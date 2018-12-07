101.5 listeners coming through big time with bears

We're just a few weeks away from the holidays, and I'd like you to know if you enjoy listening to our show just how much we appreciate you being there each day. We never take for granted that we could be doing something else for a living and we thank you for your loyalty and for listening and participating. We couldn't do it without you all year.

The station couldn't do something else without you. Something really important. We're in the middle of collecting teddy bears for the New Jersey State PBA. Police come across some terrible situations and there's often a child involved. If the officer has something tangible to give a child, something for a child to hug and hang on to, it can get little ones through some scary moments and is also a great way for them to connect with and trust the police. Listeners have been donating what we call "Feel Better Bears" for officers to use when they come across a child in a bad situation who needs some comfort. It works. And you've been incredible so far.

One of the sponsors is Trinity Rehab, and their Somerville location is one of the bear drop-offs. My wife was there Thursday and took this picture of the amazing outpouring. See that box in the middle? We were just trying to get that box filled. And look what happened! You guys are the best! Please keep them coming. Here's more information on the teddy bear collection with a list of drop-off locations.

Thank you, Jersey!

