10 of the best things to do this weekend in NJ — Jan. 4-6

BURLINGTON COUNTY

Model Railroad Club Open House

Burlington County Model Railroad Club - We call our miniature railroad the Rancocas Valley Lines based on our physical location in NJ. We represent portions of a freelanced railroad that goes from tidewater to mountains, running through the typical stations and industrial areas of a large city, then countryside, while serving industries. We run 5-8 trains simultaneously on a double-track mainline along with several other trains operating in various yards. We ask that adults bring a step stool for children under 40 inches tall.

Jan 5, 2019 - Jan 6, 2019

808 Pomona Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077

ESSEX

Frozen: Presented by Disney on Ice

Discover the full story of Disney's Frozen like never before at Disney On Ice presents Frozen! Be part of Anna's adventure to find her sister, Queen Elsa, whose icy powers trapped the kingdom in an eternal winter. Join Olaf, Kristoff and Sven as they encounter wintry conditions and mystical trolls in a race to bring back summer. Hosted by Mickey and Minnie, your whole family will sing along to unforgettable music and be delighted with special appearances by the Disney Princesses, Woody, Buzz, Dory and more. Experience magic at every turn and create memories to last a lifetime at Disney On Ice presents Frozen - the show worth melting for!

Jan 3, 2019 - Jan 6, 2019

Prudential Center

25 Lafayette St., Newark, NJ 07102

DIY Doughnut & Pizza Night

Grab some friends and join us for an evening of DIY doughnuts & pizza - you'll stretch your own pizza dough, add seasonally inspired toppings, and we'll bake it fresh in our ovens for you. Then we'll provide you with your own box of six plain doughnuts, along with an assortment of delicious glazes, toppings, & fillings - you provide the creativity! Enjoy the doughnuts while you are here, or box them up to bring home and share. Feel free to BYOB. The perfect night out! This is an adult event, ages 13+.

Jan 4, 2019 - Jan 5, 2019

Montclair Bread Company

16 Label St, Montclair, New Jersey 07042

MERCER COUNTY

All That You Leave Behind: A collaborative multi-media exhibition

The Arts Council of Princeton presents All That You Leave Behind, a collaborative multi-media exhibition with textile artist Diana Weymar and photographer Nelson Hancock that explores narrative and artistic interpretations of personal, everyday objects. On view in the Arts Council’s Taplin Gallery beginning January 5 through March 16. All are welcome to the Gallery Talk on Saturday, January 5 from 2 - 3 pm, immediately followed by the Opening Reception from 3 - 5 pm. Free and open to all.

Jan 5, 2019

Paul Robeson Center for the Arts

102 Witherspoon St., Princeton, NJ 08542

Snowflake Shuffle

The Snowflake Shuffle is a fun 3k community run designed for the whole family. The race will take place on a closed course within the Stockton University campus as part of Special Olympics New Jersey's annual Winter Games. All proceeds benefit Special Olympics New Jersey to support over 25,000 athletes across the state.

Jan 5, 2019

Special Olympics New Jersey

1 Eunice Kennedy Shriver Way, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648

Getting Yin to the Psoas with Sally Miller

Sally Miller joins us at Princeton IYCC to help participants open the hips, back, and side body in a deep and profound way. Use passive yin yoga postures as well as a few active yang postures to first find, and then release the Psoas muscle. A tight Psoas can lead to all kinds of pain and discomfort, including lower back pain, general tightness in the hips, slouching while seated or standing, and unnecessary fear and anxiety. This often elusive muscle tightens up whenever we feel threatened, and in our modern society, this happens to most of us on a daily basis. Even simple things like waking up late and rushing out the door, or being overwhelmed by the number of emails we have to respond to put us in "fight or flight" mode and causes the Psoas to tighten. The psoas also tightens up when we sit too much or drive too much. Come explore how slowing down, going deep, and being soft can change how you feel on a physical, mental and emotional level. This class is appropriate for all levels. $40 / $35 if pre-registering by January 4th.

Jan 6, 2019

Princeton Shopping Center

301 N. Harrison Street, Bldg A, Ste 1E, Princeton, NJ 08540

MIDDLESEX COUNTY

NJSO Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

After the destruction of the Death Star, the Empire has regrouped—with Darth Vader leading the hunt for Luke Skywalker. Star Wars and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra join forces for Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in concert, featuring the iconic movie on the big screen with the NJSO performing John Williams’ legendary score live.

Jan 6, 2019

State Theatre New Jersey

15 Livingston Ave., New Brunswick, NJ 08901

MONMOUTH COUNTY

FRIENDS Trivia Brunch

Join us for brunch in Asbury Hall as Giuseppe NJ and Jason Portizo host FRIENDS trivia! Could it BE any more exciting?? We won't be serving English Trifle, but we've put together a beautiful menu of brunch favorites and will even have a Build-Your-Own Bloody Station. So buckle down and binge watch so you can be the team going home with the Gellar Cup grand prize! 12 PM Doors. 12:30 PM Trivia. $40 includes brunch buffet and participation in trivia. $9 Build-Your-Own Bloody Mary Station * not unlimited *Cash bar also available. Teams will be divided by table so purchase tickets together to sit together! Prizes will be given per person.

Jan 5, 2019

The Asbury Hotel

210 5th Avenue, Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712

The Met Opera: La Traviata Encore

Met Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin conducts Verdi’s timeless tragedy La Traviata. Directed by Michael Mayer, this new production features a dazzling 18th-century setting that changes with the seasons. Diana Damrau is the doomed heroine Violetta, opposite Juan Diego Flórez as her lover, Alfredo, and Quinn Kelsey as Alfredo’s protective father, Giorgio Germont. Run Time: 3:32

Jan 6, 2019

Monmouth University

400 Cedar Ave., West Long Branch, NJ 07764

MORRIS COUNTY

Manhattan Comedy Night January

Stand-up comedy direct from the clubs of New York City. Mature themes, language. Adults only. Line up subject to change.

Jan 4, 2019

Mayo Performing Arts Center

100 South St., Morristown, NJ 07960