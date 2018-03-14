Subscribe to Forever 39 on the NJ 101.5 app to get alerts of new episodes.

Let's be honest ... passing judgement on others is just something that all of us do. Sure, some of us engage in being judgy a lot more than others do, but at some point in our lives, we're all guilty of it.

Perhaps it's just part of the human experience. However, these days passing judgement on others has become somewhat of a sport, especially since the explosion of social media. It seems that everyone has something to say about everyone and everything.

Are you constantly weighing in on people's appearances, what their political positions are, or why they continue to see in that guy who just won't commit? Sounds kind of annoying, right? Maybe it would be best if you took all of that energy spent judging others and instead channel it to improve yourself.

In this episode of Forever 39, we review an article from Psychology Today that lists reasons why we should stop being so darn judgmental. Written by Barbara Markway, "10 Reasons to Stop Judging People" reveals some surprising things. For example, she said it's normal for people to judge others. That makes use feel a whole lot better. Still ... just because it's normal doesn't mean it's right.

So join us as we review her list that will hopefully put us on the track to being more open-minded about the lives and choices of others.

Also from this week's Forever 39 podcast — What signals love for you? PLUS: Spring break road trips from New Jersey.

— Annette and Megan, Forever 39

Join us for next week's podcast when we discuss banning the best friend label in schools, the top 2018 spring fashion trends, and 10 ways to improve your sex life.

