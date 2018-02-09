10 ways marijuana has ‘harmed’ New Jerseyans

The long-standing debate between those who would legalize marijuana in the state and those who would not reach is on. And with the new governor, who all but promised to legalize it, the controversy has heated up even more.

But when an Ocean County freeholder made the proclamation that marijuana is more addictive than cocaine , all hell broke loose on our Facebook page!

Predictably, the comments started to get out a little out of control. Evoking a reefer madness sensibility, the NJ 101.5 Facebook page blew up with outlandish claims of the so-called tragedies that befell FB posters by being associated with or using marijuana.

They went from the serious to the wildly imaginative. Most notably, a pseudonymous Facebook user “Walter White” really pressed the panic button! Here are our top 10 comments about the so-called “dangers” of marijuana. Thanks so much to our Facebook friends for being so incredibly enthusiastic about the topic!

