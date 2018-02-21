10-year-old girl taken from Elizabeth park on stretcher

ELIZABETH — A girl was taken out of a North Jersey park on a stretcher Tuesday afternoon, but the circumstances remain unclear.

Video shown by NBC 4 New York showed the 10-year-old girl being put into an ambulance at Phil Rizutto Park in Elizabeth on the border with Union and Hillside.

The girl was reported missing around 3 p.m. and was found around 5 p.m., according to acting Union County Prosecutor Michael Monahan, and was hospitalized as a precautionary measure.

A law enforcement source told TAP into Union the girl had been reported as missing and police were searching for her within the 10-acre park on Morris Avenue. A man told police he heard a girl yelling and found her without pants along a river bank, according to the report. The man was taken into custody but was not charged with any crime.

The girl's name was not disclosed.

Monahan said no crime appears to have been committed, but added that the investigation has not been closed. He said there is no known danger to the public.

Monahan asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Special Victims Unit at 908-965-3814.

