspects have been tied to the operation.

Fentanyl is far deadlier than heroin and has been blamed for the rising numbers of opioid deaths in New Jersey and across the country.

Prosecutors say the drugs caused the deaths last year of Hector Santos, of Atlantic City; William S. Ang, 32, of Somers Point; and Caroline Boothby, 22, of Margate.

Ang worked at Shore True Value Hardware while attending trade school. He was a volunteer with Somers Point Fire Company 2 was named the 2015 Rookie of the Year and 2016 Firefighter of the Year, according to his obituary.

Boothby was remembered for her singing and love of music and animals in need.

“Drug dealers should be aware that if you sell drugs that cause the death of others, they will be charged with homicide,” Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said Friday in a statement.

Stokes, 41, has been indicted on 29 charges, including first-degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network.

Philip Eldred, 30, Egg Harbor Township, was indicted on first-degree strict liability drug-induced death of Boothby on Aug. 2, 2017; first-degree drug manufacturing facility; second-degree possession of a handgun; third-degree distribution in a school zone; second-degree distribution in public zone; third-degree conspiracy.

Jesus Baker , 39, of Ocean City, was indicted on first-degree strict liability drug-induced death of Ang on June 2; five counts of third-degree distribution; and three counts of third-degree distribution. He is still at large.

Khrystian Morris , 31, of Margate, was indicted on first-degree strict liability drug-induced death of Ang on June 2; first-degree drug manufacturing facility; and two counts of third-degree distribution. He is still at large.

Alissa Cunningham , 30, of Ocean City, was indicted on first-degree strict liability drug-induced death of Ang on June 2; and multiple counts of third-degree distribution.

Jessica Downey , 39, of Atlantic City, was indicted on first-degree strict liability drug-induced death of Ang on June 2; and third-degree distribution. She was being held Friday at the intensive care unit of ARMC-Mainland.

Angel Cruz , 34, of Atlantic City, was indicted on two counts of third-degree distribution.

Russel Krumaker , 40, of Atlantic City, was indicted on third-degree distribution and conspiracy.

Sean Devinney , 25, of Atlantic City, was indicted on third-degree distribution and conspiracy.

Taiwan West , 38, of Atlantic City, was indicted on third-degree distribution and conspiracy.

Joseph Smalley , 30, of Atlantic City, was indicted on third-degree distribution and distribution in a school zone.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Friday whether the defendants had attorneys who could speak on their behalf.

