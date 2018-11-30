10 NJ family Hanukkah activities you & the kids will love

Hanukkah begins this Sunday night, and many New Jersey families will celebrate what tends to be a Jewish child’s favorite time of the year. Most people, Jewish or not, know the traditional ways of celebrating Hanukkah: Eating latkes, spinning dreidels, lighting candles.

But when you think that there are eight LONG days of this holiday during which you’ve got to think of ways to celebrate and entertain the kids, it can be pretty overwhelming. If you’ve kids, New Jersey is full of fun and unique hanukah activities that can keep your young ones happy (and busy!)

Warren

Temple Har Shalom, 104 Mount Horeb Rd.,

Sunday, December 10, 11:00-2pm

Free

At Temple Har Shalom, kids rule this Hanukkah. This “Torah Tots” Hanuka event will have kids learning about Hanukkah, first songs, stories and crafts. Kids ages 3 to 5 years

Springfield

Temple Sha’arey shalom, 78 South Springfield Ave.

Sunday, December 10, 10:15 AM till noon

Free

Nothing like a tasty Hanukkah brunch complete with yummy latkes. Bring kids ages 3 to 8 for Yum Yum’s, holiday crafts and games.

West Orange

Congregation or Torah 270 Pleasant Valley Way, West Orange

Sunday, December 3, 10 AM till noon

10$/12$

Enjoy this hanukah themed carnival with a bouncy house crafts prizes face painting and much more so much fun for the kids! You can either pay online or at the door.

Fanwood

Fanwood train station, North Ave, Fanwood

Thursday, December 14, 6-7

Free

Open to all, this very special menorah lighting will be fun for the whole family. The celebration will include latkes and donuts for all, as well as holiday giveaways and -of course- the lighting of the giant menorah.

Scotch Plains

Temple Sholom, 1925 Lake Ave

Thurs, Dec 14th 6-7:30

Free

A unique Hanukkah fun activity, celebrating Hanukkah with Legos! Lego fans can play dreidel light the candles sing Hanukkah songs and of course experience some yummy Hanukkah treats. (Please rsvp as limited space is available.)

Morristown

Marstown Jewish center Beit Yisrael, 177 Speedwell Ave

Saturday, December 16, 5:15-8pm

Free for party, 5$ for dinner

Havdalah is the traditional Jewish ceremony that says goodbye to the Jewish Sabbath at nightfall on Saturday. That, and the Hanukkah candle lighting will take place at this family Hanukkah celebration. You can make your own menorah, decorate cookies, and enjoy the pizza and pasta dinner. Also try your luck at the dreidel spinning contest. Please RSVP for dinner.

Denville

Kidville of Denville, 3130 Route 10

Sat, Dec 16th, 6-7pm

15$/family

For ages eight and under, this is a cool and different way for your kid to celebrate Hanukkah with PJ Library. First, a short and festive Havdalah service, then crafts, songs, gym time, and a light dairy dinner. RSVP recommended.

Montclair

Congregation Shomrei Emunah, 67 Park St

Sunday, Dec 17th, 5-7 pm

5$/person

A great family celebration complete with live music, traditional Hanukkah latkes games, crafts and more!

Union

Ym-ywha if Union County, 501 Green Lane

Sunday, December 10, 10:30am-3:30pm

Free

Treat yourself to a screening of the wonderful film Menashe either at 11:15 AM or at 2 PM. Not to mention enjoying some holiday fun with crafting for the kids and live entertainment. Holiday treats are available for purchase.

Randolph

Gottesman RTW Academy, 146 Dover Chester Road

Tuesdays, Dec 12 & 19, 9:30-10AM

Free

If you are a parent of a baby ages 0 to 24 months, have a great time with other babies and their parents at this drop-in Hanukkah book club. The babies will enjoy Hanukkah stories, songs and play time followed by open play in an indoor play space—and you can hang out with the grownups.

